NFL Week 10 on TSN, TSN+, CTV, and RDS – Jaguars Head West to Take on CMC and the 49ers, Jets and Raiders Meet in Primetime Battle, Broncos visit the Bills on MNF, and more

TV Series Updates

NETWORK

Young Sheldon (CBS / CTV) upcoming 7th season will be the Final season.

The Rookie: Feds (ABC / CTV) has been cancelled after 1 season.

Grimsburg (FOX) Premieres January 7, 2024.

SPECIALTY

Ride (Hallmark Channel / CTV Drama Channel) has been cancelled after 1 season.

Praise Petey (Freeform / ABC Spark) has been cancelled after 1 season.

Chapelwaite (MGM+ / CTV Sci-fi Channel) has been cancelled after 1 season.

True Detective (HBO / HBO Canada) Season 4 Premieres January 14, 2024.

BMF (Starz / Starz Canada) Season 3 Premieres March 1, 2024.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan (Starz / Starz Canada) Season 3 Premieres December 1, 2023.

STREAMING

Unstable (Netflix) has been renewed for a Second season.

Harley Quinn (Max / Adult Swim Canada) has been renewed for a Fifth season.

Slow Horses (Apple TV+) Season 3 Premieres November 29, 2023.

Reacher (Amazon Prime Video) Season 2 Premieres December 15, 2023.

Futurama (Hulu / Disney+ Canada) has been renewed for 13th & 14th seasons.

Yellowstone (Paramount+) Season 5, Part 2 Premieres November 2024.

Joe Pickett (Paramount+) has been cancelled after 2 seasons.

American Horror Stories (FX on Hulu / Disney+ Canada) Season 3 Premieres November 29, 2023.

Fatal Attraction (Paramount+) has been cancelled after 1 season.

Rabbit Hole (Paramount+) has been cancelled after 1 season.

Shoresy (Crave) has been renewed for a Third season.

Gen V (Amazon Prime Video) has been renewed for a Second season.

Sweet Magnolias (Netflix) has been renewed for a Fourth season.

Star Trek Prodigy which was cancelled by Paramount+ in June has been picked up by Netflix. Season 1 will air late 2023 and Season 2 will premiere in 2024.

Echo (Disney+) Series Premieres November 29, 2023.