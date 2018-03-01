March CraveTV Highlights

This month on CraveTV, BILLIONS returns for a third season, CraveTV’s first original comedy special debuts, a new collection launches featuring more content from Starz, HBO’s SILICON VALLEY begins streaming, and more. New series, documentaries, and specials that begin streaming in March include:

Starring Oscar ® nominee and Emmy ® and Golden Globe ® winner Paul Giamatti, and Emmy and Golden Globe winner Damian Lewis, the new season of BILLIONS begins streaming Sunday, March 25 at 10 p.m. ET , day-and-date with SHOWTIME in the U.S. The new season finds Chuck Rhoades (Giamatti) and Bobby Axelrod (Lewis) in a world that has shifted, with both men still determined to destroy the other, but also battling new forces and powerful enemies for their own survival. Joining Season 3 in guest-starring roles are Oscar-nominee John Malkovich who plays Russian billionaire Grigor Andolov, and actor-comedian Mike Birbiglia. BILLIONS also stars Maggie Siff, Malin Akerman, Toby Leonard Moore, David Costabile, Condola Rashad, Asia Kate Dillon, and Jeffrey DeMunn.

, is the first of three original CraveTV stand-up comedy specials developed in partnership with JUST FOR LAUGHS. Filmed at the Berkeley Church in Toronto during last year’s JFL42 Festival, Canadian comedy darling Darcy Michael delivers a sermon covering topics like gay parenting and casual drug use. The remaining two original specials, and follow in April and May, respectively. The Starz Sampler , an all-new collection that launches on Friday, March 16 , puts CraveTV’s Starz content in one, easy-to-find spot. In addition to COUNTERPART and BLACK SAILS, new Starz titles that will be added to the collection in March include: Seasons 1-2 of the cult comedy PARTY DOWN which follows a group of struggling actors and dysfunctional dreamers waiting for their big break while working for a catering company to make ends meet; Season 1 of the shot-in-Toronto drama series THE GIRLFRIEND EXPERIENCE , a reimagining of Steven Soderbergh’s 2009 critically-acclaimed film of the same name that explores the relationships between exclusive escorts and their clients; from executive producer Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson, POWER (Season 1) is a crime drama set in two different worlds, the glamourous New York club scene and the brutal drug trade; executive produced by LeBron James, SURVIVOR’S REMORSE (Season 1-2) follows a basketball phenom in his early 20s who is suddenly thrust into the limelight after signing a contract with a pro team in Atlanta; DA VINCI’S DEMONS (Season 1) is an action-adventure historical fantasy following the ‘untold’ story of the world’s greatest genius, Leonardo da Vinci, during his turbulent youth; and THE WHITE QUEEN , a 10-part limited series adapted from Philippa Gregory’s best-selling novels based on England’s War of the Roses.

, an all-new collection that launches on , puts CraveTV’s Starz content in one, easy-to-find spot. In addition to COUNTERPART and BLACK SAILS, new Starz titles that will be added to the collection in March include: CraveTV’s HBO Collection continues to expand in March with the addition of Seasons 1-3 of SILICON VALLEY , which begin streaming on Friday, March 2 . The Emmy-winning comedy series from Mike Judge and Alec Berg is set in the world of tech start-ups and the awkward underdogs who try to make their way to the top. SILICON VALLEY stars Canadian Thomas Middleditch as Richard, an introverted computer programmer living in the Hacker Hostel start-up incubator along with his best friend Big Head (Josh Brener), pompous Gilfoyle (Martin Starr), and dry-witted Dinesh (Oscar-nominee Kumail Nanjiani, The Big Sick). These social misfits live under the watch of a self-satisfied dotcom millionaire who lets them stay in his house for free, as long as he gets a 10 percent stake in their projects.

Additional information about CraveTV’s March lineup is outlined below. Program assets, including episode synopses and images are available at BellMedia.ca/pr.

