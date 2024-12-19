December 19 – 31: Crave Weekly Streaming Overview

STREAMING THIS WEEK – Canadian Christmas Movies on Crave

A selection of Canadian Christmas movies will be available on Crave to enjoy throughout the holiday season including: The Holiday Junkie (Thursday, Dec. 19), Cold Road (Friday, Dec. 20), A Royal Date for Christmas (Friday, Dec. 20), and A 90’s Christmas (Sunday, Dec. 20).

DECEMBER 19 – Max Original FAST FRIENDS *Game Show Special*

Filmed at The FRIENDS Experience: The One in New York City, FAST FRIENDStakes place in the celebrated series’ iconic sets in a fast-paced competition event. From racing through Rachel and Monica’s apartment, to darting across Joey and Chandler’s bachelor pad, and grabbing a coffee at Central Perk, fans re-live their favorite moments while being put to the test with trivia, puzzles, and games that keep even the most die-hard FRIENDS fans on their toes. The quickest team wins the title of The Ultimate Fast Friends Champion. New episodes of the four-part game show debut on subsequent Thursdays through January 9.

DECEMBER 20 – Max Original Film JUROR #2 *Premiere*

JUROR #2 follows family man Justin Kemp (Nicholas Hoult) who, while serving as a juror in a high-profile murder trial, finds himself struggling with a serious moral dilemma…one he could use to sway the jury verdict and potentially convict – or free – the accused killer. Directed by Academy Award® winner Clint Eastwood, and starring Toni Collette, J.K. Simmons, Chris Messina, Gabriel Basso, Zoey Deutch, Cedric Yarbrough, Leslie Bigg, and Kiefer Sutherland.

DECEMBER 20 – IT ENDS WITH US *Movie Premiere*

IT ENDS WITH US, the first Colleen Hoover novel adapted for the big screen, tells the compelling story of Lily Bloom (Blake Lively), a woman who overcomes a traumatic childhood to embark on a new life in Boston and chase a lifelong dream of opening her own business. A chance meeting with charming neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid (Justin Baldoni) sparks an intense connection, but as the two fall deeply in love, Lily begins to see sides of Ryle that remind her of her parents’ relationship. When Lily’s first love, Atlas Corrigan (Brandon Sklenar), suddenly re-enters her life, her relationship with Ryle is upended, and Lily realizes she must learn to rely on her own strength to make an impossible choice for her future. Directed by Justin Baldoni and produced by Alex Saks, Jamey Heath, and Christy Hall. The film stars Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni, Jenny Slate, Hasan Minhaj, Amy Morton and Brandon Sklenar, from a screenplay by Christy Hall, based on the novel of the same name by Colleen Hoover.

DECEMBER 22 – HBO Original Series DUNE: PROPHECY *Finale*

From the expansive universe of Dune, created by acclaimed author Frank Herbert, and set 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, the six-episode drama series DUNE: PROPHECY concludes with its epic finale on Sunday, Dec. 22 at 9 p.m. ET. The series follows two Harkonnen sisters (Emily Watson and Olivia Williams) as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit. DUNE: PROPHECY is inspired by the novel Sisterhood of Dune, written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson.

DECEMBER 25 – TOP GUN: MAVERICK *Movie Premiere*

After more than 30 years of service as a top naval aviator, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot. Yet, Maverick must confront the ghosts of his past when he returns to TOPGUN to train a group of elite graduates and comes face-to-face with Lt. Bradshaw (Miles Teller), the son of his former wingman, “Goose”. Bitter rivalries ignite as the pilots prepare for a specialized mission, which will require the ultimate sacrifice from those chosen to fly it.

Programming Premieres and Finales for the week of December 19 – 31

*All Programming Subject to Change

HBO and Max

Dec. 19 – Max Original Game Show Special FAST FRIENDS (Premiere)

Dec. 19 – Max Original ROSE MATAFEO: ON AND ON AND ON (Premiere)

Dec. 19 – Max Original HARRY POTTER: WIZARDS OF BAKING (Finale)

Dec. 20 – Max Original Film JUROR #2 (Premiere)

Dec. 22 – HBO Original DUNE: PROPHECY (Finale)

Dec. 23 – HBO Original GET MILLIE BLACK (Finale)

Movies

Dec. 19 – THE HOLIDAY JUNKIE *Canadian Title*

Dec. 20 – IT ENDS WITH US

Dec. 20 – JAWS

Dec. 20 – E.T.

Dec. 20 – COLD ROAD *Canadian Title*

Dec. 20 – SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2

Dec. 20 – A ROYAL DATE FOR CHRISTMAS *Canadian Title*

Dec. 20 – WE THREE KINGS

Dec. 20 – NANNY MCPHEE

Dec. 20 – NANNY MCPHEE RETURNS

Dec. 22 – A 90’S CHRISTMAS *Canadian Title*

Dec. 25 – TOP GUN: MAVERICK

Dec. 27 – THE LOST CITY

Dec. 27 – ALL THE OLD KNIVES

Dec. 27 – ORDINARY ANGELS

Dec. 31 – 80 FOR BRADY

STARZ

Dec. 19 – JULIE & JULIA

Dec. 19 – WIND RIVER

Dec. 19 – THE MONUMENTS MEN

Dec. 20 – THAT AWKWARD MOMENT

Dec. 20 – NANNY MCPHEE

Dec. 20 – NANNY MCPHEE RETURNS

Dec. 20 – STRANGE BREW

Dec. 20 – NEW JACK CITY

Dec. 26 – THE DA VINCI CODE

Dec. 26 – UNDER THE SKIN

Dec. 27 – BORDERLANDS

Highlighted Programming

Dec. 20 – NAKED ATTRACTION UK (Seasons 1-7)

Dec. 20 – BETH STELLING: GIRL DADDY (Special Premiere)

Dec. 20 – THE REAL HUSBANDS OF HOLLYWOOD: MORE KEVIN, MORE PROBLEMS (Episodes 1-6)

Dec. 25 – Crave Original ANNA COMES HOME (LE RETOUR D’ANNA BRODEUR) *Canadian Title* (Season 1 Finale)

Dec. 25 – ANTHONY BOURDAIN: PARTS UNKNOWN (Seasons 1-6)

Dec. 26 – NAKED ATTRACTION: BEST OF (Full Season)

Dec. 26 – NAKED ATTRACTION: NAUGHTIEST BITS (Full Season)

Dec. 27 – CHRIS REDD: WHY AM I LIKE THIS? (Special Premiere)