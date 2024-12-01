Crave Highlights for December 2024

NETWORK

Going Dutch (FOX) Premieres January 2, 2025.

Doc (FOX / Global) Premieres January 7, 2025.

Shifting Gears (ABC) Premieres January 8, 2025.



Watson (CBS / Global) Premieres January 26, 2025.

SPECIALTY

Sweetpea (Starz / Starz Canada) has been renewed for a Second season.

Dark Winds (AMC) Season 2 Premieres March 9, 2025.

From (MGM+ / Paramount+ Canada) has been renewed for a Fourth Season.

Yellowjackets (Showtime / Crave) Season 3 Premieres February 16, 2025.

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches (AMC) Season 2 Premieres January 5, 2025.

STREAMING

The Upshaws (Netflix) Season 4 Premieres January 9, 2025.

The Wheel of Time (Amazon Prime Video) Season 3 Premieres March 13, 2025.

Reacher (Amazon Prime Video) Season 3 Premieres February 20, 2025.

Bel-Air (Peacock / Showcase) has been renewed for a Fourth and Final season.

Day of the Jackal (Peacock / Showcase) has been renewed for a Second season.

Star Wars: Visions (Disney+) has been renewed for a Third season.

The Artful Dodger (Hulu / Disney+ Canada) has been renewed for a Second season.

Harlem (Amazon Prime Video) Season 3 Premieres January 23, 2025.

Bookie (Max / Crave) Season 2 Premieres December 12, 2024.

Mythic Quest (Apple TV+) Season 4 Premieres January 29, 2025.

Shetland (BritBox) Season 9 Premieres December 11, 2024.

When Calls the Heart (Hallmark Channel / Super Channel Heart & Home) Season 12 Premieres January 5, 2025.

What If… ? (Disney+) Third and Final Season Premieres December 22, 2024.

Andor (Disney+) Season 2 Premieres April 22, 2025.

Invincible (Amazon Prime Video) Season 3 Premieres February 6, 2025.

Virgin River (Netflix) Season 6 Premieres December 19, 2024.

Severance (Apple TV+) Season 2 Premieres January 17, 2025.