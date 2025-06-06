CFL ON TSN Primes Fans for the 2025 CFL Season, Kicking Off June 5

The 2025 CFL season is primed for kickoff, and the CFL ON TSN is home to complete live coverage of every game, all season long. The new season begins Thursday, June 5 with the Ottawa REDBLACKS visiting the Saskatchewan Roughriders at 8:30 p.m. ET on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app, live from Regina’s Mosaic Stadium.
The CFL ON TSN panel is set to deliver a live, on-site broadcast from every CFL city during the 2025 season, beginning with the season opener in Regina. The panel then heads to Montréal for the FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL season opener with the Montreal Alouettes hosting the Toronto Argonauts on Friday, June 6 at 7 p.m. ET on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app.
The CFL returns to CTV this season with an expanded roster of games, including 7 p.m. ET Saturday matchups throughout June and July, and 3 p.m. ET Saturday games beginning Aug. 2, which are all also available on TSN. CTV joins the CFL ON TSN to showcase two playoff matchups, and the networks combine to deliver Canada’s biggest single-day sporting event – the 112th GREY CUP, live from Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg on Sunday, Nov. 16.
French-language coverage of the 2025 CFL season is available on RDS.
Updated Look for FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL and New TikTok Stream
New for the 2025 season, CFL ON TSN debuts a fresh look for its weekly FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL broadcast, including:
- New FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL graphics, animation, and music packages
- The inclusion of RF wireless cameras, which enables unrestricted access to the playing field, bringing the viewer as close to the on-field action as possible. As well as SpiderCam robotic cameras for select games, which fly above the field on suspended cables providing a bird’s eye view of the playing field.
- TSN football analyst Luke Willson joins the CFL ON TSN panel for FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL games throughout the season
For the first time ever, TSN delivers a companion live stream for select CFL games on TikTok, beginning with the Toronto Argonauts’ home game against the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday, June 14. The live stream is hosted by a rotating cast, including Luca Celebre, Thomas Pocrnic, Marissa Roberto, and more. The live stream provides a unique and immersive feel from CFL sidelines to allow viewers to experience the game with minimal commentary. The stream features the natural sounds of the stadium, candid bench moments, raw reactions, and the in-between-the-whistle atmosphere.
Full Slate of Season Preview Content
As the season begins, CFL ON TSN provides a massive slate of season preview content, including:
- Season preview specials, including the 2025 CFL ON TSN BETTING PREVIEW SHOW POWERED BY FANDUEL, CFL TOP 50 PLAYERS, and the 2025 CFL PREVIEW SPECIAL
- Team-by-team previews available on ca/CFL and the TSN app, including “One Burning Question” videos by Dave Naylor and Farhan Lalji; weekly “Noc List” videos by Henoc Muamba; and training camp features and columns from Salim Valji
- TSN’s social media accounts present a series of features including: CFL players “Predict the Future”, making bold predictions for the upcoming season; “Career Quiz” where players are asked trivia based on their own CFL career; and the “Unstoppable Football Play,” where players break down the x’s and o’s and devise what they consider to be an unstoppable football play.
- On-Field football YouTube videos with stars from around the league
- Interviews and games with some of the biggest stars of the CFL
Additional Season Highlights
The 2025 CFL ON TSN promotional campaign, created in partnership with the CFL, highlights the exciting and unexpected nature of the CFL, spotlighting big-time comebacks, unreal plays, and the moments that inspire fans’ passion for the league. Fans can watch the official CFL ON TSN season launch promo video here.
With odds from TSN’s official sportsbook partner, FanDuel, TSN also delivers content specific to CFL and sports betting, including daily insights from TSN’s extensive roster of CFL experts, weekly segments such as the Early Lean, On The Board, and TSN 1050 Radio’s FIRST UP host Aaron Korolnek returning to share his weekly best prop bets.
Throughout the season, fans can turn to TSN’s official social media platforms, including YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, WhatsApp, BlueSky, and X for CFL content including highlights and viral moments from around the CFL. TSN’s DIGITAL SPORTSCENTRE is also joined by CFL guests throughout the season.
2025 CFL ON TSN Sponsors
The 2025 CFL ON TSN season features a premier slate of sponsors, including:
- FanDuel integrations across TSN platforms
- Save-On-Foods returns with the Touchdown to Win program
- Purolator returns for the 22nd season of the longstanding CFL food drive program Purolator Tackle Hunger. The initiative is highlighted with in-game mentions on TSN featuring program ambassador Kate Beirness. Fans can look out for Game Day Food Drives taking place at various CFL games throughout the season.
