DAZN PARTNERS WITH CANADIAN CABLE PROVIDERS ON NFL SUNDAY TICKET

DAZN Canada has partnered with Bell, Rogers, Shaw, SaskTel and select additional cable/satellite providers to distribute NFL Sunday Ticket across Canada this upcoming season. Telus will sublicence directly from Bell. These partnerships will give Canadians more choice on how they watch and enjoy NFL football. Cable/Satellite subscribers can contact their local provider directly for further details.

“We are happy to be partnering with Canadian cable providers to give Canadian NFL fans more choice when it comes to their viewing experience,” said Joseph Markowski, SVP Revenue, at DAZN. “We are proud of the progress we’ve made since our launch last summer, including adding some top-notch sports properties to our offering and substantial platform improvements that fans will notice and enjoy. We are also excited to be adding even more sports programming in the coming weeks, all at the low-cost Canadians have come to expect from us.”

DAZN remains the only place for Canadians to watch every single live NFL game through NFL Game Pass including pre-season, regular season and post-season anytime, anywhere, plus exclusive access to NFL RedZone. Access to the entire DAZN platform remains $20 per month or $150 per year with the first month free for new subscribers.

