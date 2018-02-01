February CraveTV Highlights

This month on CraveTV, don’t miss the latest programming from SHOWTIME, the debut of Starz’s hit action-drama BLACK SAILS, all-new collections highlighted by the Canadian Screen Award Nominees Collection, plus the introduction of even more premium HBO content headlined by the arrival of GAME OF THRONES. New series, documentaries, and specials that begin streaming in February include:

As was teased at the winter 2018 Television Critics Association tour, an episode of SHOWTIME’s new animated series OUR CARTOON PRESIDENT will feature Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s “abs…along with his good looks and charm.” Executive produced by multiple Emmy ® -winner Stephen Colbert, Chris Licht, and showrunner R.J. Fried, the new parody series begins streaming on CraveTV with a special two-episode premiere, Sunday, February 11 at 8 and 8:30 p.m. ET , day-and-date with SHOWTIME in the U.S. The 10-episode, half-hour series follows the tru-ish misadventures of the 45 th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, and his merry band of advisors and family members. In this parallel cartoon universe, the Commander-in-Chief opens the White House doors for an “all access” look at a typical day in the life of the President.

Additional information about CraveTV’s February lineup is outlined below. Program assets, including episode synopses and images are available at BellMedia.ca/pr.

SHOWTIME SERIES, DOCUMENTARIES & SPECIALS:

THE TRADE, Episode 1 (February 2 @ 9 p.m. ET)

THE TRADE, Episode 2 (February 9 @ 9 p.m. ET)

EDDIE GRIFFIN: UNDENIABLE (February 9 @ 10 p.m. ET)

ERIC CLAPTON: LIFE IN 12 BARS (February 10 @ 8 p.m. ET)

OUR CARTOON PRESIDENT, Season 1, Episode 1 (February 11 @ 8 p.m. ET)

OUR CARTOON PRESIDENT, Season 1, Episode 2 (February 11 @ 8:30 p.m. ET)

THE CHI, Season 1, Episode 5 (February 11 @ 10 p.m. ET)

THE TRADE, Episode 3 (February 16 @ 9 p.m. ET)

WORD IS BOND (February 16 @ 10 p.m. ET)

OUR CARTOON PRESIDENT, Season 1, Episode 3 (February 18 @ 8 p.m. ET)

THE CHI, Season 1, Episode 6 (February 18 @ 10 p.m. ET)

THE TRADE, Episode 4 (February 23 @ 9 p.m. ET)

OUR CARTOON PRESIDENT, Season 1, Episode 4 (February 25 @ 8 p.m. ET)

THE CHI, Season 1, Episode 7 (February 25 @ 10 p.m. ET)

SPOTLIGHT ON CANADA:

THE BEAVERTON, Season 2, Episode 12 (February 2)

W5, Season 52, Episode 13 (February 2)

THE LAUNCH: DIRECTOR’S CUT, Season 1, Episode 5 (February 7 @ 10 p.m. ET)

THE BEAVERTON, Season 2, Episode 13 *SEASON FINALE* (February 9)

W5, Season 52, Episode 14 (February 9)

A IS FOR APPLE, Season 2 (February 9)

FLOUR POWER, Season 1 (February 9)

THE LATIN KITCHEN, Season 1 (February 9)



February 9

February 14 @ 10 p.m. ET

February 16

February 21 @ 10 p.m. ET

February 23

February 23

WORTH WATCHING:

STAR TREK: DISCOVERY, Season 1, Episode 14 (February 5 @ 8 p.m. ET)

AFTER TREK, Season 1, Episode 13 (February 5 @ 9 p.m. ET)

STAR TREK: DISCOVERY, Season 1, Episode 15 *SEASON FINALE* (February 12 @ 8 p.m. ET)

AFTER TREK, Season 1, Episode 14 *SEASON FINALE* (February 12 @ 9 p.m. ET)

COUNTERPART, Season 1, Episode 3 (February 4 @ 8 p.m. ET)

COUNTERPART, Season 1, Episode 4 (February 11 @ 8 p.m. ET)

COUNTERPART, Season 1, Episode 5 (February 18 @ 8 p.m. ET)

COUNTERPART, Season 1, Episode 6 (February 25 @ 8 p.m. ET)

CraveTV EXCLUSIVE FIRST LOOKS:

CARDINAL, Season 2, Episode 6 *Season Finale* (February 7 @ 9 p.m. ET)

#ICRAVEFRIDAYS:

BECOMING WARREN BUFFET (February 2)

JEFF ROSS ROASTS COPS (February 2)

JEFF ROSS ROASTS AMERICA (February 2)

JEFF ROSS ROASTS CRIMINALS: LIVE FROM THE BRAZOS COUNTY JAIL (February 2)

DEADLY WOMEN, Season 5 (February 2)

FACING EVIL WITH CANDICE DELONG, Season 2 (February 2)

GIRLS, Seasons 1-6 (February 9)

THE ROYALS, Season 5 (February 9)

GAME OF THRONES, Seasons 1-3 (February 16)

U2: LIVE IN LONDON: THE DIRECTOR’S CUT (February 16)

TANKED, Season 3 (February 16)

FEAR THY NEIGHBOUR, Season 1 (February 16)

TRUE CRIME WITH APHRODITE JONES, Season 3 (February 16)

THE YOUNG POPE (February 23)

BLACK SAILS, Season 1 (February 23)

YUKON MEN, Season 2-3 (February 23)

ADNAN SYED: INNOCENT OR GUILTY (February 23)

LAST CHANCE PROGRAMMING:

MOTIVE, Season 1 (February 2)

CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL, Season 1-6 (February 23)

LOW COUNTRY RAIDERS (February 25)

EARTH FROM SPACE (February 28)

COMING SOON:

BILLIONS (Season 3)

SILICON VALLEY (Seasons 1-3)

THE LEFTOVERS (The Complete Series)

