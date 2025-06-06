CFL ON TSN Primes Fans for the 2025 CFL Season, Kicking Off June 5

The 2025 CFL season is primed for kickoff, and the CFL ON TSN is home to complete live coverage of every game, all season long. The new season begins Thursday, June 5 with the Ottawa REDBLACKS visiting the Saskatchewan Roughriders at 8:30 p.m. ET on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app, live from Regina’s Mosaic Stadium.

The CFL ON TSN panel is set to deliver a live, on-site broadcast from every CFL city during the 2025 season, beginning with the season opener in Regina. The panel then heads to Montréal for the FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL season opener with the Montreal Alouettes hosting the Toronto Argonauts on Friday, June 6 at 7 p.m. ET on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app.

The CFL returns to CTV this season with an expanded roster of games, including 7 p.m. ET Saturday matchups throughout June and July, and 3 p.m. ET Saturday games beginning Aug. 2, which are all also available on TSN. CTV joins the CFL ON TSN to showcase two playoff matchups, and the networks combine to deliver Canada’s biggest single-day sporting event – the 112th GREY CUP, live from Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg on Sunday, Nov. 16.

French-language coverage of the 2025 CFL season is available on RDS.

Updated Look for FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL and New TikTok Stream

New for the 2025 season, CFL ON TSN debuts a fresh look for its weekly FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL broadcast, including:

New FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL graphics, animation, and music packages

graphics, animation, and music packages The inclusion of RF wireless cameras, which enables unrestricted access to the playing field, bringing the viewer as close to the on-field action as possible. As well as SpiderCam robotic cameras for select games, which fly above the field on suspended cables providing a bird’s eye view of the playing field.

TSN football analyst Luke Willson FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL games throughout the season

For the first time ever, TSN delivers a companion live stream for select CFL games on TikTok, beginning with the Toronto Argonauts’ home game against the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday, June 14. The live stream is hosted by a rotating cast, including Luca Celebre, Thomas Pocrnic, Marissa Roberto, and more. The live stream provides a unique and immersive feel from CFL sidelines to allow viewers to experience the game with minimal commentary. The stream features the natural sounds of the stadium, candid bench moments, raw reactions, and the in-between-the-whistle atmosphere.

Full Slate of Season Preview Content

As the season begins, CFL ON TSN provides a massive slate of season preview content, including:

Additional Season Highlights

The 2025 CFL ON TSN promotional campaign, created in partnership with the CFL, highlights the exciting and unexpected nature of the CFL, spotlighting big-time comebacks, unreal plays, and the moments that inspire fans’ passion for the league. Fans can watch the official CFL ON TSN season launch promo video here.

With odds from TSN’s official sportsbook partner, FanDuel, TSN also delivers content specific to CFL and sports betting, including daily insights from TSN’s extensive roster of CFL experts, weekly segments such as the Early Lean, On The Board, and TSN 1050 Radio’s FIRST UP host Aaron Korolnek returning to share his weekly best prop bets.

Throughout the season, fans can turn to TSN’s official social media platforms, including YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, WhatsApp, BlueSky, and X for CFL content including highlights and viral moments from around the CFL. TSN’s DIGITAL SPORTSCENTRE is also joined by CFL guests throughout the season.

2025 CFL ON TSN Sponsors

The 2025 CFL ON TSN season features a premier slate of sponsors, including:

FanDuel integrations across TSN platforms

Save-On-Foods returns with the Touchdown to Win program

Purolator returns for the 22nd season of the longstanding CFL food drive program Purolator Tackle Hunger. The initiative is highlighted with in-game mentions on TSN featuring program ambassador Kate Beirness

