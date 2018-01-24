FIRST TEAM: JUVENTUS COMING TO NETFLIX ON FEBRUARY 16th

Netflix will release globally on February 16th, the first three episodes of First team: Juventus a Netflix original docu-series following the stories of the Italian powerhouse football club. The second part will be released later this year.

Netflix will follow the most compelling stories and characters in the club during the 2017-2018 season, spending time with the players both on and off the field, on the road, at home and wherever it takes to capture in depth the real lives that make Juventus one of the most fascinating teams in the world.

Fans and supporters worldwide will have access to the club’s “behind the scenes” and will feel closer than ever not only to the club that has won six straight league titles, but also to some of the greatest footballers such as the legend Alessandro Del Piero, players like Federico Bernardeschi, Giorgio Chiellini, Douglas Costa, Gonzalo Higuaín, Claudio Marchisio, Miralem Pjanic, Daniele Rugani, the captain Gianluigi Buffon and the coach Massimiliano Allegri.

First team: Juventus will give audiences a profound understanding of the players, the coaches and management of the club on a deeply personal level discovering the men under the jersey.

