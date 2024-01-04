January 4-10: Crave Weekly Streaming Overview

JANUARY 5 – JOY RIDE *Movie Premiere*

From the producers of Neighbors and the co-screenwriter of Crazy Rich Asians, JOY RIDE stars Ashley Park, Sherry Cola, Oscar® nominee Stephanie Hsu, and Sabrina Wu. The hilarious and unapologetically explicit story of identity and self-discovery centres on four unlikely friends who embark on a once-in-a-lifetime international adventure. When Audrey’s (Park) business trip to Asia goes sideways, she enlists the aid of: Lolo (Cola), her irreverent, childhood best friend who also happens to be a hot mess; Kat (Hsu), her college friend turned Chinese soap star; and Deadeye (Wu), Lolo’s eccentric cousin. Their no-holds-barred, epic experience becomes a journey of bonding, friendship, belonging, and wild debauchery that reveals the universal truth of what it means to know and love who you are.

JANUARY 8 – HBO’s GOING TO MARS: THE NIKKI GIOVANNI PROJECT *Documentary Premiere*

Following its premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival where it took home the Grand Jury Prize for Best U.S. Documentary, GOING TO MARS: THE NIKKI GIOVANNI PROJECT travels through time and space to reveal the enduring influence of Nikki Giovanni, one of America’s greatest living artists and social commentators. Giovanni reckons with the inevitable passing of time through intimate vérité, striking archival footage, and visually innovative treatments of her poetry, revealing the lasting impact of Giovanni’s work on American culture.

HBO’s GOING TO MARS: THE NIKKI GIOVANNI PROJECT *Documentary Premiere* (January 8 at 9 p.m. ET)