SHOWTIME SERIES, DOCUMENTARIES & SPECIALS:

THE TRADE, Episode 5 *SERIES FINALE* (March 2 @ 9 p.m. ET)

OUR CARTOON PRESIDENT, Season 1, Episode 5 (March 4 @ 8 p.m. ET)

THE CHI, Season 1, Episode 8 (March 4 @ 10 p.m. ET)

OUR CARTOON PRESIDENT, Season 1, Episode 6 (March 11 @ 8 p.m. ET)

THE CHI, Season 1, Episode 9 (March 11 @ 10 p.m. ET)

BEYOND THE OPPOSITE SEX (March 16 @ 9 p.m. ET)

OUR CARTOON PRESIDENT, Season 1, Episode 7 (March 18 @ 8 p.m. ET)

THE CHI, Season 1, Episode 10 *SEASON FINALE* (March 18 @ 10 p.m. ET)

BILLIONS, Season 3, Episode 1 *SEASON PREMIERE* (March 25 @ 12:01 a.m. ET)

OUR CARTOON PRESIDENT, Season 1, Episode 8 (March 25 @ 8 p.m. ET)

NEW WAVE: DARE TO BE DIFFERENT (March 30 @ 8 p.m. ET)

OPERATION ODESSA (March 31 @ 9 p.m. ET)

STARZ PROGRAMMING:

THE GIRLFRIEND EXPERIENCE, Season 1 (March 16)

POWER, Season 1 (March 16)

PARTY DOWN, The Complete Series (March 16)

SURVIVOR’S REMORSE, Seasons 1 & 2 (March 16)

DAVINCI’S DEMONS, Season 1 (March 16)

THE WHITE QUEEN, (March 16)

SPOTLIGHT ON CANADA:

W5, Season 52, Episode 17 (March 2)

DARCY MICHAEL GOES TO CHURCH, CraveTV Original Stand-Up (March 9)

W5, Season 52, Episode 18 (March 16)

WORTH WATCHING:

COUNTERPART, Season 1, Episode 7 (March 4 @ 8 p.m. ET)

COUNTERPART, Season 1, Episode 8 (March 11 @ 8 p.m. ET)

COUNTERPART, Season 1, Episode 9 (March 18 @ 8 p.m. ET)

#ICRAVEFRIDAYS:

SILICON VALLEY, Season 1 – 3 (March 2)

THE JIM JEFFRIES SHOW, Season 1 (March 2)

MATCH GAME, Season 3 (March 2)

IS O.J. INNOCENT?: THE MISSING EVIDENCE (March 2)

DEADLIEST CATCH, Season 12 (March 9)

GOLD RUSH, Season 5 (March 9)

HOW IT’S MADE, Seasons 24, 25 & 26 (March 9)

CURIOSITY: BRAINWASHED, (March 9)

JERROD CARMICHAEL: 8, (March 16)

MOONSHINERS, Season 4 (March 16)

A CRIME TO REMEMBER, Season 1 (March 16)

NIGHTMARE NEXT DOOR, Season 2 (March 16)

CRIES FROM SYRIA, (March 16)

JADE FEVER, Season 1 (March 16)

THE TRUTH IS IN THE STARS, (March 23)

SHOOTER, Season 2 (March 30)

ROCK AND A HARD PLACE, (March 30)

STARS TO THE RESCUE, (March 30)

VANITY FAIR CONFIDENTIAL, Season 1 (March 30)

LAST CHANCE PROGRAMMING:

STEVE MCQUEEN: THE MAN AND LE MANS, (March 3)

MAYDAY, Season 10 (March 11)

DAN FOR MAYOR, Season 2 (March 14)

HICCUPS, Season 2 (March 14)

JUNK RAIDERS, Season 2 (March 31)

MIGHTY SHIPS, Season 7 (March 31)

THE BORGIAS, Season 3 (March 31)

COMING SOON:

THE LEFTOVERS (The Complete Series)

THE CIRCUS (Season 3)

