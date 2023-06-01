Crave Highlights for June 2023

TV Series Updates

NETWORK

Magnum P.I. (NBC / CTV) has been cancelled after 5 seasons; Final 10 episodes have yet to air.

The Wheel (NBC) has been cancelled after 1 season.

American Auto (NBC / Citytv) has been cancelled after 2 seasons.

Professionals (The CW / CHCH) has been cancelled after 1 season.

All American: Homecoming (The CW) has been renewed for a Third season.

Gotham Knights (The CW / Showcase) has been cancelled after 1 season; Series Finale airs June 27, 2023.

Superman & Lois (The CW / CTV Sci-fi Channel) has been renewed for a Fourth season.

Grand Crew (NBC / Citytv) has been cancelled after 2 seasons.

Young Rock (NBC / Citytv) has been cancelled after 3 seasons.

Big Brother Canada (Global) has been renewed for a 12th seasons.

Departure (Global) Season 3 Premieres August 7, 2023.

SPECIALTY

Big Nate (Paramount+) Season 2 Premieres July 7, 2023.

The Chi (Showtime / Crave) Season 6 Premieres August 6, 2023.

Dark Winds (AMC / AMC+) Season 2 Premieres July 30, 2023.

Billions (Showtime / Crave) 7th and Final season Premieres August 11, 2023.

Minx (Starz / Starz Canada) Season 2 Premieres July 21, 2023.

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (HBO / HBO Canada) Season 2 Premieres August 6, 2023.

I Love That For You (Showtime / Crave) has been cancelled after 1 season.

Perry Mason (HBO / HBO Canada) has been cancelled after 2 seasons.

Somebody Somewhere (HBO / HBO Canada) has been renewed for a Third season.

Power Book IV: Force (Starz / Starz Canada) Season 2 Premieres September 1, 2023.

Tooning Out The News (Paramount+ / CTV Comedy Channel) has been cancelled after 3 seasons.

Hell of a Week with Charlamagne tha God (Comedy Central / CTV Comedy Channel) has been cancelled after 2 seasons.

What We Do in the Shadows (FX / FX Canada) Season 5 Premieres July 13, 2023.

Justified: City Primeval (FX / FX Canada) Limited Series Premieres July 18, 2023.

Reservation Dogs (FX / Star on Disney+ Canada) Season 3 Premieres August 2, 2023.

Archer (FXX / Adult Swim Canada) 14th and Final Season Premieres August 30, 2023.

Heels (Starz / Starz Canada) Season 2 Premieres July 28, 2023.

Grown-ish (Freeform / ABC Spark) Season 6, Part 1 Premieres June 28, 2023.

STREAMING

Bupkis (Peacock / Showcase) has been renewed for a Second season.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies (Paramount+) has been cancelled after 1 season.

The Game (Paramount+) has been cancelled after 2 seasons.

Star Trek: Prodigy (Paramount+) has been cancelled after 1 season.

Nine Perfect Strangers (Hulu) has been renewed for a Second season.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+) 4th and Final Season Premieres August 9, 2023.

School Spirits (Paramount+) has been renewed for a Second season.

Fubar (Netflix) has been renewed for a Second season.

Velma (Max / Crave) has been renewed for a Second season.

Silo (Apple TV+) has been renewed for a Second season.

Good Omens (Amazon Prime Video) Season 2 Premieres July 28, 2023.

The Lincoln Lawyer (Netflix) Season 2, Part 1 Premieres July 6, 2023; Part 2 Premieres August 3, 2023.

The Bay (ITV / Britbox) has been renewed for a Fifth season.

Sweet Magnolias (Netflix) Season 3 Premieres July 20, 2023.

The Wheel Of Time (Amazon Prime Video) Season 2 Premieres September 1, 2023.

Physical (Apple TV+) 3rd and Final Season Premieres August 2, 2023.

Loki (Disney+) Season 2 Premieres October 6, 2023.

Echo (Disney+) Series Premieres November 29, 2023.

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu / Star on Disney+ Canada) Season 3 Premieres August 8, 2023.

Foundation (Apple TV+) Season 2 Premieres July 14, 2023.

Jack Ryan (Amazon Prime Video) 4th and Final Season Premieres June 30, 2023.

The Summer I Turned Pretty (Amazon Prime Video) Season 2 Premieres July 14, 2023.

Yellowstone (Paramount+) has been cancelled after 5 seasons; Season 5, Part 2 Premieres November 2023.

Hijack (Apple TV+) New 7-Part Thriller starring Idris Elba Premieres June 28, 2023.

Warrior (HBO Max / HBO Canada) Season 3 Premieres June 29, 2023.

The Afterparty (Apple TV+) Season 2 Premieres July 12, 2023.

The Upshaws (Netflix) Season 3 Premieres August 17, 2023.

Doom Patrol (HBO Max / CTV Sci-Fi Channel) has been cancelled after 4 seasons; Season 4, Part 2 Premieres Summer 2023.