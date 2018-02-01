Netflix February Highlhights

NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES

ALTERED CARBON (NEW!)

Season 1 (February 2)

Queer Eye

Season 1 (February 7)

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: George Clooney

PART 2 (February 9)

Damnation

SEASON 1 (February 1)

Dynasty

SEASON 1

February 1 (NEW EPISODES WEEKLY)

Riverdale

SEASON 2

February 1 (NEW EPISODES WEEKLY)

Coach Snoop

SEASON 1 (February 2)

Black Lightning

SEASON 1

February 6 (New Episodes Weekly)

Re:Mind

SEASON 1 (February 15)

Everything Sucks!

SEASON 1 (February 16)

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale

February 18 (NEW EPISODES WEEKLY)

The Frankenstein Chronicles

SEASONS 1-2 (February 20)

Marseille

SEASON 2 (February 23)

Seven Seconds

SEASON 1 (February 23)

Derren Brown: The Push

SEASON 1 (February 27)

NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

On Body and Soul (February 2)

The Ritual (February 9)

When We First Met (February 9)

Love Per Square Foot (February 14)

Irreplaceable You (February 16)

FullMetal Alchemist (February 19)

Forgotten (February 21)

Mute (February 23)

NETFLIX ORIGINAL COMEDY

Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down! (February 2)

Fred Armisen: Standup For Drummers (February 6)

NETFLIX ORIGINAL DOCUMENTARY

Seeing Allred (February 9)

The Trader (Sovdagari) (February 9)

Ugly Delicious

SEASON 1 (February 23)

NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES FOR KIDS

Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia

SEASON 1

FEBRUARY 2

Greenhouse Academy

SEASON 2

FEBRUARY 14

DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge

SEASON 6

FEBRUARY 16

NETFLIX ANIME

Fate/Apocrypha

Part 2

FEBRUARY 9

HIGHLIGHTS

42 Grams

February 1

Ghost in the Shell

February 1

How to Be Single



February 1

Secret in Their Eyes

February 1

The Danish Girl

February 1

The Theory of Everything

February 1

The Mindy Project

SEASON 6

February 2

Baywatch

February 9

Bates Motel

SEASON 5

February 20

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

February 26

Begin Again

February 26

PAW Patrol

SEASON 4

February 28 (New Episodes)

LAST CALL

Eddie the Eagle (February 1)

The Man from U.N.C.L.E. (February 1)

Tron: Legacy (February 1)

Wayne’s World (February 1)

Mission: Impossible (February 9)

Saving Private Ryan (February 16)

The Intern (February 22)

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

