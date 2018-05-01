Netflix May Highlights

NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES

A Little Help with Carol Burnett (May 4)

Busted! (Korean)

Season 1 (May 4)

Dear White People

Volume 2 (May 4)

Manhunt (Mini-series) (May 4)

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Tina Fey (May 4)

The Rain (Danish)

Season 1 (May 4)

Bill Nye Saves the World

Season 3 (May 11)

Mob Psycho 100 (Japanese)

Season 1 (May 22)

Terrace House: Opening New Doors

Part 2 (May 22)

Fauda (Israeli)

Season 2 (May 24)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Season 4 – Part 1 (May 30)

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Howard Stern (May 31)

NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Sometimes (May 1)

Anon (May 4)

Forgive Us Our Debts (May 4)

The Kissing Booth (May 11)

Cargo (May 18)

Catching Feelings (May 18)

Ibiza (May 25)

Sara’s Notebook (May 2)

NETFLIX ORIGINAL COMEDY

John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live at Radio City (May 1)

Hari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives (May 8)

Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife (May 13)

Tig Notaro Happy To Be Here (May 22)

Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life (May 25)

NETFLIX ORIGINAL DOCUMENTARY

End Game (May 4)

Evil Genius: the True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist (May 11)

Explained (May 23)

The Toys That Made Us

Season 2 (May 25)

NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES FOR KIDS

PJ Masks

Season 1 (May 1)

Kong: King of the Apes

Season 2 (May 4)

Spirit Riding Free

Season 5 (May 11)

The Who Was? Show (sketch show)

Season 1 (May 11)

Inspector Gadget

Season 4 (May 18)

Trollhunters

Part 3 (May 25)

HIGHLIGHTS

Dynasty

Season 1 (May 19)

Riverdale

Season 2 (May 24)

Supernatural

Season 13 (May 25)

Arrow

Season 6 (May 25)

The Flash

Season 4 (May 30)

