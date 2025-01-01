Crave Highlights for January 2025

NETWORK

Doc (FOX / Global) Premieres January 7, 2025.

Shifting Gears (ABC) Premieres January 8, 2025.



Watson (CBS / Global) Premieres January 26, 2025.

SPECIALTY

The Franchise (HBO / HBO Canada) has been cancelled after 1 season.

Dune: Prophecy (HBO / HBO Canada) has been renewed for a Second season.

The Old Man (FX / FX Canada) has been cancelled after 2 seasons.

The White Lotus (HBO / HBO Canada) Season 3 Premieres February 16, 2025.

Sweetpea (Starz / Starz Canada) has been renewed for a Second season.

Dark Winds (AMC) Season 2 Premieres March 9, 2025.

Yellowjackets (Showtime / Crave) Season 3 Premieres February 16, 2025.

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches (AMC) Season 2 Premieres January 5, 2025.

STREAMING

Shoresy (Crave) has been renewed for a Fifth season.

Shoresy (Crave) Season 4 Premieres January 24, 2025.

Cobra Kai (Netflix) Season 6, Part 3 Premieres February 13, 2025.

The Night Agent (Netflix) Season 2 Premieres January 23, 2025.

Sunny (Apple TV+) has been cancelled after 1 season.

Sweet Magnolias (Netflix) Season 4 Premieres February 6, 2025.

The Office Movers (Crave) has been renewed for a Second season.

Mayor of Kingstown (Paramount+) has been renewed for a Fourth season.

Bad Monkey (Apple TV+) has been renewed for a Second season.

Secret Level (Amazon Prime Video) has been renewed for a Second season.

Gils5eva (Netflix) has been cancelled after 3 seasons.

Silo (Apple TV+) has been renewed for 3rd & 4th seasons.

A Man on the Inside (Netflix) has been renewed for a Second season.

Dinner with the Parents (Amazon Freevee / Showcase) has been cancelled after 1 season.

The Upshaws (Netflix) Season 4 Premieres January 9, 2025.

The Wheel of Time (Amazon Prime Video) Season 3 Premieres March 13, 2025.

Reacher (Amazon Prime Video) Season 3 Premieres February 20, 2025.

Bel-Air (Peacock / Showcase) has been renewed for a Fourth and Final season.

Harlem (Amazon Prime Video) Season 3 Premieres January 23, 2025.

Mythic Quest (Apple TV+) Season 4 Premieres January 29, 2025.

When Calls the Heart (Hallmark Channel / Super Channel Heart & Home) Season 12 Premieres January 5, 2025.

Andor (Disney+) Season 2 Premieres April 22, 2025.

Invincible (Amazon Prime Video) Season 3 Premieres February 6, 2025.

Severance (Apple TV+) Season 2 Premieres January 17, 2025.