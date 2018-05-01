Netflix May Highlights

NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES
A Little Help with Carol Burnett (May 4)
Busted! (Korean)
Season 1 (May 4)
Dear White People
Volume 2 (May 4)
Manhunt (Mini-series) (May 4)
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Tina Fey (May 4)
The Rain (Danish)
Season 1 (May 4)
Bill Nye Saves the World
Season 3 (May 11)
Mob Psycho 100 (Japanese)
Season 1 (May 22)
Terrace House: Opening New Doors
Part 2 (May 22)
Fauda (Israeli)
Season 2 (May 24)
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Season 4 – Part 1 (May 30)
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Howard Stern (May 31)
NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Sometimes (May 1)
Anon (May 4)
Forgive Us Our Debts (May 4)
The Kissing Booth (May 11)
Cargo (May 18)
Catching Feelings (May 18)
Ibiza (May 25)
Sara’s Notebook (May 2)
NETFLIX ORIGINAL COMEDY
John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live at Radio City (May 1)
Hari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives (May 8)
Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife (May 13)
Tig Notaro Happy To Be Here (May 22)
Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life (May 25)
NETFLIX ORIGINAL DOCUMENTARY
End Game (May 4)
Evil Genius: the True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist (May 11)
Explained (May 23)
The Toys That Made Us
Season 2 (May 25)
NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES FOR KIDS
PJ Masks
Season 1 (May 1)
Kong: King of the Apes
Season 2 (May 4)
Spirit Riding Free
Season 5 (May 11)
The Who Was? Show (sketch show)
Season 1 (May 11)
Inspector Gadget
Season 4 (May 18)
Trollhunters
Part 3 (May 25)
HIGHLIGHTS
Dynasty
Season 1 (May 19)
Riverdale
Season 2 (May 24)
Supernatural
Season 13 (May 25)
Arrow
Season 6 (May 25)
The Flash
Season 4 (May 30)