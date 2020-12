NFL on CTV, TSN, and RDS – Week 15 Thursday, Dec. 17 to Monday, Dec. 21

TV Series Updates

NETWORK

Great White North (FOX / Citytv) Premieres February 14 @ 8:30pm ET.

Clarice (Global / CBS) premieres Feb. 11, 2021.

The Equalizer (CBS / Global) premieres Feb. 7, 2021 (following the Super Bowl)

Superstore (NBC / Global) has been cancelled after 6 seasons; it will conclude at the end of its current season.

Black Lightning (The CW / Netflix Canada) will conclude its run after the upcoming 4th season.

NEXT (FOX / Global) has been cancelled after 1 season.

Last Man Standing (FOX) will conclude its run after the upcoming 11th season.

SPECIALTY

Snowfall (FX) Season 4 Premieres February 24 @ 10pm ET.

Industry (HBO) has been renewed for a 2nd season.

Grown-ish (Freeform / ABC Spark) Season 3 premieres January 21, 2021.

Vikings (History), Season 6, Part 2 premieres January 1 ,2021.

Fear The Walking Dead (AMC) has been renewed for a 7th season.

Snowpiercer (TNT / Netflix Canada) Season 2 premieres January 25, 2021.

STREAMING

Locke and Key (Netlfix) has been renewed for a Third season.

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max / Crave) has been renewed for a Second season.

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu / CTV Drama Channel) has been renewed for a 5th season; Season 4 premieres 2021.

Hoops (Netflix) has been cancelled after 1 season.

Cobra Kai (Netflix) Season 3 Premieres January 8, 2021.

For All Mankind (Apple TV+) has been renewed for a Third season.

Utopia (Amazon Prime Video) has been cancelled after 1 season.

The Expanse (Amazon Prime Video) has been renewed for a Sixth and Final season.

Servant (Apple TV+) Season 2 premieres January 15, 2021.

Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access / CTV Sci-Fi Channel & Crave) has been renewed for a Fourth season.

Dickinson (Apple TV+) Season 2 premieres January 8, 2021. The series has also been renewed for a Third season