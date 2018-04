Netflix April Highlights

Reece (Natalie Martinez) is a refugee but she’s different. She’s an “Apex,” a member of a genetically engineered human population. Her only goal once she arrives in town is to find her daughter, Leah (Bailey Skodje), from whom she is separated during the Crossing. Leading the investigation for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is Emma Ren (Sandrine Holt), whose pursuit of the truth is complicated by the fact that her boss, DHS Undersecretary Craig Lindauer (Jay Karnes), seems to know a lot more about the migration than he’s telling her.

Emma’s second-in-command is Bryce Foster (Luc Roderique), an empathetic agent who comes to find himself in over his head. Another vital member of the government team is Dr. Sophie Forbin (Georgina Haig), who has her own personal reasons for researching the Apex phenomenon and what it could mean to the future of science. Caleb (Marcuis W. Harris) and his wife, Rebecca (Simone Kessell), Hannah (Kelley Missal) and Paul (Rob Campbell) are all survivors from the crossing who come bearing dark secrets and a desperate pursuit for a better life.

Series premieres April 2 on CTV & ABC @ 10pm ET