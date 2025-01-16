January 16 – 22: Crave Weekly Streaming Overview

JANUARY 17 – STARZ Original THE COUPLE NEXT DOOR *Series Premiere*

When Evie (Eleanor Tomlinson, THE OUTLAWS) and Pete (Alfred Enoch, HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER) move into the upscale neighbourhood with the dream of starting a family, they soon find friendship in the shape of the couple next door, alpha traffic cop Danny (Sam Heughan, OUTLANDER) and his wife, glamorous yoga instructor Becka (Jessica De Gouw, PENNYWORTH). As time goes on, these two couples get increasingly close to each other and one fateful night, become sexually entangled in a way that will change their lives forever. THE COUPLE NEXT DOOR premieres Friday, January 17, with new episodes streaming subsequent Fridays on STARZ.

JANUARY 18 – LOVE ISLAND: ALL STARS *Season 2 Premiere*

Hosted by Maya Jama and back in scorching South Africa, group chats will go wild as iconic Islanders from across the last 10 years make an epic return to find love. Comedian Iain Stirling voices as Islanders get their graft on in the UK’s biggest dating show. New bombshells will unexpectedly enter the frame, unlucky singletons will be dramatically dumped and, ultimately, one loved-up couple will be voted by fans to win the £50,000 prize. Season 2 of LOVE ISLAND: ALL STARS debuts on Monday, January 18.

Programming Premieres and Finales for the week of January 16 – 22

*All Programming Subject to Change*

HBO and Max

Jan. 18 – HBO Original REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER (Season 23 Premiere)

Movies

Jan. 16 – TURTLES *Canadian Title*

Jan, 17 – AFRAID

Jan. 17 – READY JET GO: SPACE CAMP THE MOVIE

Jan. 17 – JACKASS FOREVER

Jan. 17 – HALF BAKED: TOTALLY HIGH

Jan. 17 – THE WIZARD OF OZ

Jan. 21 – AN AFFAIR

Jan. 22 – LES GARS FAUT QU’ON SE PARLE (GUYS, WE NEED TO TALK) *Canadian Title* *Crave Original Documentary*

STARZ

Jan. 16 – GIGLI

Jan. 17 – NATIONAL LAMPOON’S CHRISTMAS VACATION

Jan. 17 – OCEAN’S 8

Jan. 17 – TROY

Jan. 17 – TOOTSIE

Jan. 17 – THE COUPLE NEXT DOOR (Series Premiere)

Highlighted Programming

Jan. 17 – DATELINE: UNFORGETTABLE (Season 5) *Following Oxygen True Crime

Jan. 17 – DARK SIDE OF THE 90S (Season 3)

Jan. 17 – THE CURSE OF OAK ISLAND (Seasons 1-7)

Jan. 17 – TEEN MOM: THE NEXT CHAPTERS (Season 2)

Jan. 18 – LOVE ISLAND: ALL STARS (Season 2 Premiere)

Jan. 18 – OGGY AND THE COCKROACHES (Season 6)

Jan. 18 – T’CHOUPIE A LA CAMPAGNE (Season 1)

Jan. 21 – ACQUITTED (Season 2) *Viaplay

Jan. 21 – AN AFFAIR *Viaplay

Jan. 21 – BLACK LAKE (Season 2) *Viaplay

Jan. 21 – CATCH AND RELEASE *Viaplay

Jan. 21 – COUNTRYMEN (Season 1) *Viaplay

Jan. 21 – DICTE (Season 3) *Viaplay

Jan. 21 – HONOUR (Season 2) *Viaplay

Jan. 21 – GÅSMAMMAN (Season 4) *Viaplay

Jan. 21 – THE LAWYER (Season 2) *Viaplay

Jan. 21 – THE SANDHAM MURDERS (Season 4) *Viaplay

Jan. 21 – THE TEAM (Season 2) *Viaplay

Jan. 21 – WALLANDER (Season 2) *Viaplay

Jan. 21 – IN THE MIND OF A MURDERER (Season 3) *Viaplay

Jan. 21 – SNOW ANGELS (Season 1) *Viaplay

Jan. 21 – PARTISAN *Viaplay

Jan. 21 – NO TIME TO MOURN (Season 4)

Jan. 21 – MURDERESSES (Season 1)

Jan. 21 – SEASIDE HOTEL (Season 2)

Jan. 21 – FURIA (Season 1)

Jan. 21 – LUCKY BAY (Season 3)

Jan. 21 – SIGHT UNSEEN (Season 2 Premiere) *Following CTV* *CTV Original*

Jan. 22 – ELMO’S MINDFULNESS SPECTACULAR (Special Premiere)

Jan. 22 – IF I SHOULD DIE *Canadian Title*