CraveTV May Highlights

This month, CraveTV presents Seasons 4 to 6 of GAME OF THRONES, the third CraveTV original stand-up special headlined by Graham Chittenden, the new limited series PATRICK MELROSE starring Benedict Cumberbatch, the gripping four-part documentary series THE FOURTH ESTATE, SWEETBITTER and VIDA, two new half hour dramas from Starz, and more.

New series, documentaries, and specials that begin streaming in May include:

Just in time for the first long weekend of the season, CraveTV’s HBO Collection expands with Seasons 4, 5, and 6 of HBO’s worldwide hit series GAME OF THRONES beginning Friday, May 18 . The epic fantasy series returns for a six-episode, eighth and final season in 2019.

beginning . The epic fantasy series returns for a six-episode, eighth and final season in 2019. PATRICK MELROSE , the new five-part limited series starring and executive produced by Benedict Cumberbatch, begins streaming on Saturday, May 12 at 9 p.m. ET . Subsequent episodes stream Saturday nights at 9 p.m. ET . Based on the acclaimed Patrick Melrose series of semi-autobiographical novels by Edward St. Aubyn, the series is an acerbic and fearless look at the protagonist’s harrowing odyssey from a deeply traumatic childhood to his remarkable survival as an adult. In addition to Cumberbatch, the series also stars Jennifer Jason Leigh, Anna Madeley, Blythe Danner, Allison Williams, Pip Torrens, Jessica Raine, Prasanna Puwanarajah, Holliday Grainger, Indira Varma, and Celia Imrie.

, the new five-part limited series starring and executive produced by Benedict Cumberbatch, begins streaming on at . Subsequent episodes stream Saturday nights at . Based on the acclaimed Patrick Melrose series of semi-autobiographical novels by Edward St. Aubyn, the series is an acerbic and fearless look at the protagonist’s harrowing odyssey from a deeply traumatic childhood to his remarkable survival as an adult. In addition to Cumberbatch, the series also stars Jennifer Jason Leigh, Anna Madeley, Blythe Danner, Allison Williams, Pip Torrens, Jessica Raine, Prasanna Puwanarajah, Holliday Grainger, Indira Varma, and Celia Imrie. All four parts of the new documentary series THE FOURTH ESTATE begin streaming on Sunday, May 27 at 8 p.m. ET . Slated to close the Tribeca Film Festival (April 28) and have its International Premiere at Hot Docs (April 30), THE FOURTH ESTATE examines the inner workings of The New York Times during President Trump’s first year. Award-winning filmmaker Liz Garbus turns her lens on The Times, revealing the challenges, triumphs, and pitfalls of covering a president who has declared the majority of the nation’s news outlets “the enemy of the people.”

begin streaming on at . Slated to close the Tribeca Film Festival (April 28) and have its International Premiere at Hot Docs (April 30), examines the inner workings of The New York Times during President Trump’s first year. Award-winning filmmaker Liz Garbus turns her lens on The Times, revealing the challenges, triumphs, and pitfalls of covering a president who has declared the majority of the nation’s news outlets “the enemy of the people.” CraveTV’s third original stand-up special GRAHAM CHITTENDEN: RELUCTANT ADULT debuts on Friday, May 25 . Developed in partnership with Just For Laughs, the special was filmed at last year’s JFL42 Festival at the Berkeley Church in Toronto and features Canadian superstar Graham Chittenden as he laments the responsibilities of adult life from home improvement and pet adoption to the exquisite torture of haggling at garage sales. CraveTV’s first original special DARCY MICHAEL GOES TO CHURCH debuted in March and is streaming now, while DEBRA DIGIOVANNI: HERE’S THE THING premieres on April 27.

Two new series join CraveTV’s The Starz Sampler collection beginning Sunday, May 6 . Debuting at 10 p.m. ET , SWEETBITTER is a new half-hour drama set in the chaotic world of the New York restaurant industry. Based on the best-selling novel of the same name by series creator Stephanie Danler, the series tells the story of 22-year-old Tess (Ella Purnell), who finds a job at one of the best restaurants in the city, and is quickly intoxicated by the behind-the-scenes world of the restaurant industry, tasting expensive wines, exploring dive bars, and learning who she can trust.Following at 10:30 p.m. ET is VIDA, a half-hour drama that focuses on two Mexican-American sisters, Emma (Mishel Prada) and Lyn (Melissa Barrera), from the East Side of Los Angeles. Circumstances force them to return to their old neighbourhood, where they are confronted by the past and surprising truth about their mother’s identity. Tanya Saracho serves as showrunner and executive producer. New episodes of SWEETBITTER and VIDA will stream on CraveTV Sunday nights at 10 p.m. ET and 10:30 p.m. ET.

