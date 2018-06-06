Hulu Acquires U.S. Rights to CraveTV Original and New Metric Media Hit Comedy LETTERKENNY

CraveTV and New Metric Media confirmed today that U.S. streaming platform Hulu has acquired the exclusive U.S. streaming rights to the first two seasons of the award-winning Canadian comedy series, LETTERKENNY, in a deal executed by series distributor DHX Media. Created by and starring Jared Keeso, the half-hour, small-town comedy is produced by New Metric Media in partnership with DHX Media and Playfun Games. Seasons 1 and 2 of the small-town comedy series will make their debut in the U.S. on Friday, July 13, only on Hulu.

“Thanks to Jared and our partners at New Metric Media, LETTERKENNY is more than just a brand builder for CraveTV, it’s officially made an indelible mark on pop culture,” said Tracey Pearce, President, Distribution and Pay, Bell Media. “With this sale to Hulu in the U.S., Bell Media is truly taking Canada’s premium content to the world. We’re excited to introduce LETTERKENNY to American audiences and deliver more of this fan-favourite series to audiences across Canada. ”

As announced in October, CraveTV entered into a 40-plus episode production commitment and comprehensive multi-year deal with LETTERKENNY producers New Metric Media, the recipient of the 2018 Innovative Producer Award for entrepreneurial achievement at the upcoming Banff World Media Festival’s Rockie Awards.

As announced last week, all-new LETTERKENNY returns to Canadian screens Canada Day weekend, with a fresh six-pack launching Friday, June 29 exclusively on CraveTV. Jay Baruchel guest stars as Hard Right Jay, a Tiki Torch-carrying out-of-towner, who stirs things up in Letterkenny.

Based on the internet sensation Letterkenny Problems, the half-hour comedy is a top performer and marquee program for CraveTV since its memorable launch on Super Bowl Sunday in 2016. LETTERKENNY took home two 2018 Canadian Screen Awards for Best Writing in a Comedy Program or Series, and Best Direction in a Comedy Program or Series. The series has also spawned brand extensions including sought after LETTERKENNY merchandise and the highly successful Puppers Premium Lager, in partnership with Stack Brewery in Sudbury, available now at LCBO stores in Ontario. LETTERKENNY LIVE!, a packed 26-city tour featuring a 90-minute comedy experience starring Keeso, and LETTERKENNY cast Nathan Dales, K. Trevor Wilson, and Mark Forward kicked off in Halifax on February 28 and wrapped in Surrey on April 6.

LETTERKENNY revolves around the dustups Wayne (Jared Keeso) and his buds get into with their small-town rivals. The Hicks, The Skids, and The Hockey Players get at each other about the most mundane things, often ending with someone getting their ass kicked. Key residents of LETTERKENNY are Daryl (Nathan Dales), Wayne’s free-spirited younger sister Katy (Michelle Mylett), and Wayne’s buddy, Dan (K Trevor Wilson) – all Hicks. CSA-nominated Daniel Petronijevic stars as Hick McMurray while Dylan Playfair and Andrew Herr are hotshot Hockey Players “Jonesy” and “Reilly”. Tyler Johnston and Evan Stern are Skids Stewart and Roald, Mark Forward is the temperamental Coach of the Letterkenny Irish, and Tiio Horn is the badass leader of The Natives, Tanis.

The first four six-packs of LETTERKENNY, along with special episodes “Ferda Edition”, “The Haunting of MoDean’s II”, “St. Perfect’s Day,” “Super Hard Easter,” and the original web series Letterkenny Problems are currently streaming on CraveTV. LETTERKENNY is also available on iTunes and Google Play. Seasons 1 and 2 of LETTERKENNY are currently available on DVD wherever DVDs are sold

