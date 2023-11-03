Ferda Last Time. LETTERKENNY Returns for a Twelfth and Final Season, December 25 on Crave

After 75 episodes and eight specials, and amassing 12 Canadian Screen Awards, international critical acclaim, a U.S. streaming deal with Hulu, high-profile brand extensions, some beauty celebrity fans, and an official spinoff, Crave’s award-winning original series LETTERKENNY drops its twelfth and final season, on Monday, December 25. The iconic Canadian series is created by, and stars, Jared Keeso, and is produced by New Metric Media in association with Play Fun Games and Crave.

“LETTERKENNY is a pop culture, Canadian TV phenomenon, and while we’re sad to see Wayne and his buds leave our screens, we’re excited that the laughs and ass-kicking live on with Crave fan-favourite, SHORESY,” said Justin Stockman, Vice President, Content Development & Programming, Bell Media. “Thank you to Jared Keeso, and our partners at New Metric Media and Play Fun Games, for bringing Crave audiences into the wickedly funny, small-town Canadian world of LETTERKENNY over 12 seasons.”

As Crave’s first-ever original series, LETTERKENNY premiered in 2016 as a breakout hit and quickly solidified a loyal fanbase. The series continues to be a top-performer on Crave, and, overall, is the most-streamed Canadian show on the platform for the past several years. The series is based on the internet sensation Letterkenny Problems, a five-part series of shorts, which to date has garnered more than 21 million views.

In Season 12, the small town contends with a comedy night at Modean’s, a country music hit, the Degens’ bad influence, a new nightclub, and an encore at the Ag Hall. And that’s just for starters.

LETTERKENNY is produced by New Metric Media, in association with Play Fun Games and Bell Media, with the participation of Canadian Media Fund, the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation and the Bell Fund, with the assistance of the Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit and Ontario Creates. The series is distributed by New Metric Media. Jared Keeso is executive producer, co-writer, star, and creator. Jacob Tierney is executive producer, director, and co-writer. Mark Montefiore is executive producer and Kara Haflidson is producer for New Metric Media. For Bell Media, Production Executive is Chris Kelley; Sarah Fowlie is Head of Production, Original Programming; Rachel Goldstein-Couto, Head of Development, Original Programming; Carlyn Klebuc is General Manager, Original Programming; Justin Stockman is Vice President, Content Development & Programming; and Karine Moses is Senior Vice President, Content Development & News.

Source: Adobe Analytics, Ranked on Cumulative Streams among Canadian Shows for 2023-to-date (1/1/2023-11/02/2023), 2022-2019