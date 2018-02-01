Netflix February Highlhights

NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES
ALTERED CARBON (NEW!)
Season 1 (February 2)
Queer Eye
Season 1 (February 7)
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: George Clooney
PART 2 (February 9)
Damnation
SEASON 1 (February 1)
Dynasty
SEASON 1
February 1 (NEW EPISODES WEEKLY)
Riverdale
SEASON 2
February 1 (NEW EPISODES WEEKLY)
Coach Snoop
SEASON 1 (February 2)
Black Lightning
SEASON 1
February 6 (New Episodes Weekly)
Re:Mind
SEASON 1 (February 15)
Everything Sucks!
SEASON 1 (February 16)
The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale
February 18 (NEW EPISODES WEEKLY)
The Frankenstein Chronicles
SEASONS 1-2 (February 20)
Marseille
SEASON 2 (February 23)
Seven Seconds
SEASON 1 (February 23)
Derren Brown: The Push
SEASON 1 (February 27)
NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
On Body and Soul (February 2)
The Ritual (February 9)
When We First Met (February 9)
Love Per Square Foot (February 14)
Irreplaceable You (February 16)
FullMetal Alchemist (February 19)
Forgotten (February 21)
Mute (February 23)
NETFLIX ORIGINAL COMEDY
Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down! (February 2)
Fred Armisen: Standup For Drummers (February 6)
NETFLIX ORIGINAL DOCUMENTARY
Seeing Allred (February 9)
The Trader (Sovdagari) (February 9)
Ugly Delicious
SEASON 1 (February 23)
NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES FOR KIDS
Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia
SEASON 1
FEBRUARY 2
Greenhouse Academy
SEASON 2
FEBRUARY 14
DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge
SEASON 6
FEBRUARY 16
NETFLIX ANIME
Fate/Apocrypha
Part 2
FEBRUARY 9
HIGHLIGHTS
42 Grams
February 1
Ghost in the Shell
February 1
Secret in Their Eyes
February 1
The Danish Girl
February 1
The Theory of Everything
February 1
The Mindy Project
SEASON 6
February 2
Baywatch
February 9
Bates Motel
SEASON 5
February 20
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
February 26
Begin Again
February 26
PAW Patrol
SEASON 4
February 28 (New Episodes)
LAST CALL
Eddie the Eagle (February 1)
The Man from U.N.C.L.E. (February 1)
Tron: Legacy (February 1)
Wayne’s World (February 1)
Mission: Impossible (February 9)
Saving Private Ryan (February 16)
The Intern (February 22)