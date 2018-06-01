Uma Thurman to star in Netflix supernatural drama CHAMBERS

Title: CHAMBERS

Format: Scripted one-hour supernatural drama; 10 episodes

Character description: Uma Thurman plays NANCY, the mother of a heart donor who forges a hesitant relationship with the young recipient only to find out her daughter may not be as dead as she thought.

Logline: A young heart attack survivor becomes consumed by the mystery surrounding the heart that saved her life. However, the closer she gets to uncovering the truth about her donor’s sudden death, the more she starts taking on the characteristics of the deceased — some of which are troublingly sinister.

Executive Producer/Co-Showrunner/Writer/Creator: Leah Rachel

netflix.com/chambers

