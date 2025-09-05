Thursday, September 4, 2025
NFL on TV & Streaming – Week 1

*All Games Stream LIVE on DAZN*

 

Thursday Night Football

  • 4 p.m. ET – NFL Live (TSN1/3/5)
  • 7 p.m. ET – NFL Kickoff 2025 (TSN1/4 and CTV)
  • 8:15 p.m. ET – Dallas @ Philadelphia
    • TSN1/4, CTV Network, RDS2 and NBC

Friday Programming

  • 7 p.m. ET – NFL Live (TSN1/5)
  • 8:15 p.m. ET – NFL International Series: Kansas City vs. Los Angeles Chargers live from Sao Paulo, Brazil
    • TSN4, CTV2 Network, and RDS2

Sunday Programming

  • 10 a.m. ET – NFL Countdown (TSN3)
  • 10 a.m. ET – NFL Fantasy Football Now (TSN+)
  • 1 p.m. ET – NFL RedZone (TSN+, RDS.ca)
  • 1 p.m. ET – FanDuel Sunday (TSN1/3)
  • 7 p.m. ET – Football Night in America (TSN)
  • 7:30 p.m. ET – NFL on CTV Live (CTV)

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

  • Pittsburgh @ New York Jets 
    • CTV Toronto, CTV BC, CTV Alberta, CTV Ottawa, CTV Kitchener, CTV Northern Ontario, CTV Saskatchewan, CTV Winnipeg and CBS
  • Las Vegas @ New England 
    • CTV Montreal and CTV Atlantic
  • Miami @ Indianapolis
    • TSN+
  • New York Giants @ Washington
    • CTV2 Toronto, CTV2 London, CTV2 Windsor, CTV2 Ottawa and CTV2 Atlantic
  • Cincinnati @ Cleveland
    • TSN 1/3, CTV2 BC and CTV2 Alberta
  • Tampa Bay @ Atlanta

    • RDS2
  • Carolina @ Jacksonville
    • DAZN
  • Arizona @ New Orleans
    • DAZN

Sunday 4 p.m. ET

  • San Francisco @ Seattle – Kickoff at 4:05 p.m. ET
    • TSN1/3, CTV BC and CTV Alberta
  • Tennessee @ Denver – Kickoff at 4:05 p.m. ET 
    • DAZN
  • Detroit @ Green Bay – Kickoff at 4:25 p.m. ET 
    • CTV Toronto, CTV Montreal, CTV Ottawa, CTV Kitchener, CTV Northern Ontario, CTV Saskatchewan, CTV Winnipeg, CTV Atlantic, RDS2 and CBS
  • Houston @ Los Angeles Rams – Kickoff at 4:25 p.m. ET 
    • DAZN

Sunday Night Football

  • 7 p.m. ET – Football Night in America (TSN)
  • Baltimore @ Buffalo – Kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET
    • TSN1, CTV Network, RDS and NBC 

Monday Programming

  • 3 p.m. ET – NFL Live (TSN1/3/5)
  • 6 p.m. ET – NFL Monday Night Countdown (TSN)
  • 8 p.m. ET – Minnesota @ Chicago 
    • TSN, CTV Network, RDS and ABC
  • 8:15 p.m. ET – Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli (TSN+)
