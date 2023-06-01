Crave Highlights for June 2023

MUST-WATCH TITLES FOR JUNE
JUNE 4 – HBO’s THE IDOL *Series Premiere*
- Co-created by Sam Levinson (HBO’s EUPHORIA), Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, and Reza Fahim, and starring Tesfaye and Lily-Rose Depp, the HBO Original drama series THE IDOL debuts Sunday, June 4 at 9 p.m. ET. After a nervous breakdown derailed Jocelyn’s (Depp) last tour, she’s determined to claim her rightful status as the greatest and sexiest pop star in America. Her passions are reignited by Tedros (Tesfaye), a nightclub impresario with a sordid past. Will her romantic awakening take her to glorious new heights or the deepest and darkest depths of her soul? An official selection of the 2023 Festival de Cannes, THE IDOL follows a weekly release schedule, with new episodes dropping Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.
JUNE 15 – STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS *Season 2 Premiere*
- STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS is based on the years Captain Christopher Pike commanded the S.S. Enterprise. The series features fan favorites Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One, Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock, Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga. Season 2 also features the return of special guest star Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and new addition Carol Kane in a recurring role as Pelia. The series follows Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock, and Number One, in the years before Captain Kirk guided the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy. Season 2 of STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS debuts Thursday, June 15, followed by a weekly release schedule with new episodes streaming Thursdays, as well as airing on CTV Sci-Fi Channel, Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.
JUNE 16 – Crave Original Series BILLIONAIRE MURDERS *Series Premiere*
- The gripping four-part true crime docuseries reveals an intimate look at the unsolved murders of Canadian power couple, Barry and Honey Sherman. The series narrative is driven by one of Canada’s leading investigative journalists and pre-eminent experts on the case, Kevin Donovan. With unique access to prominent Canadians connected to the couple, as well as Donovan’s fellow journalists, and key figures integral to the investigation, BILLIONAIRE MURDERS delves into the mystery of the killings, including the many twists, turns, and outrageous conspiracy theories about who killed the Shermans. The first two episodes premiere Friday, June 16, with the final two dropping Friday, June 23.
JUNE 18 – HBO’s THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES *Season 3 Premiere*
- Starring Danny McBride, John Goodman, Edi Patterson, and Adam Devine, HBO’s THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES continues to tell the story of a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed, and charitable work. When the spoiled Gemstone children finally get their wish to take control of the Church, they discover leadership is harder than they imagined and that their extravagant lifestyle comes with a heavy price. The first two episodes of the nine-episode season drop on Sunday, June 18 at 10 p.m. ET, with subsequent new episodes streaming Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.
JUNE 22 – HBO Max’s AND JUST LIKE THAT… *Season 2 Premiere*
- The 11-episode second season of the Max Original series AND JUST LIKE THAT…, from executive producer Michael Patrick King, debuts with two episodes on Thursday, June 22. Returning series regulars includ Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Christopher Jackson, Niall Cunningham, Cathy Ang, and Alexa Swinton. Subsequent episodes drop weekly, on Thursdays.
JUNE 30 – COMING HOME *Documentary Premiere*
- Alongside the final episode of Crave and APTN’s original drama series, LITTLE BIRD, Crave premieres COMING HOME (WANNA ICIPUS KUPI), a 90-minute companion documentary providing historical context about the Sixties Scoop, on Friday, June 30. Directed by Erica Daniels (Run as One), COMING HOME explores the connections between the ground-breaking movement for Indigenous narrative sovereignty and the impact of the child welfare system as experienced through the LITTLE BIRD series’ Indigenous creatives, crew, and Sixties Scoop advisors. COMING HOCME provides a structuring through-line, interwoven with interviews with cast, crew, and community members revealing personal connections to the Sixties Scoop.
HIGHLIGHTS
JUNE 1 – Crave Celebrates Pride Month
- Crave celebrates Pride Month with a number of collections featuring movies, series, and specials that celebrate the LGBTQ2S+ community. New documentaries from HBO include JOHN EARLY: NOW MORE THAN EVER, THE STROLL, and TAYLOR MAC’S 24 DECADE HISTORY OF POPULAR MUSIC. Collections include: All The Drama (includes Brokeback Mountain, Firebird); LGBTQ2+ Comedies (includes SOMEBDOY SOMEWHERE, THE SEX LIVES OF COLLEGE GIRLS); Coming of Age (Wildhood, The Perks Of Being A Wallflower); and more.
JUNE 1 – FANTASTIC BEASTS AND WHERE TO FIND THEM and FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE CRIMES OF GRINDELWALD *Movie Premieres*
- On Thursday, June 1, FANTASTIC BEASTS AND WHERE TO FIND THEM (2016) and FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE CRIMES OF GRINDELWALD (2018) join the third film, FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE SECRETS OF DUMBLEDORE (2022), already streaming on Crave, to complete the entire Fantastic Beasts franchise and spin-off prequel to the Harry Potter film series. All three films are directed by David Yates.
JUNE 2 – BAD BEHAVIOUR, *Series Premiere*
- BAD BEHAVIOUR follows the story of a group of teenage girls at an exclusive boarding school, while exploring themes of self-exploration, power dynamics, and the impact of teenage years on adulthood. Based on the book by Rebecca Starford, the four-part drama follows Jo Mackenzie (Jana McKinnon), who at the age of 25 comes face-to-face with her former school friend Alice Kang (Yerin Ha) as the pair are forced to confront the brutal year they spent together at the exclusive girls’ boarding school, Silver Creek. The series drops Friday, June 2, and follows a weekly release schedule, with new episodes streaming Fridays on STARZ
JUNE 9 – A MAN CALLED OTTO *Movie Premiere*
- Based on the # 1 New York Times bestseller A Man Called Ove, A MAN CALLED OTTO tells the story of Otto Anderson (Tom Hanks), a grump who no longer sees purpose in his life following the loss of his wife. Otto is ready to end it all, but his plans are interrupted when a lively young family moves in next door, and he meets his match in quick-witted Marisol. She challenges him to see life differently, leading to an unlikely friendship that turns his world around. Streaming Friday, June 9, the film is a heartwarming and funny story about love, loss, and life, and shows that family can sometimes be found in the most unexpected places.
JUNE 30 – INFINITY POOL *Movie Premiere*
- Directed by Brandon Cronenberg, and starring Alexander Skarsgård, Mia Goth, and Cleopatra Coleman, the sci-fi horror film INFINITY POOL streams Friday, June 30. While staying at an isolated island resort, James (Alexander Skarsgård) and Em (Cleopatra Coleman) are enjoying a perfect vacation of pristine beaches, exceptional staff, and soaking up the sun. But guided by the seductive and mysterious Gabi (Mia Goth), they venture outside the resort grounds and find themselves in a culture filled with violence, hedonism, and untold horror. A tragic accident leaves them facing a zero tolerance policy for crime: either you’ll be executed, or, if you’re rich enough to afford it, you can watch yourself die instead.