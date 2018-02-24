GLOBAL NEWS RADIO 640 TORONTO LAUNCHES NEW MORNING DRIVE, MID-MORNING TALK SHOWS

As part of its continued revitalization plan, Global News Radio 640 Toronto will hit the airwaves with a new morning drive and mid-morning talk show starting Monday, February 26th.

The inimitable Mike Stafford will join Supriya Dwivedi as hosts of The Morning Show, Monday to Friday from 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., while Matt Gurney assumes duties as host of The Exchange with Matt Gurney, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. In addition, Gurney will also provide his insightful analysis and commentary under the successful Globalnews.ca umbrella.

“We have a programming line-up and roster of hosts as talented, thought-provoking, and diverse as any station in Canada,” said Ward Smith, Vice-President, News and Information for Eastern Canada. “This revamp is a crucial step towards defining and solidifying our brand of news and informed opinion, not only on-air, but on multiple platforms.”

Mike Stafford, one of the most respected, intelligent, and entertaining voices in Canadian radio, forms a dynamic morning tandem with Supriya Dwivedi, a straight-shooting and multi-talented broadcaster. Together they will dissect and provide context to the day’s biggest stories with regular and analysis from Global News journalists. Matt Gurney brings a modern approach to talk radio from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. as host of The Exchange, while also expanding his influence within the digital space at Globalnews.ca.

Since rebranding in late 2017, 640 Toronto has made a series of additions and enhancements to its weekday programming line-up, offering more live and Canadian produced talk shows than any other outlet in the Toronto talk radio market. ON Point with Alex Pierson launched in December, airing Monday to Friday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., and was soon followed by Charles Adler Tonight with Charles Adler from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. January 2018 saw the debut of The Shift with Drex from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. Monday to Friday on Corus radio stations in Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Winnipeg, Toronto, Hamilton, and London.

