THE ALCÀSSER MURDERS, A NETFLIX ORIGINAL DOCUMENTARY SERIES, COMING IN 2019

Netflix, the world’s leading internet entertainment service, starts production this week on its first original Spanish documentary series The Alcàsser Murders, which will premiere globally in 2019.

The Alcàsser Murders will be a four-episode true crime documentary, which analyzes and investigates one of the most gruesome and controversial crimes in Spanish history. The triple murder in 1992 shook the foundations of Spanish society and crossed borders, not only in its brutality, but also because of its shocking broadcast and exploitation by the media.

Twenty five years have passed and the mystery is still unresolved. The passing of time, instead of shedding light on this case, triggered a whole series of serious rumors about lethal violence, in what the judge described as a “journey to horror”. The Alcàsser case is a complicated one, full of controversy and numerous loose ends.

“We are proud to embark upon our first Spanish original documentary and to bring this important story to both Spanish and global audiences” said Erik Barmack, Vice President of International Originals at Netflix.

Ramón Campos, executive producer, said, “Our intention is that this will be the ultimate documentary about one of the cases that shocked Spanish society for years. We will tell the stories of all people involved in an effort to try and clarify once and for all the truth of what happened that dreadful November 1992 in Alcàsser. We will offer everyone the opportunity to share their truth.”

Created by Bambú Producciones and executive produced by Ramón Campos, the Netflix original documentary series The Alcàsser Murders will release globally in 2019.