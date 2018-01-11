Free Preview Now on for Discovery Velocity

Discovery Velocity, Canada’s only home for factual turbo programming, revs up for a month-long, nationwide Free Preview, offered now through Feb. 8.

Led by live coverage of the most spectacular classic car auction event of the year, BARRETT-JACKSON LIVE (Jan. 16-21), alongside new series TEXAS METAL (Jan. 12), and the return of WHEELER DEALERS (Jan. 22), the four-week Free Preview is available through television service providers across Canada including: Bell, Bell Aliant, Cogeco Connexion Inc., Eastlink, BellMTS, Rogers, SaskTel, Shaw, Shaw Direct, Telus, Videotron, and several CCSA partners including Access Communications, Tbaytel, Westman Communications Group, and VMedia.

