Netflix Announces New Series “Cursed” from Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler

CURSED

All new Netflix original drama series

Based on the upcoming book of the same name, Cursed is a re-imagining of the Arthurian legend, told through the eyes of Nimue, a teenage heroine with a mysterious gift who is destined to become the powerful (and tragic) Lady of the Lake. After her mother’s death, she finds an unexpected partner in Arthur, a young mercenary, in a quest to find Merlin and deliver an ancient sword. Over the course of her journey, Nimue will become a symbol of courage and rebellion against the terrifying Red Paladins, and their complicit King Uther.

Episodes: 10

Creators/Executive Producers: Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler are co-creators and executive producers of the series. Wheeler will write the companion bookCursed, which Miller will illustrate. Cursed will be published by Simon & Schuster in Fall 2019.

