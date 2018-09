Netflix September Highlights: New seasons of Marvel’s Iron Fist & Atypical, Series premiere of Maniac & The Good Cop

Here’s what’s new On Netflix Canada in September:

NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES

La Catedral del Mar (Spain)

Season 1 (September 1)

Monkey Twins (Thailand)

Season 1 (September 1)

Mr. Sunshine (South Korea)

Season 2 (September 1)

Sisters

Season 1 (September 1)

A Taiwanese Tale of Two Cities

Season 1 (September 2)

Atypical

Season 2 (September 7)

Cable Girls (Spain)

Season 3 (September 7)

Marvel’s Iron Fist

Season 2 (September 7)

Life (September 12)

American Vandal

Season 2 (September 14)

BoJack Horseman

Season 5 (September 14)

Car Masters: Rust to Riches

Season 1 (September 14)

Ingobernable (Mexico)

Season 2 (September 14)

Maniac: Limited Series (NEW!)

Season 1 (September 21)

The Good Cop (NEW!)

Season 1 (September 21)

Norsemen (Norway)

Season 2 (September 26)

Battlefish (September 28)

El Marginal (Argentina)

Season 2 (September 28)

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father

Season 2 (September 28)

Made in Mexico (reality series)

Season 1 (September 28)

NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Next Gen (animated) (September 7)

Sierra Burgess Is A Loser (September 7)

The Most Assassinated Woman in the World (September 7)

The Resistance Banker (September 11)

On My Skin (Italian) (September 12)

The Angel (Arabic) (September 14)

The Land of Steady Habits (September 14)

Nappily Ever After (September 21)

Hold the Dark (September 28)

Two Catalonias (Spanish) (September 28)

The 3rd Eye (September 28)

NETFLIX ORIGINAL COMEDY

Daniel Sloss: Live Shows

Season 1 (September 11)

Norm Macdonald has a Show

Season 1 (September 14)

D.L. Hughley: Contrarian (September 18)

NETFLIX ORIGINAL DOCUMENTARY

City of Joy (September 7)

First and Last (reality series)

Season 1 (September 7)

Boca Juniors Confidential (September 14)

The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes

Season 2 Part A (September 14)

Quincy (September 18)

Chef’s Table

Volume 5 (September 28)

Lessons From A School Shooting: Notes from Dunblane (September 28)

NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES FOR KIDS

Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters

Season 2 (September 7)

Super Monsters Monster Party: Songs

Season 1 (September 14)

The Dragon Prince

Season 1 (September 14)

Hilda

Season 1 (September 21)

Reboot: The Guardian Code

Season 2 (September 28)

Skylanders Academy

Season 3 (September 28)

NETFLIX ANIME

Bleach (September 14)

Last Hope (September 14)

Dragon Pilot: Hisone & Masotan

Season 1 (September 21)

Forest of Piano (September 28)

Lost Song (September 28)

HIGHLIGHTS

The Flash

Seasons 1-4 (September 1)

Quantico

Season 3 (September 2)

Marvel’s Black Panther (Season 4)

Once Upon A Time

Season 7 (September 6)

Wynonna Earp

Season 2 (September 9)

The Good Place

Season 2 (September 20)

Gotham

Season 4 (September 21)

The Walking Dead

Season 8 (September 23)

This is Us

Season 2 (September 26)

Grey’s Anatomy

Season 14 (September 27)

