Crave Highlights for January 2025

MUST-WATCH TITLES FOR JANUARY
JANUARY 1 – SUITS *Complete Series*
- SUITS began when legendary hotshot lawyer Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) took a gamble by hiring Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams), a brilliant, but unmotivated college dropout, as an associate at his prolific Manhattan law firm. Over several seasons, this dynamic duo along with Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres), Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman), Donna Paulsen (Sarah Rafferty), and Rachel Zane (Meghan Markle), became a family intertwined in one another’s triumphs and tribulations. All seven seasons of SUITS are available for streaming on Crave on Wednesday, 1. The series also begins airing on USA Network in Canada, beginning Jan. 1.
JANUARY 1 – THE TRAITORS UK *Season 3 Premiere*
- The highly anticipated third season of THE TRAITORS UK begins streaming Wednesday, Jan. 1 at 4 p.m. ET. Claudia Winkleman returns as host, overseeing a group of civilians in the Scottish Highlands as they compete for a £120,000 ($152,000) cash prize. THE TRAITORS UK follows a weekly release schedule, with new episodes streaming subsequent Wednesdays. Episodes 1 and 2 premiere at 4 p.m. ET, while subsequent episodes premiere at 5 p.m. ET, beginning January 15.
JANUARY 8 – Vice’s DARK SIDE OF THE CAGE *Series Premiere*
- From the critically acclaimed DARK SIDE franchise, Vice’s DARK SIDE OF THE CAGE premieres Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 10 p.m. ET. Cutting through the glamour and glory of the mixed martial arts (MMA) spectacle, DARK SIDE OF THE CAGE delves into MMA’s most controversial and infamous stories, offering a range of exclusive interviews from legendary fighters such as former UFC Champions Georges St-Pierre, Randy Couture, and Chuck Liddell. The inaugural season feature’s episodes on the careers of Nick Diaz, Ronda Rousey, Kimbo Slice, Diego Sanchez, War Machine, and Evan Tanner. The series follows a weekly release schedule with new episodes streaming Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET. Additionally, Crave adds Season 3 of DARK SIDE OF THE 90s on Friday, Jan. 17, and Season 1 of DARK SIDE OF THE 2000s and DARK SIDE OF REALITY TV on Friday, Jan. 24.
JANUARY 9 – THE TRAITORS *Season 3 Premiere*
- Season 3 of the Emmy Award-winning competition series THE TRAITORS premieres on Thursday, Jan. 9 at 10 p.m. ET. Host Alan Cumming returns to lead an all-new cast of 21 familiar faces in a game of treachery and deceit, including: Tom Sandoval; Chrishell Stause; Bob the Drag Queen; Nikki Garcia; Sam Asghari; Dorinda Medley; Dolores Catania; and more. THE TRAITORS follows a weekly release schedule with new episodes streaming Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET.
JANUARY 17 – STARZ Original Series THE COUPLE NEXT DOOR *Series Premiere*
- When Evie (Eleanor Tomlinson, THE OUTLAWS) and Pete (Alfred Enoch, HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER) move into the upscale neighbourhood with the dream of starting a family, they soon find friendship in the shape of the couple next door, alpha traffic cop Danny (Sam Heughan, OUTLANDER) and his wife, glamorous yoga instructor Becka (Jessica De Gouw, PENNYWORTH). As time goes on, these two couples get increasingly close to each other and one fateful night, become sexually entangled in a way that will change their lives forever. THE COUPLE NEXT DOOR premieres Friday, January 17, with new episodes streaming subsequent Fridays on STARZ.
JANUARY 25 – SATURDAY NIGHT *Movie Premiere*
- At 11:30 p.m. on October 11, 1975, a ferocious troupe of young comedians and writers changed television forever. SATURDAY NIGHT, which debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this year, follows the true story of what happened behind the scenes in the 90 minutes leading up to the first broadcast of SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE. SATURDAY NIGHT is directed by Jason Reitman and features an ensemble cast, including Gabriel LaBelle, Rachel Sennott, Cory Michael Smith, Kaia Gerber, Lamorne Morris, Dylan O’Brien, Cooper Hoffman, Finn Wolfhard, Nicholas Braun, J.K. Simmons, and Willem Dafoe. Crave is also home to the Saturday Night Live Collection which features more than 100 hours of classic episodes of specials.