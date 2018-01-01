Netflix January Highlights

 

NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES
Lovesick
Season 3
JANUARY 1
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee Collections
January 5
Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency
SEASON 2
JANUARY 5
DISJOINTED
PART 2
JANUARY 12
DYNASTY
SEASON 1
JANUARY 18 (NEW EPISODES WEEKLY)
RIVERDALE
SEASON 2
JANUARY 18 (NEW EPISODES WEEKLY)
DRUG LORDS
SEASON 1
JANUARY 19
GRACE AND FRANKIE
SEASON 4
JANUARY 19
Van Helsing
SEASON 2
JANUARY 19
BLACK LIGHTNING
SEASON 1
JANUARY 23 (NEW EPISODES WEEKLY)
One Day at a Time
SEASON 2
JANUARY 26
Babylon Berlin
SEASONS 1-2
JANUARY 30
RETRIBUTION
SEASON 1
JANUARY 30

NETFLIX FILM
The Polka King
JANUARY 12
The Open House
January 19
A Futile and Stupid Gesture
January 26

NETFLIX ORIGINAL COMEDY
Tom Segura: Disgraceful
JANUARY 12
Katt Williams: Great America
JANUARY 16
Alejandro Riaño Especial de stand up
JANUARY 10
Arango y Sanint: Ríase El Show
JANUARY 17
Todd Glass: Act Happy
JANUARY 23
Ricardo Quevedo: Hay gente así
JANUARY 24
Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down!
JANUARY 26
Sebastián Marcelo Wainraich
JANUARY 26

NETFLIX ORIGINAL DOCUMENTARY
Rotten
JANUARY 5
Somebody Feed Phil
JANUARY 12
Dirty Money
JANUARY 26

NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES FOR KIDS
The Adventures of Puss in Boots
Season 6
January 26
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!
Season 1
January 19
Llama Llama
Season 1
January 26

NETFLIX ORIGINAL ANIME
DEVILMAN crybaby
Season 1
January 5

HIGHLIGHTS
ANNE WITH AN E
SEASON 1
JANUARY 1
The Babadook
January 1
DISNEY'S Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
JANUARY 2
MUSTANG ISLAND
JANUARY 2
Shameless (U.S.)
SEASON 7
JANUARY 2
6 Days
JANUARY 3
All Eyez on Me
JANUARY 5
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2
JANUARY 5
Killing Ground
JANUARY 6
Bad Day for the Cut
JANUARY 18
SUITS
SEASON 6 – NEW EPISODES
JANUARY 25
Disney·Pixar Cars 3
JANUARY 31

LAST CALL
The Patriot
JANUARY 1
24
Seasons 1-8
JANUARY 1
BRIDESMAIDS
JANUARY 1
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
SEASONS 14-17
JANUARY 1
Cocaine Cowboys
JANUARY 5
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
JANUARY 14
101 Dalmatians
JANUARY 15
Les Misérables
JANUARY 31
Think Like a Man
JANUARY 31

 

 

