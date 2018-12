Netflix December Highlights: Season 4 of Fuller House, Season 3 of Travelers and plenty of Holiday specials!

Here’s what’s new On Netflix Canada in December:

NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES

The Sound of Your Heart: Reboot (Korean)



Season 2 (December 3)

Dogs of Berlin (German) NEW!

Season 1 (December 7)

Free Rein: The Twelve Neighs of Christmas (British) (December 7)

Nailed It! Holiday! (Reality series) (December 7)

Pine Gap (Australian)

Season 1 (December 7)

The Ranch

Part 6 (December 7)

Wanted (Australian)

Season 3 (December 13)

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale (December 14)

Fuller House

Season 4 (December 14)

Travelers (Canadian)

Season 3 (December 14)

Cuckoo (British)

Season 4 (December 14)

The Protector (Turkish)

Season 1 (December 14)

Tidelands (Australian)

Season 1 (December 14)

Springsteen on Broadway (Music special) (December 16)

Terrace House: Opening New Doors (Japanese) (Reality series)

Part 5 (December 18)

Back With the Ex (Reality series)

Season 1 (December 21)

Derry Girls (Irish)

Season 1 (December 21)

Diablero (Mexican)

Season 1 (December 21)

Perfume (German) (December 21)

The Casketeers (Reality series)

Season 1 (December 21)

Wolf (BÖRÜ) (Turkish) (December 21)

Alexa & Katie

Season 2 (December 26)

Instant Hotel (Reality series) (December 28)

Selection Day (India) (December 28)

Yummy Mummies (Australian) (Reality series)

Season 1 (December 28)

NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Battle (2018) (December 1)

Crossroads: One Two Jaga (2018) (December 1)

5 Star Christmas (December 7)

Dumplin’ (December 7)

Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle (December 7)

Natale A 5 Stelle (Italian) (December 7)

The Hook Up Plan (Plan Coeur) (December 7)

Out of Many, One (December 12)

Roma (December 14)

Baki (December 18)

Bad Seeds (December 21)

Bird Box (December 21)

Struggle: The Life and Lost Art of Szukalski (December 21)

La noche de 12 años (December 28)

When Angels Sleep (December 28)

NETFLIX ORIGINAL COMEDY

Vir Das: Losing It (December 11)

The Fix

Season 1 (December 14)

Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable (December 18)

NETFLIX ORIGINAL DOCUMENTARY

ReMastered: Who Killed Jam Master Jay? (December 7)

The American Meme (December 7)

The Innocent Man (December 14)

Inside the Real Narcos (December 14)

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons

Season 3 (December 14)

Sunderland Til I Die (December 14)

7 Days Out

Season 1 (December 21)

Tales by Light (Australian)

Season 3 (December 21)

NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES FOR KIDS

Super Monsters and the Wish Star (December 7)

Dance & Sing with True: Songs (December 14)

Prince of Peoria: A Christmas Moose Miracle (December 14)

Voltron: Legendary Defender

Season 8 (December 14)

3Below: Tales of Arcadia

Part 1 (December 21)

NETFLIX ANIME

Hero Mask

Season 1 (December 3)

Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas (December 7)

Back Street Girls: GOKUDOLS

Season 1 (December 12)

Last Hope

Part 2 (December 21)

Sirius the Jaeger

Season 1 (December 21)

Hi Score Girl

Season 1 (December 24)

HIGHLIGHTS

Wentworth (Austrialian)

Season 6 (December 5)

Greenleaf

Season 3 (December 21)

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google