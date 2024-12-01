Crave Highlights for December 2024

MUST-WATCH TITLES FOR DECEMBER
DECEMBER 2 – WILFRED BUCK *Canadian Documentary Premiere*
- Adapted from author Wilfred Buck’s freewheeling memoir I Have Lived Four Lives, a beat poet’s insider view of colonization that took Buck from the land to the streets to the stars, the documentary WILFRED BUCK blends verité, archive, and stylized re-enactments to reveal what it means to heal and reconnect with Indigenous knowledge that is as relevant today as ever. From director Lisa Jackson and produced by Door Number 3 Productions, and the National Film Board of Canada, in association with Crave.
DECEMBER 9 – Crave Original Documentary ANY OTHER WAY: THE JACKIE SHANE STORY *Premiere*
- From executive producer Elliot Page, the award-winning Crave Original documentary ANY OTHER WAY: THE JACKIE SHANE STORY follows the story of soul singer Jackie Shane, who boldly carved a new path as one of music’s trailblazing Black trans performers. From Michael Mabbott and Lucah Rosenberg-Lee, Banger Films, the National Film Board of Canada, and Crave.
DECEMBER 12 – Max Original Series BOOKIE *Season 2 Premiere*
- From Emmy®-nominated creator Chuck Lorre (THE BIG BANG THEORY) and Nick Bakay, the Max Original comedy series BOOKIE returns for its second season Thursday, Dec. 12 at 9 p.m. ET on Crave. The darkly funny, eight-episode season follows veteran Los Angeles bookie Danny (Sebastian Maniscalco) as the potential legalization of sports gambling in California threatens to upend his business for good. Alongside best friend and former NFL player Ray (Omar J. Dorsey), side-hustling sister Lorraine (Vanessa Ferlito), and reluctantly reformed drug dealer Hector (Jorge Garcia), Danny must contend with his increasingly unstable clients as he tries to settle their debts – all while making plenty of risky bets of his own. Full of relatable mishaps, BOOKIE chronicles one man’s journey to adapt to an ever-changing world as he attempts to charm and con his way to the top. New episodes of BOOKIE will debut weekly on Crave leading up to the season finale on Thursday, Jan. 30.
DECEMBER 20 – Max Original Film JUROR #2 *Premiere*
- From Warner Bros. Pictures, JUROR #2 follows family man Justin Kemp (Nicholas Hoult) who, while serving as a juror in a high-profile murder trial, finds himself struggling with a serious moral dilemma…one he could use to sway the jury verdict and potentially convict – or free – the accused killer. Directed by Academy Award winner Clint Eastwood, and also starring Toni Collette, J.K. Simmons, Chris Messina, Gabriel Basso, Zoey Deutch, Cedric Yarbrough, Leslie Bigg, and Kiefer Sutherland.
DECEMBER 20 – IT ENDS WITH US *Movie Premiere*
- IT ENDS WITH US, the first Colleen Hoover novel adapted for the big screen, tells the compelling story of Lily Bloom (Blake Lively), a woman who overcomes a traumatic childhood to embark on a new life in Boston and chase a lifelong dream of opening her own business. A chance meeting with charming neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid (Justin Baldoni) sparks an intense connection, but as the two fall deeply in love, Lily begins to see sides of Ryle that remind her of her parents’ relationship. When Lily’s first love, Atlas Corrigan (Brandon Sklenar), suddenly reenters her life, her relationship with Ryle is upended, and Lily realizes she must learn to rely on her own strength to make an impossible choice for her future. Directed by Justin Baldoni and produced by Alex Saks, Jamey Heath, and Christy Hall. The film stars Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni, Jenny Slate, Hasan Minhaj, Amy Morton and Brandon Sklenar, from a screenplay by Christy Hall, based on the book by Colleen Hoover.
DECEMBER 25 – TOP GUN: MAVERICK *Movie Premiere*
- After more than 30 years of service as a top naval aviator, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot. Yet, Maverick must confront the ghosts of his past when he returns to TOPGUN to train a group of elite graduates and comes face-to-face with Lt. Bradshaw (Miles Teller), the son of his former wingman, “Goose”. Bitter rivalries ignite as the pilots prepare for a specialized mission, which will require the ultimate sacrifice from those chosen to fly it.