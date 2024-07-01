Crave Highlights for July 2024

TV Series Updates

NETWORK

Big Brother Canada (Global) has been cancelled after 12 seasons.

Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent (Citytv) has been renewed for 2nd & 3rd seasons.

Hudson & Rex (Citytv) has been renewed for a Seventh season.

All American (The CW / Showcase) has been renewed for a Seventh season.

SPECIALTY

Anne Rice’s Interview with a Vampire (AMC / AMC+) has been renewed for a Third season.

Power Book IV: Force (Starz / Starz Canada) upcoming Third season will be the Final season.

House of the Dragon (HBO / HBO Canada) has been renewed for a Third season.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (AMC) Season 2 Premieres September 29, 2024.

The Serpent Queen (Starz / Starz Canada) Season 2 Premieres July 12, 2024.

Industry (HBO / HBO Canada) Season 3 Premieres August 11, 2024.

STREAMING

Deadloch (Amazon Prime Video) has been renewed for a Second season.

Unstable (Netflix) Season 2 Premieres August 1, 2024.

Futurama (Hulu / Disney+ Canada) Season 12 Premieres July 29, 2024.

What If…? (Disney+) upcoming Third season will be the Final season.

Outer Range (Amazon Prime Video) has been cancelled after 2 seasons.

The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin (Apple TV+) has been renewed for a Second season.

Baby Fever (Netflix) Season 2 Premieres August 22, 2024.

Cobra Kai (Netflix) Season 6, Part 1 Premieres July 18, 2024; Part 2 Premieres November 28, 2024.

The Big Door Prize (Apple TV+) has been cancelled after 2 seasons.

Slow Horses (Apple TV+) Season 4 Premieres September 4, 2024.

Tulsa King (Paramount+) Season 2 Premieres September 15, 2024.

SEAL Team (Paramount+) 7th and Final Season Premieres August 11, 2024.

Kamp Koral (Paramount+) 2nd and Final Season Premieres July 10, 2024.

Yellowstone (Paramount Network / Paramount+ Canada) Season 5, Part 2 Premieres November 10, 2024.

Elite (Netflix) 8th and Final season Premieres July 26, 2024.

Tokyo Vice (Max / Crave) has been cancelled after 2 seasons.

The Legend of Vox Machina (Amazon Prime Video) Season 3 Premieres October 3, 2024.

The Upshaws (Netflix) has been renewed for a Fifth and Final season.

Bel-Air (Peacock / Showcase) Season 3 Premieres August 19, 2024.

Criminal Minds: Evolution (Paramount+ / Disney+ Canada) has been renewed for a Third season.

Beavis and Butt-Head (Comedy Central / Paramount+ Canada) has been renewed for a Third season.

Palm Royale (Apple TV+) has been renewed for a Second season.

Pachinko (Apple TV+) Season 2 Premieres August 23, 2024.

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu / Disney+ Canada) Season 4 Premieres August 27, 2024.

Emily in Paris (Netflix) Season 4, Part Premieres August 15, 2024; Part 2 Premieres September 12, 2024.

The Umbrella Academy (Netflix) 4th and Final Season Premieres August 8, 2024.