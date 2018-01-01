Netflix January Highlights NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES Lovesick Season 3 JANUARY 1 Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee Collections January 5 Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency SEASON 2 JANUARY 5 DISJOINTED PART 2 JANUARY 12 DYNASTY SEASON 1 JANUARY 18 (NEW EPISODES WEEKLY) RIVERDALE SEASON 2 JANUARY 18 (NEW EPISODES WEEKLY) DRUG LORDS SEASON 1 JANUARY 19 GRACE AND FRANKIE SEASON 4 JANUARY 19 Van Helsing SEASON 2 JANUARY 19 BLACK LIGHTNING SEASON 1 JANUARY 23 (NEW EPISODES WEEKLY) One Day at a Time SEASON 2 JANUARY 26 Babylon Berlin SEASONS 1-2 JANUARY 30 RETRIBUTION SEASON 1 JANUARY 30 NETFLIX FILM The Polka King JANUARY 12 The Open House January 19 A Futile and Stupid Gesture January 26 NETFLIX ORIGINAL COMEDY Tom Segura: Disgraceful JANUARY 12 Katt Williams: Great America JANUARY 16 Alejandro Riaño Especial de stand up JANUARY 10 Arango y Sanint: Ríase El Show JANUARY 17 Todd Glass: Act Happy JANUARY 23 Ricardo Quevedo: Hay gente así JANUARY 24 Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down! JANUARY 26 Sebastián Marcelo Wainraich JANUARY 26 NETFLIX ORIGINAL DOCUMENTARY Rotten JANUARY 5 Somebody Feed Phil JANUARY 12 Dirty Money JANUARY 26 NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES FOR KIDS The Adventures of Puss in Boots Season 6 January 26 Trolls: The Beat Goes On! Season 1 January 19 Llama Llama Season 1 January 26 NETFLIX ORIGINAL ANIME DEVILMAN crybaby Season 1 January 5 HIGHLIGHTS ANNE WITH AN E SEASON 1 JANUARY 1 The Babadook January 1 DISNEY’S Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales JANUARY 2 MUSTANG ISLAND JANUARY 2 Shameless (U.S.) SEASON 7 JANUARY 2 6 Days JANUARY 3 All Eyez on Me JANUARY 5 The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2 JANUARY 5 Killing Ground JANUARY 6 Bad Day for the Cut JANUARY 18 SUITS SEASON 6 – NEW EPISODES JANUARY 25 Disney·Pixar Cars 3 JANUARY 31 LAST CALL The Patriot JANUARY 1 24 Seasons 1-8 JANUARY 1 BRIDESMAIDS JANUARY 1 Law & Order: Special Victims Unit SEASONS 14-17 JANUARY 1 Cocaine Cowboys JANUARY 5 Star Wars: The Force Awakens JANUARY 14 101 Dalmatians JANUARY 15 Les Misérables JANUARY 31 Think Like a Man JANUARY 31 Share this:PrintFacebookTwitterGoogle Related