Bell Media and Warner Bros. Discovery Expand Partnership in Canada

Bell Media announced today it has expanded its landmark partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery for the Canadian market, extending Crave for multiple years as the exclusive home of HBO and Max content. The expansion of Bell Media’s existing licensing agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery, announced in 2023, ensures Crave subscribers have continued access to a vast library of premium content for the foreseeable future.

The new agreement also includes a co-production commitment for original Canadian content with global appeal, licensing of Bell Media original content for use on Warner Bros. Discovery platforms outside of Canada, and extended access to French-language content for use on Bell Media platforms.

“We are strengthening and deepening our relationship with Warner Bros. Discovery, marking a significant milestone as we move forward together,” said Stewart Johnston, SVP Content and Sales, Bell Media. “With our commitment to develop co-productions, and the extended pipeline of extremely valuable content for subscribers, we’ve ensured Crave is well-positioned for continued growth and success.”

Bell Media’s expanded content pact with Warner Bros. Discovery encompasses:

HBO and Max Originals such as THE LAST OF US , HOUSE OF THE DRAGON , THE WHITE LOTUS , and THE PENGUIN , AND JUST LIKE THAT… , plus HBO’s vast collection of award-winning library series such as THE SOPRANOS , SEX AND THE CITY , GAME OF THRONES , SUCCESSION , and THE WIRE

such as , , , and , AND , plus HBO’s vast collection of award-winning library series such as , , , , and The DC Universe , which includes film and television series featuring fan-favourite superheroes

, which includes film and television series featuring fan-favourite superheroes The Harry Potter Franchise , including the upcoming HBO Original “Harry Potter” series

, including the upcoming HBO Original “Harry Potter” series Popular Warner Bros. library series such as FRIENDS and THE BIG BANG THEORY

such as and Blockbuster Warner Bros. films such as Barbie, Dune and Dune: Part Two, Wonka, and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

Bell Media and Warner Bros. Discovery also confirmed today that they have settled all matters in their recent dispute regarding Bell Media’s suite of Discovery-branded channels. Details regarding changes to Bell Media-owned Discovery channels will be made available in the coming weeks.