Netflix July Highlights

CDN ViewerNetflix, Online TVLeave a Comment

Here’s what’s new On Netflix Canada in July:

NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES

Anne with an E
Season 2 (July 6)

Sacred Games (India)
Season 1 (July 6)

Samantha!
Season 1 (July 6)

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale
Part 2 (July 15)

Orange Is the New Black
Season 6 (July 27)

A Very Secret Service (French)
Season 2 (July 30)

Terrace House: Opening New Doors
Part 3 (July 31)

 

NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter (July 6)

How It Ends (July 13)

Extinction (July 27)

 

NETFLIX ORIGINAL COMEDY

The Comedy Lineup
Part 1 (July 3)

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2018: Freshly Brewed (July 6)

Jim Jefferies: This Is Me Now (July 13)

Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain (July 13)

Iliza Shlesinger: Elder Millennial (July 24)

 

NETFLIX ORIGINAL DOCUMENTARY

First Team: Juventus
Part B (July 6)

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons
Season 2 (July 6)

Somebody Feed Phil: The Second Course
Season 2 (July 6)

The Bleeding Edge (July 27)

 

NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES FOR KIDS

Free Rein
Season 2 (July 6)

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants (July 13)

Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia
Season 2 (July 20)

Cupcake & Dino – General Services (July 27)

The Worst Witch
Season 2 (July 27)

Sofia the First
Season 4 (July 29)

 

HIGHLIGHTS

Good Girls
Season 1 (July 3)

The Fosters
Season 5 (July 6)

Suits
Season 7 (July 12)

Queen of the South
Season 2 (July 18)

Hinterland
Season 3 (July 31)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.