OK Tire returns for CFL’s iconic Labour Day Weekend games
2025 CFL on TSN Broadcast Schedule
Regular Season Schedule
|DATE
|AWAY
|HOME
|TIME ET)
|Network
|Thursday, June 5, 2025
|Redblacks
|Roughriders
|8:30pm
|TSN1/3/5
|Friday, June 6, 2025
|Argonauts
|Alouettes
|7pm
|TSN
|Saturday, June 7, 2025
|Tiger-Cats
|Stampeders
|7pm
|TSN1/3/4/CTV
|Saturday, June 7, 2025
|Elks
|Lions
|10pm
|TSN1/3/5
|Thursday, June 12, 2025
|Lions
|Blue Bombers
|8pm
|TSN1/3/4
|Friday, June 13, 2025
|Alouettes
|Redblacks
|7pm
|TSN1/5
|Saturday, June 14, 2025
|Stampeders
|Argonauts
|4pm
|TSN1
|Saturday, June 14, 2025
|Roughriders
|Tiger-Cats
|7pm
|TSN1/3/CTV
|Thursday, June 19, 2025
|Alouettes
|Elks
|8:30pm
|TSN1/5
|Friday, June 20, 2025
|Roughriders
|Argonauts
|7pm
|TSN Network
|Saturday, June 21, 2025
|Redblacks
|Stampeders
|4pm
|TSN1
|Saturday, June 21, 2025
|Blue Bombers
|Lions
|7pm
|TSN1/3/CTV
|Thursday, June 26, 2025
|Elks
|Blue Bombers
|8pm
|TSN
|Friday, June 27, 2025
|Alouettes
|Tiger-Cats
|7pm
|TSN
|Saturday, June 28, 2025
|Lions
|Roughriders
|7pm
|TSN/CTV
|Sunday, June 29, 2025
|Argonauts
|Redblacks
|7pm
|TSN
|Thursday, July 3, 2025
|Blue Bombers
|Stampeders
|8:30pm
|TSN
|Friday, July 4, 2025
|Tiger-Cats
|Argonauts
|7pm
|TSN
|Saturday, July 5, 2025
|Lions
|Alouettes
|7pm
|TSN/CTV
|Sunday, July 6, 2025
|Redblacks
|Elks
|7pm
|TSN
|Friday, July 11, 2025
|Stampeders
|Roughriders
|8:30pm
|TSN
|Saturday, July 12, 2025
|Redblacks
|Tiger-Cats
|7pm
|TSN/CTV
|Sunday, July 13, 2025
|Lions
|Elks
|7pm
|TSN
|Thursday, July 17, 2025
|Argonauts
|Alouettes
|7:30pm
|TSN
|Friday, July 18, 2025
|Stampeders
|Blue Bombers
|8pm
|TSN
|Saturday, July 19, 2025
|Roughriders
|Lions
|7pm
|TSN/CTV
|Sunday, July 20, 2025
|Tiger-Cats
|Redblacks
|7pm
|TSN
|Thursday, July 24, 2025
|Alouettes
|Stampeders
|8:30pm
|TSN
|Friday, July 25, 2025
|Elks
|Roughriders
|8:30pm
|TSN
|Saturday, July 26, 2025
|Blue Bombers
|Argonauts
|7pm
|TSN/CTV
|Sunday, July 27, 2025
|Tiger-Cats
|Lions
|7pm
|TSN
|Thursday, July 31, 2025
|Stampeders
|Redblacks
|7:30pm
|TSN
|Friday, August 1, 2025
|Argonauts
|Blue Bombers
|8pm
|TSN
|Saturday, August 2, 2025
|Tiger-Cats
|Elks
|3pm
|TSN/CTV
|Saturday, August 2, 2025
|Roughriders
|Alouettes
|7pm
|TSN
|Thursday, August 7, 2025
|Lions
|Tiger-Cats
|7:30pm
|TSN
|Friday, August 8, 2025
|Elks
|Alouettes
|7pm
|TSN
|Saturday, August 9, 2025
|Redblacks
|Argonauts
|3pm
|TSN/CTV
|Saturday, August 9, 2025
|Blue Bombers
|Stampeders
|7pm
|TSN
|Thursday, August 14, 2025
|Redblacks
|Blue Bombers
|8pm
|TSN
|Friday, August 15, 2025
|Argonauts
|Elks
|8:30pm
|TSN
|Saturday, August 16, 2025
|Tiger-Cats
|Roughriders
|3pm
|TSN/CTV
|Saturday, August 16, 2025
|Alouettes
