August 29 – September 4: Crave Weekly Streaming Overview

AUGUST 30 – THE WATCHERS *Movie Premiere*

From producer M. Night Shyamalan comes THE WATCHERS, written for the screen and directed by Ishana Night Shyamalan and based on the novel by A.M. Shine. The film follows Mina, a 28-year-old artist, who gets stranded in an expansive, untouched forest in western Ireland. When Mina finds shelter, she unknowingly becomes trapped alongside three strangers who are watched and stalked by mysterious creatures each night. You can’t see them, but they see everything. Starring Dakota Fanning, Georgina Campbell, Oliver Finnegan, and Owen Fouere.

AUGUST 30 – Max Original Stand-Up Special GARY GULMAN: BORN ON 3RD BASE *Premiere*

Comedian, actor, and best-selling author Gary Gulman offers up his hilarious insights on a range of topics, from growing up poor to pretentious suffixes, all with a generous helping of inventive humour and absurdism. Reflecting on his eccentric Jewish American family, Gulman chronicles his childhood experiences with free school lunch programs and questionable dental care, as well as incisive swipes at billionaire-ism. Written, performed, and executive produced by Gary Gulman. Executive produced by Conan O’Brien, Michael Bonfiglio, Brian Stern, Jeff Ross, and J.P. Buck, and produced and directed by James Webb.

AUGUST 30 – STARZ Original Series THE SERPENT QUEEN *Season 2 Finale*

In Season 2 of STARZ’s THE SERPENT QUEEN, Catherine de Medici (Samantha Morton) is Queen Regent of France now that her son, Charles IX has come of age. Distracted by the personal conflicts of the Valois children, a new mysterious prophet named Edith (Isobel Jesper Jones) gains a loyal following who vow to challenge the current religious establishment, sparking tension across the country. Feeling threatened by the rising strain, the divided court turn to their own schemes for selfish benefit. The Guises commit unholy acts while the Bourbons turn to a familiar foreign sovereign, Queen Elizabeth I (Minnie Driver) of England in hopes of personal gain. As France falls into political and religious turmoil, Catherine struggles to maintain her power, but The Serpent Queen will do whatever she needs to regain control. THE SERPENT QUEEN season 2 finale drops on Friday, August 30 on STARZ.

SEPTEMBER 1 – RESERVATION DOGS *The Complete Series*

From Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, RESERVATION DOGS is a half-hour comedy that follows the exploits of four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma. Filmed on location in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, the series is a breakthrough in Indigenous representation on television, both in front of, and behind the camera. Every writer, director, and series regular on the show is Indigenous. This first-of-its-kind creative team tells a story that resonates with them and their lived experiences – and invites audiences into a surprisingly familiar and funny world. All three seasons of RESERVATION DOGS land on Crave beginning Sunday, September 1.

Programming Premieres and Finales for the week of August 29 – September 4

*All Programming Subject to Change

HBO and Max

Movies

MURDER, SHE BAKED #1: A CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE MYSTERY *Canadian Title* (August 30)

MURDER, SHE BAKED #2: A PLUM PUDDING MYSTERY *Canadian Title* (August 30)

MURDER, SHE BAKED #3: A PEACH COBBLER MYSTERY *Canadian Title* (August 30)

MURDER, SHE BAKED #4: A DEADLY RECIPE *Canadian Title* (August 30)

MURDER, SHE BAKED #6: SWEET REVENGE: A HANNAH SWENSEN MYSTERY (AKA A CREAM PUFF MURDER) *Canadian Title* (August 30)

WITHOUT REMORSE (August 30)

LUCY GRIZZLI SOPHIE (September 1)

STARZ

21 BRIDGES (August 29)

EX MACHINA (August 30)

RUDY (August 30)

SPIES IN DISGUISE (August 30)

L.A. CONFIDENTIAL (August 30)

MR. & MRS. SMITH (August 30)

DRAFT DAY (September 1)

Highlighted Programming

OMG FASHUN, Season 1 (August 30)

THE ENCHANTED VILLAGE OF PINOCCHIO (August 31)

RESERVATION DOGS *Seasons 1-3* (September 1)

THE SOCIAL, Season 12, Episode 1 *Season Premiere* (September 4)