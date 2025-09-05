NFL on TV & Streaming – Week 1

*All Games Stream LIVE on DAZN*
Thursday Night Football
- 4 p.m. ET – NFL Live (TSN1/3/5)
- 7 p.m. ET – NFL Kickoff 2025 (TSN1/4 and CTV)
- 8:15 p.m. ET – Dallas @ Philadelphia
- TSN1/4, CTV Network, RDS2 and NBC
Friday Programming
- 7 p.m. ET – NFL Live (TSN1/5)
- 8:15 p.m. ET – NFL International Series: Kansas City vs. Los Angeles Chargers live from Sao Paulo, Brazil
- TSN4, CTV2 Network, and RDS2
Sunday Programming
- 10 a.m. ET – NFL Countdown (TSN3)
- 10 a.m. ET – NFL Fantasy Football Now (TSN+)
- 1 p.m. ET – NFL RedZone (TSN+, RDS.ca)
- 1 p.m. ET – FanDuel Sunday (TSN1/3)
- 7 p.m. ET – Football Night in America (TSN)
- 7:30 p.m. ET – NFL on CTV Live (CTV)
Sunday 1 p.m. ET
- Pittsburgh @ New York Jets
- CTV Toronto, CTV BC, CTV Alberta, CTV Ottawa, CTV Kitchener, CTV Northern Ontario, CTV Saskatchewan, CTV Winnipeg and CBS
- Las Vegas @ New England
- CTV Montreal and CTV Atlantic
- Miami @ Indianapolis
- TSN+
- New York Giants @ Washington
- CTV2 Toronto, CTV2 London, CTV2 Windsor, CTV2 Ottawa and CTV2 Atlantic
- Cincinnati @ Cleveland
- TSN 1/3, CTV2 BC and CTV2 Alberta
- Tampa Bay @ Atlanta
- RDS2
- Carolina @ Jacksonville
- DAZN
- Arizona @ New Orleans
- DAZN
Sunday 4 p.m. ET
- San Francisco @ Seattle – Kickoff at 4:05 p.m. ET
- TSN1/3, CTV BC and CTV Alberta
- Tennessee @ Denver – Kickoff at 4:05 p.m. ET
- DAZN
- Detroit @ Green Bay – Kickoff at 4:25 p.m. ET
- CTV Toronto, CTV Montreal, CTV Ottawa, CTV Kitchener, CTV Northern Ontario, CTV Saskatchewan, CTV Winnipeg, CTV Atlantic, RDS2 and CBS
- Houston @ Los Angeles Rams – Kickoff at 4:25 p.m. ET
- DAZN
Sunday Night Football
- 7 p.m. ET – Football Night in America (TSN)
- Baltimore @ Buffalo – Kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET
- TSN1, CTV Network, RDS and NBC
Monday Programming
- 3 p.m. ET – NFL Live (TSN1/3/5)
- 6 p.m. ET – NFL Monday Night Countdown (TSN)
- 8 p.m. ET – Minnesota @ Chicago
- TSN, CTV Network, RDS and ABC
- 8:15 p.m. ET – Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli (TSN+)