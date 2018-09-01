September CraveTV Highlights: Jim Carrey’s new SHOWTIME comedy series KIDDING, SNATCH Season 2, New Episodes of CASTLE ROCK and more

This month on CraveTV: from SHOWTIME, the new dark comedy KIDDING premieres and THE CIRCUS: INSIDE THE WILDEST POLITICAL SHOW ON EARTH returns with new episodes; starring Rupert Grint, Season 2 of the CraveTV Original SNATCH begins streaming; new episodes of CASTLE ROCK; CraveTV introduces new episodes of THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL, the first ongoing daytime series to join the service; and more.

New series, documentaries, and specials that begin streaming in September include:

Jim Carrey returns in his first series-regular role in more than two decades when the new half-hour comedy series KIDDING debuts on Sunday , 9 at 10 p.m. ET . Created by Dave Holstein and executive produced by Michel Gondry (who directed Carrey in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind), Carrey stars as Jeff, aka Mr. Pickles, an icon of children’s television and a beacon of kindness and wisdom to America’s impressionable young minds and the parents who grew up with him. But when his family begins to implode, Jeff finds no fairy-tale, fable, or puppet will guide him through this crisis, which advances faster than his means to cope. The series also stars Catherine Keener, Frank Langella, and Judy Greer.

Also from SHOWTIME: the groundbreaking political documentary series THE CIRCUS: INSIDE THE WILDEST POLITICAL SHOW ON EARTH , which pulls back the curtain on the Trump era of presidential politics, returns with nine new episodes beginning Sunday, 16 at 8 p.m. ET , just in time for the U.S. mid-term elections; and the new documentary CRADLE OF CHAMPIONS , which follows three young people as they battle to change their lives through competing in the New York Daily News Golden Gloves boxing tournament, debuts on Friday, Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. ET .

Season 2 of crime-drama series SNATCH joins CraveTV's Originals Collection beginning Friday , 14 with all 10 episodes dropping at once. Starring and executive produced by Rupert Grint (Harry Potter), and loosely based on the wildly popular film of the same name, Season 2 sees the Hills run afoul of a local kingpin after settling in the fictional coastal town of San Toledo. Finding themselves pressed into the malevolent crime boss' service, just surviving takes every ounce of skill and daring they have. But outsmarting their enemies and taking over the town for their own is something only the Hills are savvy and daring enough to pull off.

New episodes of the psychological-horror series CASTLE ROCK continue to stream Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET , concurrently with their linear broadcast on Space, with the season finale set for 12 . The critically acclaimed series was recently renewed for a second season.

CraveTV presents the iconic daytime series THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL . Weekly, beginning Tuesday, Sept. 4 , the previous week's episodes of the daily soap opera will be added to the service. THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL , now in its 31 st Season, is the most-watched dramatic serial in the world. The Emmy Award-winning drama is set against the glittering backdrop of Beverly Hills and the American fashion industry.

Following its broadcast run, Season 6 of CTV's original reality competition series THE AMAZING RACE CANADA: HEROES EDITION begins streaming Friday , 14 . Celebrating the heroes among us, the new season features advocates, coaches, elite athletes, first responders, mentors, Mounties, navy sailors, retired air force pilots, and volunteers as they push themselves out of their comfort zones in a non-stop, action-packed adventure.

On Saturday , 1 , CraveTV adds Season 7 of THE BIG BANG THEORY , Canada's most-watched series for eight straight years, to the service. The comedy follows brilliant but socially inept physicists Leonard and Sheldon and their free-spirited neighbour Penny who aims to teach them a thing or two about life.

In addition to titles listed above, #iCraveFridays continues in September with: Season 5 of THE GOLDBERGS and Season 8 of BLUE BLOODS on Sept. 7 ; Season 3 of BLINDSPOT and Season 6 of ARROW on Sept. 14 ; Season 3 of DC'S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW and Season 9 of MASTERCHEF on Sept. 21 ; and Season 2B of THE JIM JEFFRIES SHOW and HBO Documentary CLINICA DE MIGRANTES on Sept. 28 .

Additional information about CraveTV’s September lineup is outlined below. Program assets including episode synopses and images are available at BellMedia.ca/pr.

SHOWTIME SERIES, DOCUMENTARIES & SPECIALS:

KIDDING, Season 1, Episode 1 (September 9 @ 10 p.m. ET)

THE CIRCUS: INSIDE THE WILDEST POLITICAL SHOW ON EARTH, Season 3B, Episode 7 (September 16 @ 8 p.m. ET)

KIDDING, Season 1, Episode 2 (September 16 @ 10 p.m. ET)

CRADLE OF CHAMPIONS (September 21 at @ 8 p.m. ET)

THE CIRCUS: INSIDE THE WILDEST POLITICAL SHOW ON EARTH, Season 3B, Episode 8 (September 23 @ 8 p.m. ET)

KIDDING, Season 1, Episode 3 (September 23 @ 10 p.m. ET)

THE CIRCUS: INSIDE THE WILDEST POLITICAL SHOW ON EARTH, Season 3B, Episode 9 (September 30 @ 8 p.m. ET)

KIDDING, Season 1, Episode 4 (September 30 @ 10 p.m. ET)

SPOTLIGHT ON CANADA:

THE AMAZING RACE CANADA: HEROES EDITION, Season 6 (September 14)

WORTH WATCHING:

THE BIG BANG THEORY, Season 7 (September 1)

THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL, Season 32, Episodes 1-7 (September 4)

CASTLE ROCK, Season 1, Episode 9 (September 5 at 10 p.m. ET)

THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL, Season 32, Episodes 8-12 (September 11)

CASTLE ROCK, Season 1, Episode 10 *Season Finale* (September 12 at 10 p.m. ET)

SNATCH, Season 2 (September 14)

THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL, Season 32, Episodes 13-17 (September 18)

THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL, Season 32, Episodes 18-22 (September 25)

#ICRAVEFRIDAYS:

THE GOLDBERGS, Season 5 (September 7)

BLUE BLOODS, Season 8 (September 7)

ARROW, Season 6 (September 14)

BLINDSPOT, Season 3 (September 14)

DAVID LYNCH: THE ART LIFE (September 14)

MASTERCHEF, Season 9 (September 21)

DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW, Season 3 (September 21)

CLINICA DE MIGRANTES (September 28)

THE JIM JEFFRIES SHOW, Season 2B (September 28)

LAST CHANCE PROGRAMMING:

MAYDAY, Season 9 (September 7)

SPUN OUT, Season 1 (September 14)

MASTERCHEF, Season 8 (September 20)

BRAVE NEW GIRLS, Season 1 (September 28)

KURT COBAIN: MONTAGE OF HECK (September 30)

$100,000 PYRAMID, Season 2 (September 30)

COMING SOON:

RAY DONOVAN, Season 6

ESCAPE AT DANNEMORA

