NETFLIX ANNOUNCES THE SECOND SEASON OF SUBURRA, THE SERIES

Following the success of the first season, Suburra, the series – the first original Italian Netflix crime thriller produced by Cattleya in collaboration with Rai Fiction and released last October in over 190 countries – will return for a second even more action-packed season.

The series, based on the novel of the same title, is set in Rome and describes a fight over land in a seaside town of Ostia that spirals into a deadly battle between organized crime, corrupt politicians and the Vatican.

The protagonists are the same who conquered the audience in the first season: Aureliano (Alessandro Borghi), Spadino (Giacomo Ferrara) and Lele (Eduardo Valdarnini), Sara Monaschi (Claudia Gerini), an ambitious financial consultant collaborating with the Church, the politician Amedeo Cinaglia (Filippo Nigro) and the unscrupulous boss Samurai (Francesco Acquaroli).

Which new alliances will they secure and which new strategies will they implement to achieve control of the Roman coast?

The second season is written by head writer Barbara Petronio with Ezio Abbate and Fabrizio Bettelli. The directors are Andrea Molaioli (Suburra The Series, The Girl by the Lake, The Jewel) and the new-comer Piero Messina (The Wait).

