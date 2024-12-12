December 12 – 18: Crave Weekly Streaming Overview

DECEMBER 12 – Max Original Series BOOKIE *Season 2 Premiere*

From Emmy®-nominated creator Chuck Lorre (THE BIG BANG THEORY) and Nick Bakay, the Max Original comedy series BOOKIE returns for its second season Thursday, Dec. 12. The darkly funny comedy follows veteran Los Angeles bookie Danny (Sebastian Maniscalco) as the potential legalization of sports gambling in California threatens to upend his business for good. Alongside best friend and former NFL player Ray (Omar J. Dorsey), side-hustling sister Lorraine (Vanessa Ferlito), and reluctantly reformed drug dealer Hector (Jorge Garcia), Danny must contend with his increasingly unstable clients as he tries to settle their debts – all while making plenty of risky bets of his own. Full of relatable mishaps, BOOKIE chronicles one man’s journey to adapt to an ever-changing world as he attempts to charm and con his way to the top. New episodes of BOOKIE stream Thursdays, leading up to the season finale on 30.

DECEMBER 13 – JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX *Movie Premiere*

From acclaimed writer, director, and producer Todd Phillips, JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX stars Joaquin Phoenix, once again in his Oscar®-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker, opposite Oscar winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born). JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that’s always been inside him.

Programming Premieres and Finales for the week of December 12 – 18

*All Programming Subject to Change

HBO and Max

Dec. 12 – Max Original BOOKIE (Season 2 Premiere)

Movies

Dec. 13 – JURASSIC PARK

Dec. 13 – LOST WORLD: THE JURASSIC PARK

Dec. 13 – JURASSIC PARK III

Dec. 13 – JURASSIC WORLD

Dec. 13 – JURASSIC WORLD: FALLEN KINGDOM

Dec. 13 – DARKNESS OF MAN

Dec. 13 – JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX

Dec. 13 – CLOSE TO YOU *Canadian Title*

Dec. 13 – TWAS THE TEXT BEFORE CHRISTMAS *Canadian Title*

Dec. 15 – A CHRISTMAS BLESSING *Canadian Title*

Dec. 15 – BRINGING HOME CHRISTMAS *Canadian Title*

Dec. 18 – RENOVATION ROMANCE *Canadian Title*

STARZ

Dec. 12 – OPEN WATER

Dec. 12 – HUNTER KILLER

Dec. 12 – TAXI DRIVER

Dec. 13 – MONSTERS VS. ALIENS

Dec. 13 – MR. PEABODY & SHERMAN

Highlighted Programming

Dec. 13 – ICONS UNEARTHED: SPIDERMAN (Episodes 1-6)

Dec. 13 – CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING (Season 4 Finale)

Dec. 13 – GARY GULMAN: BORN ON THIRD BASE (Special Premiere)

Dec. 17 – CTV Original ACTING GOOD *Canadian Title* (Season 3 Finale)

Dec. 18 – DREAM LIVE$ *Canadian Title* (Episodes 1-10)