OK Tire returns for CFL’s iconic Labour Day Weekend games

2025 CFL on TSN Broadcast Schedule

Regular Season Schedule DATE AWAY HOME TIME ET) Network Thursday, June 5, 2025 Redblacks Roughriders 8:30pm TSN1/3/5 Friday, June 6, 2025 Argonauts Alouettes 7pm TSN Saturday, June 7, 2025 Tiger-Cats Stampeders 7pm TSN1/3/4/CTV Saturday, June 7, 2025 Elks Lions 10pm TSN1/3/5 Thursday, June 12, 2025 Lions Blue Bombers 8pm TSN1/3/4 Friday, June 13, 2025 Alouettes Redblacks 7pm TSN1/5 Saturday, June 14, 2025 Stampeders Argonauts 4pm TSN1 Saturday, June 14, 2025 Roughriders Tiger-Cats 7pm TSN1/3/CTV Thursday, June 19, 2025 Alouettes Elks 8:30pm TSN1/5 Friday, June 20, 2025 Roughriders Argonauts 7pm TSN Network Saturday, June 21, 2025 Redblacks Stampeders 4pm TSN1 Saturday, June 21, 2025 Blue Bombers Lions 7pm TSN1/3/CTV Thursday, June 26, 2025 Elks Blue Bombers 8pm TSN Friday, June 27, 2025 Alouettes Tiger-Cats 7pm TSN Saturday, June 28, 2025 Lions Roughriders 7pm TSN/CTV Sunday, June 29, 2025 Argonauts Redblacks 7pm TSN Thursday, July 3, 2025 Blue Bombers Stampeders 8:30pm TSN Friday, July 4, 2025 Tiger-Cats Argonauts 7pm TSN Saturday, July 5, 2025 Lions Alouettes 7pm TSN/CTV Sunday, July 6, 2025 Redblacks Elks 7pm TSN Friday, July 11, 2025 Stampeders Roughriders 8:30pm TSN Saturday, July 12, 2025 Redblacks Tiger-Cats 7pm TSN/CTV Sunday, July 13, 2025 Lions Elks 7pm TSN Thursday, July 17, 2025 Argonauts Alouettes 7:30pm TSN Friday, July 18, 2025 Stampeders Blue Bombers 8pm TSN Saturday, July 19, 2025 Roughriders Lions 7pm TSN/CTV Sunday, July 20, 2025 Tiger-Cats Redblacks 7pm TSN Thursday, July 24, 2025 Alouettes Stampeders 8:30pm TSN Friday, July 25, 2025 Elks Roughriders 8:30pm TSN Saturday, July 26, 2025 Blue Bombers Argonauts 7pm TSN/CTV Sunday, July 27, 2025 Tiger-Cats Lions 7pm TSN Thursday, July 31, 2025 Stampeders Redblacks 7:30pm TSN Friday, August 1, 2025 Argonauts Blue Bombers 8pm TSN Saturday, August 2, 2025 Tiger-Cats Elks 3pm TSN/CTV Saturday, August 2, 2025 Roughriders Alouettes 7pm TSN Thursday, August 7, 2025 Lions Tiger-Cats 7:30pm TSN Friday, August 8, 2025 Elks Alouettes 7pm TSN Saturday, August 9, 2025 Redblacks Argonauts 3pm TSN/CTV Saturday, August 9, 2025 Blue Bombers Stampeders 7pm TSN Thursday, August 14, 2025 Redblacks Blue Bombers 8pm TSN Friday, August 15, 2025 Argonauts Elks 8:30pm TSN Saturday, August 16, 2025 Tiger-Cats Roughriders 3pm TSN/CTV Saturday, August 16, 2025 Alouettes Lions 7pm TSN Thursday, August 21, 2025 Blue Bombers Alouettes 7:30pm TSN Friday, August 22, 2025 Elks Redblacks 7pm TSN Saturday, August 23, 2025 Lions Argonauts 3pm TSN/CTV Saturday, August 23, 2025 Roughriders Stampeders 7pm TSN Sunday, August 31, 2025 Blue Bombers Roughriders 6:30pm TSN Monday, September 1, 2025 Argonauts Tiger-Cats 2pm TSN Monday, September 1, 2025 Elks Stampeders 5:30pm TSN Friday, September 5, 2025 Lions Redblacks 7pm TSN Saturday, September 6, 2025 Tiger-Cats Alouettes 1pm TSN Saturday, September 6, 2025 Roughriders Blue Bombers 4pm TSN Saturday, September 6, 2025 Stampeders Elks 7pm TSN Friday, September 12, 2025 Blue Bombers Tiger-Cats 7pm TSN Friday, September 12, 2025 Redblacks Lions 10pm TSN Saturday, September 13, 2025 Elks Argonauts 3pm TSN/CTV Saturday, September 13, 2025 Alouettes Roughriders 7pm TSN Friday, September 19, 2025 Alouettes Argonauts 7pm TSN Friday, September 19, 2025 Lions Stampeders 9:30pm TSN Saturday, September 20, 2025 Blue Bombers Redblacks 3pm TSN/CTV Saturday, September 20, 2025 Elks Tiger-Cats 7pm TSN Friday, September 26, 2025 Stampeders Alouettes 7pm TSN Friday, September 26, 2025 Argonauts Lions 10pm TSN Saturday, September 27, 2025 Tiger-Cats Blue Bombers 3pm TSN/CTV Saturday, September 27, 2025 Roughriders Elks 7pm TSN Friday, October 3, 2025 Roughriders Redblacks 7pm TSN Saturday, October 4, 2025 Tiger-Cats Argonauts 3pm TSN/CTV Saturday, October 4, 2025 Stampeders Lions 7pm TSN Friday, October 10, 2025 Argonauts Roughriders 6:30pm TSN Saturday, October 11, 2025 Stampeders Tiger-Cats 3pm TSN/CTV Saturday, October 11, 2025 Blue Bombers Elks 7pm TSN Monday, October 13, 2025 Redblacks Alouettes 12:30pm TSN Friday, October 17, 2025 Roughriders Blue Bombers 8pm TSN Friday, October 17, 2025 Elks Lions 10:30pm TSN Saturday, October 18, 2025 Alouettes Redblacks 3pm TSN/CTV Saturday, October 18, 2025 Argonauts Stampeders 7pm TSN Friday, October 24, 2025 Redblacks Tiger-Cats 7pm TSN Friday, October 24, 2025 Stampeders Elks 9:30pm TSN Saturday, October 25, 2025 Alouettes Blue Bombers 3pm TSN/CTV Saturday, October 25, 2025 Lions Roughriders 7pm TSN

Playoff Schedule DATE AWAY HOME TIME Network Saturday, November 1, 2025 TBD TBD 3pm TSN/CTV Saturday, November 1, 2025 TBD TBD 6:30pm TSN Saturday, November 8, 2025 TBD TBD 3pm TSN/CTV Saturday, November 8, 2025 TBD TBD 6:30pm TSN Sunday, November 16, 2025 TBD TBD 6pm TSN/CTV

Schedule subject to change