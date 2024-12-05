December 5 – 11: Crave Weekly Streaming Overview

STREAMING NOW – HOMICIDE: LIFE ON THE STREET *Full Series*

A unit of homicide detectives battle an overload of cases in the brutal struggle to keep law and order on the tough streets of Baltimore, all the while wrestling with the toll their difficult work takes on their lives and relationships. Drug deals gone wrong, gang-land executions, hostage situations, child murders: each episode presents a bold, no-holds-barred portrayal of life in the Baltimore Homicide squad, inspired by real cases and the experiences of real detectives. Built on an ensemble cast, including major guest stars and a career-defining performance by Andre Braugher as Detective Frank Pembleton, the series is not only an emotionally raw portrayal of life on the front line, but a compelling character-driven drama with emotional depth and surprising humour. HOMICIDE: LIFE ON THE STREET is created by Paul Attanasio and based on the book Homicide: A Year on the Killing Streets by David Simon, creator of THE WIRE. All 122 episodes of the award-winning crime drama are available for streaming now on Crave, along with the 2000 made-for-TV film, HOMICIDE: THE MOVIE.

DECEMBER 6 – BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE *Movie Premiere*

Beetlejuice is back! Oscar®-nominated, singular creative visionary Tim Burton and Oscar-nominee and star Michael Keaton reunite for BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE, the long-awaited sequel to Burton’s award–winning film Beetlejuice (also available on Crave). After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia’s life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it’s only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice’s name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem. An American Sign Language (ASL) version of the film will also be available to stream on Crave.

DECEMBER 7 – HBO Original Documentary SUPER/MAN: THE CHRISTOPHER REEVE STORY *Premiere*

Following a life-altering accident, Christopher Reeve persevered, by using his fame to speak of hope and to change our perception of paralysis, all while remaining a dedicated activist, actor and filmmaker, devoted dad, and loving husband to Dana Reeve, the beating heart of the family. Chronicling his personal and professional life before and after the near-fatal horseback riding accident in 1995 that left him paralyzed from the neck down, SUPER/MAN: THE CHRISTOPHER REEVE STORY uses Reeve’s own words, as well as intimate input from his closest family members and friends, to paint a rich, nuanced portrait of a man who refused to be defined by his physicality and who proved that you don’t need tights and a cape to be a hero. SUPER/MAN: THE CHRISTOPHER REEVE STORY, directed by Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui (“McQueen”), debuts Saturday, Dec. 7 at 8 PM on Crave.

DECEMBER 9 – Crave Original Documentary ANY OTHER WAY: THE JACKIE SHANE STORY *Premiere*

From executive producer Elliot Page, the award-winning Crave Original documentary ANY OTHER WAY: THE JACKIE SHANE STORY follows the story of soul singer Jackie Shane, who boldly carved a new path as one of music’s trailblazing Black trans performers. From Michael Mabbott and Lucah Rosenberg-Lee, Banger Films, the National Film Board of Canada, and Crave. ANY OTHER WAY: THE JACKIE SHANE STORY premieres Monday, Dec. 9, only on Crave.

Programming Premieres and Finales for the week of December 5 – 11

