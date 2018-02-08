Netflix Launches Trailer for “Marvel’s Jessica Jones”

It takes a monster, to stop a monster. Today, Netflix released the second trailer for its highly anticipated original series Marvel’s Jessica Jones. Trailer can be accessed here. Marvel’s Jessica Jones returns for a second season on International Women’s Day, March 8, 2018 on Netflix.

New York City private investigator Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) is beginning to put her life back together after murdering her tormenter, Kilgrave. Now known throughout the city as a super-powered killer, a new case makes her reluctantly confront who she really is while digging deeper into her past to explore the reasons why.

Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones) is joined by an incredible returning cast that includes Rachael Taylor (Trish Walker), Carrie-Anne Moss (Jeri Hogarth), Eka Darville (Malcolm Ducasse) and new cast members Janet McTeer and J.R. Ramirez, among others.

