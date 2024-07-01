Crave Highlights for July 2024

MUST-WATCH TITLES FOR JULY
JULY 4 – GODZILLA X KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE *Movie Premiere*
- From Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures, GODZILLA X KONG: NEW EMPIRE is an explosive, action-packed adventure that follows Kong’s journey to find his family through an undiscovered layer of Hollow Earth—and what he uncovers inadvertently brings forth the most dangerous threat to mankind yet… one that can only be countered (and possibly conquered) by the combined forces of Kong and Godzilla, now evolved like never before.
JULY 10 – HBO Original Documentary QUAD GODS *Documentary Premiere*
- QUAD GODS follows the lives of Richard, Blake, and Prentice, three New York men with quadriplegia who meet at a Mount Sinai neurological rehabilitation centre and later decide to form the first all quadriplegic esports gaming team, calling themselves the Quad Gods. Utilizing adaptive devices to help them access gaming technology, the Quad Gods quickly become fierce competitors while forming a close bond of friendship and support. But gaming is more than just a hobby for them — it’s actually part of a cutting edge neurological rehab process that helps engage the brain in new ways as part of their recovery.
JULY 12 – Crave Original Series MADE FOR TV WITH BOMAN MARTINEZ-REID *New Series*
- Starring and executive produced by trailblazing Canadian multihyphenate Boman Martinez-Reid, the all-new, six-episode Crave Original comedy, MADE FOR TV WITH BOMAN MARTINEZ-REID follows Boman as he embarks on a hilarious and slightly awkward quest for television fame as he explores various TV genres. With the guidance of real-life renowned celebrity advisors, he puts his skills to the test, hoping to discover the one that will propel him to television fame. Created by two-time Canadian Comedy award-winning comedian Natalie Metcalfe and produced by Alibi Entertainment in association with Bell Media, all six episodes of the series drop on Crave on Friday, July 12.
JULY 13 – HBO Original Documentary FAYE *Documentary Series Premiere*
- The HBO Original documentary FAYE, directed and produced by Laurent Bouzereau (HBO’s Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind and Mama’s Boy), debuts on Crave following its world premiere at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. In FAYE, the first feature documentary of the Hollywood legend, Academy Award®-winning actress Faye Dunaway candidly discusses the triumphs and challenges of her illustrious career, with breakthrough, Academy Award®-nominated roles in Bonnie & Clyde, Chinatown, and Network – for which she won Best Actress in 1977 – while also reflecting on the film Mommie Dearest, which she views as a critical career misstep. Through those reflections, she courageously explores personal discoveries including her struggles with mental health issues and bipolar disorder, her family history growing up in a small town in Florida, and how the intensity of the characters she played still impacts who she is today. In addition to Faye, the film features interviews with her son Liam Dunaway O’Neill, as well as her colleagues and friends including Sharon Stone, Mickey Rourke, and James Gray.
JULY 15 – EMPEROR OF OCEAN PARK *Series Premiere*
- Set in the worlds of politics, Ivy League academia, and the beaches of Martha’s Vineyard, EMPEROR OF OCEAN PARK centres on Talcott Garland (Grantham Coleman), an Ivy League law professor whose quiet life is shattered when his father, Judge Oliver Garland (Forest Whitaker), dies of an apparent heart attack. The nature of the judge’s death is questioned by Tal’s sister, Mariah (Tiffany Mack), a former journalist and long-established conspiracy theorist, who believes that the judge was the victim of foul play. The series premieres Monday, July 15 at 9 p.m. ET and follows a weekly release schedule, with new episodes streaming Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Crave.
JULY 16 – SNOWPIERCER *Season 4*
- The final journey begins on the fourth and final season of post-apocalyptic drama series SNOWPIERCER. Nine months after Snowpiercer and Big Alice parted ways, Till (Mickey Sumner) and Ben (Iddo Goldberg) encounter unforeseen enemies when Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) sends them off the train on a reconnaissance mission. Meanwhile, the residents of New Eden face uncertain times and unknown adversaries, compelling them to further confront the complexities of their new reality. Set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, SNOWPIERCER stars Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs, and centres on the remnants of humanity who inhabit a perpetually moving train, with 1001 cars, that circles the globe. Class warfare, social injustice, and the politics of survival play out in the drama based on the graphic novel series by Jacques Lob and Jean-March Rochette. In addition to Season 4 premiere Friday, July 16 at 9 p.m. ET with subsequent episodes streaming Mondays at 9 p.m. ET; Crave is also home to Seasons 1-3 of SNOWPIERCER.
HIGHLIGHTS
Crave’s OH CANADA! 🍁 COLLECTIONS
- In celebration of Canada Day, Crave highlights the best of Canadian television and film with the O Canada! landing page, available now. Featured all month-long, the page guides viewers to multiple curated collections including: Crave Originals (CANADA’S DRAG RACE, SHORSEY, LITTLE BIRD); Canadian Superstars; Made in Canada (SULLIVAN’S CROSSING); Québec Originals; Canuck Docs; Indigenous Stories; Fave Canadian TV (LETTERKENNY, ORPHAN BLACK, CORNER GAS); Fave Canadian Movies; LGBTQ2+ Canadian; Canadian Directors; and more.
JULY 12 – STARZ Original Series THE SERPENT QUEEN *Season 2 Premiere*
- In Season 2 of STARZ’s THE SERPENT QUEEN, Catherine de Medici (Samantha Morton) is Queen Regent of France now that her son, Charles IX has come of age. Distracted by the personal conflicts of the Valois children, a new mysterious prophet named Edith (Isobel Jesper Jones) gains a loyal following who vow to challenge the current religious establishment, sparking tension across the country. Feeling threatened by the rising strain, the divided court turn to their own schemes for selfish benefit. The Guises commit unholy acts while the Bourbons turn to a familiar foreign sovereign, Queen Elizabeth I (Minnie Driver) of England in hopes of personal gain. As France falls into political and religious turmoil, Catherine struggles to maintain her power, but The Serpent Queen will do whatever she needs to regain control. Season 2 premieres Friday, July 12 on STARZ, and follows a weekly release schedule with new episodes dropping
JULY 12 – THE BOOK OF CLARENCE *Movie Premiere*
- From visionary filmmaker Jeymes Samuel, THE BOOK OF CLARENCE is a bold new take on the timeless Biblical-era story. Streetwise but down-on-his-luck, Clarence (LaKeith Stanfield), is struggling to find a better life for his family, while fighting to free himself of debt. Captivated by the power and glory of the rising messiah and His apostles, he risks everything to carve his own path to a divine life, and ultimately discovers that the redemptive power of belief may be his only way out.