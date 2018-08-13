DAZN Lands Prestigious Multi-Year Serie A TIM Rights In Canada

DAZN, the first global pure sport live and on demand streaming service, has secured a new three-year rights deal (2018/19-2020/21) for Serie A TIM, Italy’s top soccer league. Beginning this month, all 380 Serie A matches will be shown on DAZN Canada’s growing platform.

The deal extends DAZN’s coverage of Serie A TIM in Canada where it was previously offered as part of a carriage agreement with beIN Sports. DAZN has also won exclusive rights to Serie A TIM in Germany and Austria, and co-exclusively in Japan. Earlier this summer, DAZN entered the Italian market with114 exclusive Serie A TIM matches and all Serie B matches.

“This deal extends our commitment to screening extensive coverage from Italy’s top football league around the globe,” said James Rushton, CEO at DAZN. “With Ronaldo joining Juventus, we expect this to be a huge draw and benefit five of our markets, with DAZN Italy already confirmed to show 114 matches a season exclusively for three seasons. The investment is central to our fan-first philosophy and belief in offering an unrivalled multi-sport experience that is accessible, affordable and flexible.”

The new agreement bolsters DAZN’s premium and extensive multi-sport offering which gives fans the power to choose between simultaneous live matches and select the teams and players they want to watch.

The 2018/2019 Serie A TIM season kicks off with a match between 13-time Coppa Italia winning team Juventus and AC Chievo on August 18th. This historical match features the very first Serie A TIM regular season match played by the five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo who joined Juventus earlier this summer.

DAZN is available on most connected devices in Canada, including smart TVs, PCs, mobile phones, tablets and game consoles. Access to the entire DAZN platform remains $20 per month or $150 per year with the first month free for new subscribers.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

