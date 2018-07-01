Netflix July Highlights

Here’s what’s new On Netflix Canada in July:

NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES

Anne with an E

Season 2 (July 6)

Sacred Games (India)

Season 1 (July 6)

Samantha!

Season 1 (July 6)

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale

Part 2 (July 15)

Orange Is the New Black

Season 6 (July 27)

A Very Secret Service (French)

Season 2 (July 30)

Terrace House: Opening New Doors

Part 3 (July 31)

NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter (July 6)

How It Ends (July 13)

Extinction (July 27)

NETFLIX ORIGINAL COMEDY

The Comedy Lineup

Part 1 (July 3)

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2018: Freshly Brewed (July 6)

Jim Jefferies: This Is Me Now (July 13)

Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain (July 13)

Iliza Shlesinger: Elder Millennial (July 24)

NETFLIX ORIGINAL DOCUMENTARY

First Team: Juventus

Part B (July 6)

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons

Season 2 (July 6)

Somebody Feed Phil: The Second Course

Season 2 (July 6)

The Bleeding Edge (July 27)

NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES FOR KIDS

Free Rein

Season 2 (July 6)

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants (July 13)

Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia

Season 2 (July 20)

Cupcake & Dino – General Services (July 27)

The Worst Witch

Season 2 (July 27)

Sofia the First

Season 4 (July 29)

HIGHLIGHTS

Good Girls

Season 1 (July 3)

The Fosters

Season 5 (July 6)

Suits

Season 7 (July 12)

Queen of the South

Season 2 (July 18)

Hinterland

Season 3 (July 31)

