New Tween Action-Adventure Series DETENTION ADVENTURE Launches Today on CBC GEM

CBC today announced that new tween action-adventure series DETENTION ADVENTURE (10×11) is now available to stream exclusively on the free CBC Gem streaming service starting today. CBC’s first original kids scripted series for CBC Gem, DETENTION ADVENTURE is targeted to tweens and follows three nerdy friends and the school bully who must get themselves thrown into detention to find the entrance to a labyrinth of trap-laden tunnels protecting the fabled hidden lab of Alexander Graham Bell. Click here to view the trailer.

“As CBC’s first original scripted series for tweens, Detention Adventure is part of our commitment to better serve a wider range of young audiences in Canada with new, engaging content on CBC Gem,” said Sally Catto, General Manager, Programming, CBC.

“We set out to create a show for kids that we wanted to watch as adults,” said Joe Kicak, Showrunner of Detention Adventure. “Something that was nostalgic and drew from our childhood favourites like The Goonies and The Breakfast Club, but contemporized to make for a great co-viewing experience.”

Three straight-A students – Raign (Simone Miller, Snapshots), Joy (Alina Prijono, Odd Squad), and Hulk (Jack Fulton, Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments) – find an old textbook with clues to the location of the lost laboratory of Alexander Graham Bell beneath their school. But there’s a catch: the lab lays beyond a series of old tunnels, accessible only through the detention room, the one room they’ve always feared and avoided. The trio break the rules for the first time ever to gain access to the forbidden room where they are joined by their classmate, Brett (Tomaso Sanelli, Titans), the school bully and detention regular. The four must overcome their differences and use science to navigate mysterious tunnels and open hidden passages in search of fame, fortune, and friendship, while trying to discover the fabled lost laboratory.

A CBC Gem original series, DETENTION ADVENTURE is produced by LoCo Motion Pictures and Broken Compass Films. Created by Joe Kicak and Carmen Albano. Executive Producers are Lauren Corber, Karen Moore, Joe Kicak, and Carmen Albano. Producer is Ryan West. Series directed by Joe Kicak. For CBC, Sally Catto is General Manager, Programming; Gave Lindo is Executive Director, OTT Programming; Marie McCann is Senior Director, Children’s Content; and Zach Feldberg and Mélanie Lê Phan are Executives in Charge of Production. The series is distributed by Blue Ant International.

