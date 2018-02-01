Netflix February Highlhights

NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES

ALTERED CARBON  (NEW!)
Season 1 (February 2)

Queer Eye
Season 1 (February 7)

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: George Clooney
PART 2 (February 9)

Damnation
SEASON 1 (February 1)

Dynasty
SEASON 1
February 1 (NEW EPISODES WEEKLY)

Riverdale
SEASON 2
February 1 (NEW EPISODES WEEKLY)

Coach Snoop
SEASON 1 (February 2)

Black Lightning
SEASON 1
February 6 (New Episodes Weekly)

Re:Mind
SEASON 1 (February 15)

Everything Sucks!
SEASON 1 (February 16)

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale
February 18 (NEW EPISODES WEEKLY)

The Frankenstein Chronicles
SEASONS 1-2 (February 20)

Marseille
SEASON 2 (February 23)

Seven Seconds
SEASON 1 (February 23)

Derren Brown: The Push
SEASON 1 (February 27)

NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

On Body and Soul (February 2)

The Ritual (February 9)

When We First Met (February 9)

Love Per Square Foot (February 14)

Irreplaceable You (February 16)

FullMetal Alchemist (February 19)

Forgotten (February 21)

Mute (February 23)

 

NETFLIX ORIGINAL COMEDY

Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down! (February 2)

Fred Armisen: Standup For Drummers (February 6)

NETFLIX ORIGINAL DOCUMENTARY

Seeing Allred (February 9)

The Trader (Sovdagari) (February 9)

Ugly Delicious
SEASON 1 (February 23)

NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES FOR KIDS

Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia
SEASON 1
FEBRUARY 2

Greenhouse Academy
SEASON 2
FEBRUARY 14

DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge
SEASON 6
FEBRUARY 16

 

NETFLIX ANIME

Fate/Apocrypha
Part 2
FEBRUARY 9

 

HIGHLIGHTS

42 Grams
February 1

Ghost in the Shell
February 1

How to Be Single

February 1

Secret in Their Eyes
February 1

The Danish Girl
February 1

The Theory of Everything
February 1

The Mindy Project
SEASON 6
February 2

Baywatch
February 9

Bates Motel
SEASON 5
February 20

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
February 26

Begin Again
February 26

PAW Patrol
SEASON 4
February 28 (New Episodes)

 

LAST CALL

Eddie the Eagle (February 1)

The Man from U.N.C.L.E. (February 1)

Tron: Legacy (February 1)

Wayne’s World (February 1)

Mission: Impossible (February 9)

Saving Private Ryan (February 16)

The Intern (February 22)

