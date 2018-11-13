Exclusive Sneak Peek of Much Studios’ JUDGE TYCO is Available Now, Only on SnackableTV

Bell Media’s SnackableTV announced today it is streaming an exclusive sneak peek of 4YE’s highly anticipated comedy series, JUDGE TYCO. From long time Much Studios creators Jae and Trey Richards of 4YE, the first three episodes of the seven-part web series are streaming now on SnackableTV, with the full series set to premiere on various platforms in 2019.

As previously announced at the Just For Laughs Festival in Montréal, JUDGE TYCO is based on 4YE’s popular recurring character Tyco, best known for the “T-Dot Goon Scrap DVD” skits. 4YE’s wildly successful follow up video “T-Dot Goon Scrap DVD 2” featured a cameo by Drake, and currently has more than 1.4 million views on YouTube. JUDGE TYCO takes place in a courtroom where Tyco, based on his reputation of being one of Toronto’s top goons, has been appointed as judge. Totally unqualified, Judge Tyco presides over local trivial cases.

4YE, formally 4Yall Entertainment, are brothers Jae and Trey Richards. For more than seven years, the Brampton-born, Toronto-based comedy duo have been creating stand-out content, amassing a loyal audience of more than 1 million YouTube subscribers and more than 95 million lifetime views, and garnering praise from A-list entertainers including Marlon and Damon Wayans and Drake. Since joining with Much Studios in 2015, 4YE’s have increased their average audience growth by more than five times, and have each gained more than 110k followers on Instagram.