|Lions
|7pm
|TSN
|Thursday, August 21, 2025
|Blue Bombers
|Alouettes
|7:30pm
|TSN
|Friday, August 22, 2025
|Elks
|Redblacks
|7pm
|TSN
|Saturday, August 23, 2025
|Lions
|Argonauts
|3pm
|TSN/CTV
|Saturday, August 23, 2025
|Roughriders
|Stampeders
|7pm
|TSN
|Sunday, August 31, 2025
|Blue Bombers
|Roughriders
|6:30pm
|TSN
|Monday, September 1, 2025
|Argonauts
|Tiger-Cats
|2pm
|TSN
|Monday, September 1, 2025
|Elks
|Stampeders
|5:30pm
|TSN
|Friday, September 5, 2025
|Lions
|Redblacks
|7pm
|TSN
|Saturday, September 6, 2025
|Tiger-Cats
|Alouettes
|1pm
|TSN
|Saturday, September 6, 2025
|Roughriders
|Blue Bombers
|4pm
|TSN
|Saturday, September 6, 2025
|Stampeders
|Elks
|7pm
|TSN
|Friday, September 12, 2025
|Blue Bombers
|Tiger-Cats
|7pm
|TSN
|Friday, September 12, 2025
|Redblacks
|Lions
|10pm
|TSN
|Saturday, September 13, 2025
|Elks
|Argonauts
|3pm
|TSN/CTV
|Saturday, September 13, 2025
|Alouettes
|Roughriders
|7pm
|TSN
|Friday, September 19, 2025
|Alouettes
|Argonauts
|7pm
|TSN
|Friday, September 19, 2025
|Lions
|Stampeders
|9:30pm
|TSN
|Saturday, September 20, 2025
|Blue Bombers
|Redblacks
|3pm
|TSN/CTV
|Saturday, September 20, 2025
|Elks
|Tiger-Cats
|7pm
|TSN
|Friday, September 26, 2025
|Stampeders
|Alouettes
|7pm
|TSN
|Friday, September 26, 2025
|Argonauts
|Lions
|10pm
|TSN
|Saturday, September 27, 2025
|Tiger-Cats
|Blue Bombers
|3pm
|TSN/CTV
|Saturday, September 27, 2025
|Roughriders
|Elks
|7pm
|TSN
|Friday, October 3, 2025
|Roughriders
|Redblacks
|7pm
|TSN
|Saturday, October 4, 2025
|Tiger-Cats
|Argonauts
|3pm
|TSN/CTV
|Saturday, October 4, 2025
|Stampeders
|Lions
|7pm
|TSN
|Friday, October 10, 2025
|Argonauts
|Roughriders
|6:30pm
|TSN
|Saturday, October 11, 2025
|Stampeders
|Tiger-Cats
|3pm
|TSN/CTV
|Saturday, October 11, 2025
|Blue Bombers
|Elks
|7pm
|TSN
|Monday, October 13, 2025
|Redblacks
|Alouettes
|12:30pm
|TSN
|Friday, October 17, 2025
|Roughriders
|Blue Bombers
|8pm
|TSN
|Friday, October 17, 2025
|Elks
|Lions
|10:30pm
|TSN
|Saturday, October 18, 2025
|Alouettes
|Redblacks
|3pm
|TSN/CTV
|Saturday, October 18, 2025
|Argonauts
|Stampeders
|7pm
|TSN
|Friday, October 24, 2025
|Redblacks
|Tiger-Cats
|7pm
|TSN
|Friday, October 24, 2025
|Stampeders
|Elks
|9:30pm
|TSN
|Saturday, October 25, 2025
|Alouettes
|Blue Bombers
|3pm
|TSN/CTV
|Saturday, October 25, 2025
|Lions
|Roughriders
|7pm
|TSN
Playoff Schedule
|DATE
|AWAY
|HOME
|TIME
|Network
|Saturday, November 1, 2025
|TBD
|TBD
|3pm
|TSN/CTV
|Saturday, November 1, 2025
|TBD
|TBD
|6:30pm
|TSN
|Saturday, November 8, 2025
|TBD
|TBD
|3pm
|TSN/CTV
|Saturday, November 8, 2025
|TBD
|TBD
|6:30pm
|TSN
|Sunday, November 16, 2025
|TBD
|TBD
|6pm
|TSN/CTV
Schedule subject to change