Netflix August Highlights

Here’s what’s new On Netflix Canada in August:
NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES
Switched (Japan)
Season 1 (August 1)
Cocaine Coast (Spain)
Season 1 (August 3)
Mr. Sunshine (Korea)
Season 1 (August 4)
On Children (Taiwan)
Season 1 (August 4)
Afflicted (August 10)
All About the Washingtons
Season 1 (August 10)
Insatiable
Season 1 (August 10)
La Casa de las Flores (Mexico)
Season 1 (August 10)
Million Pound Menu (Reality)
Season 1 (August 10)
Zion (August 10)
Disenchantment (Adult animation)
Season 1 (August 17)
Magic for Humans
Season 1 (August 17)
Stay Here (reality)
Season 1 (August 17)
Ultraviolet
Season 1 (August 17)
Deadwind (Finland)
Season 1 (August 23)
GHOUL (India)
Season 1 (August 24)
The Innocents (UK)
Season 1 (August 24)
Inside the Criminal Mind (August 31)
Ozark
Season 2 (August 31)
Paradise PD (Adult animation)
Season 1 (August 31)
Ultimate Beastmaster: Survival of the Fittest (August 31)
Undercover Law (August 31)
NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Brij Mohan Amar Rahe (August 3)
Like Father (August 3)
Perdida (August 9)
The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society (August 10)
The Package (August 10)
The Motive (August 17)
To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before (August 24)
The After Party (August 24)
The Laws of Thermodynamics (August 31)
NETFLIX ORIGINAL COMEDY
Demetri Martin: The Overthinker (August 10)
Bert Kreischer: Secret Time (August 24)
The Comedy Lineup
Part 2 (August 31)
NETFLIX ORIGINAL DOCUMENTARY
I Am A Killer
Season 1 (August 3)
Marching Orders
Season 1 (August 3)
72 Dangerous Animals: Asia (August 10)
The Investigator: A British Crime Story
Season 2 (August 19)
Follow This (August 23)
NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES FOR KIDS
Dinotrux Supercharged
Season 3 (August 3)
The Ponysitters Club
Season 1 (August 10)
Voltron: Legendary Defender
Season 7 (August 10)
Pinky Malinky
Season 1 (August 17)
Spirit Riding Free
Season 6 (August 17)
Ask the StoryBots
Season 2 (August 24)
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!
Season 3 (August 24)
NETFLIX ANIME
Flavors of Youth: International Version (August 4)
HIGHLIGHTS
The Originals
Season 5 (August 9)
Outlander
Season 3 (August 10)
Homeland
Season 6 (August 15)
The 100
Season 5 (August 15)
The Sinner
Season 1 (August 21)
Marlon
Season 2 (August 22)
Great News
Season 1 (August 23)
Young & Hungry
Season 5 (August 24)
The Blacklist
Season 5 (August 27)
The Good Place
Season 2 (August 28)