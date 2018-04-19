NETFLIX CONTINUES TO BRING NEW AND DIVERSE STORIES FROM EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA TO THE WORLD

Netflix, the world’s leading internet entertainment service, is amplifying local voices to bring new, diverse and never-before-seen stories from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) to the world in 2018.

Netflix believes that great stories can come from anywhere and that some of the world’s best content creators are in EMEA. That’s why, this year, consumers all around the world will be able to watch and enjoy over 100 projects* originating in 16 countries** spanning from Europe to – for the first time – the Middle East and Africa, in 16 languages***. This nearly doubles the number of produced shows and investment since 2017 and accounts for over 35,000 people working on those local productions.

Acclaimed by critics and viewers alike, shows such as Dark (Germany), Suburra (Italy), Las Chicas del Cable (Spain) and Black Mirror (UK) have proved that great content has the ability to resonate with consumers locally and globally. For instance, Dark, which debuted last December, generated unexpected fandom in countries such as Chile, Bangladesh and Canada, and, for every hour watched in Germany, nine hours were watched internationally.

“Our belief is that great storytelling transcends borders. When stories from different countries, languages and cultures find a worldwide platform where the only limitation is the creator’s imagination, then unique, yet universal, stories emerge that are embraced by a global audience,” said Ted Sarandos, Chief Content Officer at Netflix.

Today, Netflix unveils 10 new European projects including: seven original series – the first Dutch original series (Netherlands), Mortel (France), The Wave (Germany), Luna Nera (Italy), La Casa de Papel Part 3 (Spain), The English Game (UK), Turn Up Charlie (UK); two documentaries – a French docu-series and The Staircase (French production shot in the US); and one movie – Rimetti a Noi i Nostri Debiti (Italy).

Spanning from Lebanon to Scotland, Sweden to Jordan and Spain to Poland, Netflix’s upcoming local stories will encompass multiple forms of entertainment – TV shows, movies, unscripted, documentaries, independent films, stand-up comedies and kids titles – in multiple genres****.

Sarandos added: “With over 100 European projects launching this year, we are committed to being a voice for European entertainment, giving passionate local content creators a worldwide platform to share their vision, and offering consumers around the world unique and diverse stories they can discover and enjoy, anywhere, anytime and at the same time, no matter their place or language of origin. And this is just the beginning of our journey.”

More details about what Netflix announced today at a showcase event in Rome:

Seven new original series: Netflix’s first Dutch original series, created by production company Pupkin and launching in 2019. In the liberal city of Amsterdam, these Dutch students have it all: youth, wealth, sex, power…and the portal to a demonic world from the Dutch Golden Age they opened by accident. Mortel (France). Netflix’s fifth original series from France tells the story of teenagers bound together by a supernatural force. The series will be created by Frédéric Garcia and produced by Mandarin Television. The Wave (Germany). Netflix’s third original series from Germany is based on the hit movie THE WAVE and inspired by real events. Produced by Rat Pack in association with Sony Pictures Television Germany. Luna Nera (Italy). An original genre series about women suspected of witchcraft in 17th century Italy, created by Francesca Manieri, Laura Paolucci and Tiziana Triana, and produced by Fandango. La Casa de Papel Part 3 (Spain). After the global success of Part 1 and 2 of the Spanish heist sensation, the Professor will develop new heists that will be unveiled in 2019. The English Game (UK). A six-part drama about the invention of football and how those involved in its creation reached across the class divide to establish the game as the world’s most popular sport. Produced by 42 and written by Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes. Turn Up Charlie (UK), a new Netflix original comedy series from the UK starring Idris Elba. The eight-part series is executive produced by Idris Elba and Gary Reich.



Two new documentary series: A docu-series based on one of the biggest cold cases in French history, the murder of Grégory Villemin in 1984. Elodie Polo Ackermann will serve as producer (Imagissime – Lagardère Studios) and Gilles Marchand as showrunner. The Staircase, the compelling story of Michael Peterson, a crime novelist accused of killing his wife Kathleen after she is found dead at the bottom of a staircase in their home, and the 16-year judicial battle that followed. The brand new episodes of this true crime phenomenon will air alongside the original series. Produced by Matthieu Belghiti and produced and directed by Academy award-winner Jean-Xavier de Lestrade.



Netflix’s first Italian original film Rimetti a Noi i Nostri Debiti (Forgive Us Our Debts) by Antonio Morabito with Claudio Santamaria, Marco Giallini and Jerzy Stuhr.

Netflix also announced:

GLOW – Sets global launch date for its second season for Friday, June 29 – Date announcement video

Maniac – Global first look images released (LINK). Starring Emma Stone and Jonah Hill, and directed by Cary Fukunaga, Maniac is the story of two strangers who find themselves caught up in a mind-bending pharmaceutical trial gone awry.

Stranger Things S3 – Jake Busey (Starship Troopers, Contact, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and From Dusk Till Dawn) and Cary Elwes (Glory, Days of Thunder, Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Robin Hood: Men In Tights and The Princess Bride) are joining the cast in Season 3. Cary will play “Mayor Kline” while Jake will play “Bruce”. (LINK).

Finally, Netflix unveiled details and assets for new and returning European original series, films, documentaries and more, including:

13 Novembre: Fluctuat Nec Mergitur – The three-part documentary exploring the human stories behind the Parisian terrorist attacks on November 13th, 2015 will launch on the service on June 1st, 2018.

Baby – Andrea De Sica (Children of the Night) and Anna Negri (Good Morning Heartache) are the directors of the show which has just started production. Benedetta Porcaroli, Alice Pagani, Isabella Ferrari, Claudia Pandolfi are among the main cast. Start of production images

Dark S2 – Showrunners will start production of the eight episodes in and around Berlin on June 25th – Link to teaser images.

Dogs Of Berlin – Global first look image. Dogs of Berlin, the anticipated second German original series, centers around two contrasting Berlin police detectives who become a team against their will. When a Turkish-German football super star is murdered the night before a big international game they are forced into a territorial battle with the Berlin underworld that confronts them with their own human weaknesses and criminal activities – and into a final decision on which side of the law they’re actually on.

Elite – First look images.

Génération Q – The title of the next French comedy series directed by Noémie Saglio and produced by UNRATED Studios for release later this year. The cast will include rising talents Zita Hanrot (Elsa), Sabrina Ouazani (Charlotte), Joséphine Draï (Emilie) as well as Marc Ruchmann (who will play Jules).

La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) Part 3 – Announcement photo.

Osmosis – Thomas Vincent (Versailles, Tunnel) will be directing the first two episodes of the French original sci-fi drama series, which is set to begin principal photography in June 2018

Paquita Salas S2 – First look images.

The Innocents – Trailer 1 and key art.

The Protector – Netflix’s first Turkish original series confirmed its official title.

Rimetti a Noi i Nostri Debiti – First Look Images and trailer.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

