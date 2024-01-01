Crave Highlights for January 2024

MUST-WATCH TITLES FOR JANUARY
JANUARY 3 AND JANUARY 12 – THE TRAITORS UK & THE TRAITORS US *Season 2 Premiere*
- Returning with their sophomore seasons, THE TRAITORS UK and THE TRAITORS US continue the ultimate murder mystery game with returning hosts and a new cast of ‘Faithfuls’ and ‘Traitors’. Beginning Wednesday, Jan. 3, with a three episode premiere, Season 2 of THE TRAITORS UK heads back to a Scottish castle with host Claudia Winkleman, as 22 strangers compete in a new series of missions for a chance to win. THE TRAITORS US also debuts with a three episode premiere on Friday, Jan.12. Hosted by Alan Cumming, the Season 2 cast includes former Bachelor Peter Weber, LOVE ISLAND UK alum Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI’s Larsa Pippen, and SURVIVOR’s Parvati Shallow. Both series follow a weekly release schedule with new episodes of THE TRAITORS UK dropping Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, and THE TRAITORS US dropping
JANUARY 14 – HBO’s TRUE DETECTIVE: NIGHT COUNTRY *Premiere*
- When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Academy Award®-winner Jodie Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice. The HBO Original Drama series premieres on Sunday, January 14 at 9 p.m. ET, with new episodes streaming Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.
JANUARY 19 – Crave Original LATE BLOOMER *Series Premiere*
- Comedian, storyteller, and content creator Jasmeet Raina makes his anticipated return to the screen with the debut of the new eight-part Crave Original comedy series LATE BLOOMER. Created by and starring Raina, LATE BLOOMER follows burgeoning content creator Jasmeet Dutta (Raina) as he tries to balance his ambitions for success with his commitment to his family, community, and culture. The first two episodes of the half-hour comedy series premiere on Friday, Jan.19, followed by two new episodes dropping on subsequent Fridays.
JANUARY 26 – 299 QUEEN STREET WEST *Crave Original Documentary Premiere*
- With unprecedented access to the MuchMusic archives, the two-hour Crave Original documentary 299 QUEEN STREET WEST tells the origin story and meteoric rise of the seminal music and pop culture brand, highlighting its beginnings as a scrappy Canadian television upstart. Directed by Sean Menard, the film showcases how MuchMusic’s rise in popularity intersected with rap music entering the mainstream, the birth of grunge and alternative rock, and how pop stars caused teenage hysteria at the iconic street level studio. The doc features interviews with ground-breaking VJs who helped shape the brand and inspire generations of music fans, including Steve Anthony, Rick Campanelli, Monika Deol, Denise Donlon, Erica Ehm, Namugenyi Kiwanuka, Sook-Yin Lee, George Stroumboulopoulos, Bill Welychka, and Michael Williams.
HIGHLIGHTS
JANUARY 1 – HOUSE OF KARDASHIAN *Docuseries Premiere*
- This three-part docuseries explores the lives and legacy of the famous Kardashian family. Focusing on Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner, the series reveals first hand accounts from those close to the family and within it, including Caitlynn Jenner. All three episodes drop on Monday, Jan. 1.
JANUARY 8 – HBO’s GOING TO MARS: THE NIKKI GIOVANNI PROJECT *Documentary Premiere*
- Following its premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival where it took home the Grand Jury Prize for Best U.S. Documentary, GOING TO MARS: THE NIKKI GIOVANNI PROJECT travels through time and space to reveal the enduring influence of Nikki Giovanni, one of America’s greatest living artists and social commentators. Giovanni reckons with the inevitable passing of time through intimate vérité, striking archival footage, and visually innovative treatments of her poetry, revealing the lasting impact of Giovanni’s work on American culture.
JANUARY 12 – STARZ’s VIGIL *Season 2 Premiere*
- The nail-biting police thriller returns for Season 2, and this time the officers are delving into the highly secretive world of arms dealing, and weapons development.The mystery moves from the sea to the sky as Silva (Suranne Jones) and Longacre (Rose Leslie) investigate a dark conspiracy in the world of the British Air Force. New episodes drop Fridays on STARZ.
JANUARY 18 – HBO Max’s ON THE ROAM *Series Premiere*
- The HBO Max Original series ON THE ROAM is an eight-part cinematic documentary series following Jason Momoa as he travels the country chasing art, adventure, and friendship through the lens of craftsmanship. Two episodes of ON THE ROAM drop weekly on Thursdays.
JANUARY 18 – New Viaplay Select Content
- Crave’s extensive international offering expands with 32 new movies and series joining the Viaplay Select Collection on January 18. New titles available in Norwegian, Swedish, and Danish languages with English subtitles include: movies A MAN CALLED OVE, A SOMEWHAT GENTLE MAN, AS IT IS IN HEAVEN, and WILDLAND; and series DICTE, THE LEGACY, HAMMARVIK, RIDE UPON THE STORM, CRIME SCENE SWEDEN.
JANUARY 20 – THE EQUALIZER 3 *Movie Premiere*
- Set in Italy, the third and final installment of THE EQUALIZER stars Denzel Washington as former government assassin Robert McCall who finds himself a home in Southern Italy, but soon discovers his friends are under the control of local crime bosses. As events turn deadly, McCall knows what he has to do: become his friends’ protector by taking on the mafia.
JANUARY 26 – STARZ’s HIGHTOWN *Season 3 Premiere*
- In the third and final season of STARZ’s crime drama HIGHTOWN, Crave returns to Cape Cod one final time and reunites with the explosive Jackie Quiñones (Monica Raymund) on her battle to overcome her addictions as she unravels the intricacies of the drug and crime underworld. All roads lead to Jackie, but for her, redemption never comes clean. Subsequent new episodes premiere Fridays on STARZ.