From Executive Producer Jim Carrey, I’M DYING UP HERE returns for its second season beginning Sunday, May 6 at 10 p.m. ET . The series explores L.A.’s famed 1970s comedy season with an ensemble cast led by Melissa Leo and Ari Graynor. Emmy-winning actor and comedian Brad Garrett guest stars in Season 2 as comedy legend Roy Martin, who arrives on the scene and drops bombs and wisdom on the club’s comics. The first episode from Season 2 is now available as a CraveTV First Look ahead of its premiere on May 6 .

returns for its second season beginning at . The series explores L.A.’s famed 1970s comedy season with an ensemble cast led by Melissa Leo and Ari Graynor. Emmy-winning actor and comedian Brad Garrett guest stars in Season 2 as comedy legend Roy Martin, who arrives on the scene and drops bombs and wisdom on the club’s comics. The first episode from Season 2 is now available as a CraveTV First Look ahead of its premiere on . New episodes of THE HANDMAID’S TALE continue to stream Mondays on CraveTV following their linear broadcast (Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo). Episode 3 is available Monday, May 7 . The 13-episode second season of the award-winning drama is shaped by Offred’s pregnancy and her ongoing fight to free her future child from the dystopian horrors of Gilead.

Additional information about CraveTV’s May lineup is outlined below. Program assets, including episode synopses and images are available at BellMedia.ca/pr.

SHOWTIME SERIES, DOCUMENTARIES & SPECIALS:

BILLIONS, Season 3, Episode 7 (May 6 @ 9 p.m. ET)

THE CIRCUS: INSIDE THE WILDEST POLITICAL SHOW ON EARTH, Season 3 Episode 4 (May 6 @ 8 p.m. ET)

PATRICK MELROSE, Episode 1 (May 12 @ 9 p.m. ET)

THE CIRCUS, Season 3 Episode 5 (May 13 @ 8 p.m. ET)

BILLIONS, Season 3, Episode 8 (May 13 @ 9 p.m. ET)

I’M DYING UP HERE, Season 2 Episode 2 (May 13 @ 10 p.m. ET)

PATRICK MELROSE, Episode 2 (May 19 @ 9 p.m. ET)

THE CIRCUS, Season 3 Episode 6 (May 20 @ 8 p.m. ET)

BILLIONS, Season 3, Episode 9 (May 20 @ 9 p.m. ET)

I’M DYING UP HERE, Season 2 Episode 3 (May 20 @ 10 p.m. ET)

PATRICK MELROSE, Episode 3 (May 26 @ 9 p.m. ET)

THE FOURTH ESTATE EPISODES 1 – 4 (May 27 @ 8 p.m. ET)

BILLIONS, Season 3, Episode 10 (May 27 @ 9p.m. ET)

I’M DYING UP HERE, Season 2 Episode 4 (May 27 @ 10 p.m. ET)

SPOTLIGHT ON CANADA:

GRAHAM CHITTENDEN: RELUCTANT ADULT, CraveTV Original Stand-up (May 25)

THE DETAIL, Season 1, Episode 7 *CraveTV First Look* (May 5 @ 9 p.m. ET)

THE DETAIL, Season 1, Episode 8 *CraveTV First Look* (May 12 @ 9 p.m. ET)

THE DETAIL, Season 1, Episode 9 *CraveTV First Look* (May 26 @ 9 p.m. ET)

WORTH WATCHING:

SWEETBITTER, Season 1 Episode 1 (May 6 @ 10 p.m. ET)

VIDA, Season 1 Episode 1 (May 6 @ 10:30 p.m. ET)

THE HANDMAID’S TALE, Season 2 Episode 3 (May 7)

SWEETBITTER, Season 1 Episode 2 (May 13 @ 10 p.m. ET)

VIDA, Season 1 Episode 2 (May 13 @ 10:30 p.m. ET)

THE HANDMAID’S TALE, Season 2 Episode 4 (May 14)

SWEETBITTER, Season 1 Episode 3 (May 20)

VIDA, Season 1 Episode 3 (May 20 @ 10:30 p.m. ET)

THE HANDMAID’S TALE, Season 2 Episode 5 (May 21)

SWEETBITTER, Season 1 Episode 4 (May 27 @ 10 p.m. ET)

VIDA, Season 1 Episode 4 (May 27 @ 10:30 p.m. ET)

THE HANDMAID’S TALE, Season 2 Episode 6 (May 28)

#ICRAVEFRIDAYS:

SCORNED: LOVE KILLS, Season 4 (May 4)

2017 ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME INDUCTION CEREMONY (May 4)

WARNING: THIS DRUG MAY KILL YOU (May 4)

THE WIZARD OF LIES (May 4)

PAT THORTON: DIFFERENT TIMES (May 4)

PIT BULLS AND PAROLEES, Season 6 (May 11)

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN: IN HIS OWN WORDS (May 11)

I AM HEATH LEDGER (May 11)

GAME OF THRONES, Seasons 4 – 6 (May 18)

DETROITERS, Season 1 (May 18)

DRUNK HISTORY, Season 5A (May 18)

CHRIS GETHARD: CAREER SUICIDE (May 18)

MOMMY DEAD AND DEAREST (May 18)

SHOOTER, Season 2 (May 25)

THE JIM JEFFERIES SHOW, Season 2A (May 25)

LAST CHANCE PROGRAMMING:

THE LISTENER, Season 4 (May 15)

THE LATE LATE SHOW CARPOOL KARAOKE PRIMETIME SPECIAL 2017 (May 21)

S&M: SHORT & MALE (May 23)

GRACELAND, Seasons 1 – 3 (May 24)

MURDER IN THE FIRST, Seasons 1 – 3 (May 25)

COMING SOON:

THE AFFAIR, Season 4

INSECURE, Season 1

KILLJOYS, Season 3

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

