New CBC Gem Original Young Adult Sci-Fi Drama UTOPIA FALLS Launches All Episodes February 14

Imagine a world with no past – only a future. Without a history, we are all equal… or are we? CBC, in partnership with Sonar Entertainment, announced today the premiere date for new original young adult sci-fi drama UTOPIA FALLS. Infused with music and dance, all 10 one-hour episodes will be available exclusively on the free CBC Gem streaming service beginning Friday, February 14.

UTOPIA FALLS is part of CBC’s commitment to offer expanded content for younger audiences and build stronger relationships with a broader range of Canadians through content offerings that reflect their interests and perspectives, available on-demand via their preferred devices.

Set in the not-too-distant future, amidst the charred ruins of Earth, UTOPIA FALLS follows a group of teens chosen to compete in the prestigious Exemplar performing arts competition in the seemingly idyllic colony of New Babyl. When they stumble upon a hidden archive of cultural relics, they are forced to question everything they have been taught, ultimately using the power of music to ignite change and expose the truth. The series showcases a variety of musical genres and dance styles (Hip Hop, Pop, Latin, House, Classical, and Indigenous, among others), and features themes of afrofuturism, youth activism, and eco-awareness.

The series stars emerging young actors Robyn Alomar (Riot Girls), Akiel Julien (American Gods, Warigami), Robbie Graham-Kuntz (Full Out), Phillip Lewitski (Supernatural), Humberly Gonzalez (Orphan Black), Devyn Nekoda (Degrassi: The Next Generation), and Mickeey Nguyen (Make It Pop). Also joining the cast are Kate Drummond (Wynonna Earp), Jeff Teravainen (Dark Matter), Huse Madhavji (Saving Hope) and Dwain Murphy (The Strain), and hip hop icon Snoop Dogg as the voice of the Archive.

The acclaimed team of creatives behind the scenes include showrunner Joseph Mallozzi (Dark Matter, Stargate franchise) and creator/director R.T. Thorne (Blindspot, Find Me in Paris) who serve as executive producers. Boi-1da, the renowned music producer (Drake, Rihanna, Eminem, Jay-Z, Nicki Minaj, Kendrick Lamar), has been tapped as the show’s executive music producer; and choreographer Tanisha Scott, the three-time MTV VMA-nominated choreographer (Cardi B, Rihanna, Sean Paul), rounds out the team.