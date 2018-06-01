CraveTV June Highlights

This month on CraveTV, the acclaimed SHOWTIME drama THE AFFAIR returns for its fourth season; the first season of Issa Rae’s INSECURE joins the HBO Collection; BILLIONS wraps up Season 3; the new Starz documentary series WRONG MAN premieres; and more.

New series, documentaries, and specials that begin streaming in June include:

The new season of THE AFFAIR begins streaming on Sunday, June 17 at 9 p.m. ET . In Season 4, Noah (Dominic West), Helen (Maura Tierney), Alison (Ruth Wilson), and Cole (Joshua Jackson) are in their own orbits, alienated from each other, spinning further and further from where they all began. Every character is involved in a new relationship, forcing them each to decide if they’re ready and willing to leave the past behind. Sanaa Lathan joins the cast as Janelle, the tough-as-nails principal of the charter school where Noah teaches.

Created by and starring Issa Rae, who recently appeared on the cover of GQ Magazine's 2018 comedy issue, Season 1 of HBO's INSECURE joins CraveTV's HBO Collection beginning Friday, June 1 . The series looks at the friendship of two African American women as they deal with their own real-life flaws and cope with an endless series of uncomfortable everyday experiences.

JUST ANOTHER IMMIGRANT , a new half-hour docu-series from SHOWTIME, debuts on Friday, June 8 with two back-to-back episodes beginning at 9 p.m. ET . The series follows Romesh Ranganathan, one of the most popular stand-ups in the U.K., as he uproots his entire family and immigrates to Los Angeles. In addition to his efforts to rebuild a life from scratch, Ranganathan books himself an audacious U.S. gig – the 6,000 seat Greek Theatre – with only three months to sell it out.

Erik Griffin, co-star of SHOWTIME's I'M DYING UP HERE , stars in the new SHOWTIME comedy special, ERIK GRIFFIN: AMERIKAN WARRIOR which begins streaming on Friday, June 8 at 10 p.m. ET . In it, Griffin deconstructs everything from social norms, personal responsibility, and lazy protesting to the righteously religious and the female renaissance, all while skewering his own sense of male entitlement.

After premiering at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival, the new SHOWTIME documentary LOVE MEANS ZERO streams on Saturday, June 23 at 9 p.m. ET . From director Jason Kohn, the film tells the story of celebrated and controversial tennis coach Nick Bollettieri, who raised a generation of champions including Jim Courier, Monica Seles, and Andre Agassi, while exploring the cost of his all-consuming drive for greatness.

CraveTV presents two SHOWTIME finales in June. On Saturday, June 9 at 9 p.m. ET , it's the fifth and final episode of PATRICK MELROSE , the critically acclaimed limited series starring Benedict Cumberbatch. Season 3 of the hit drama series BILLIONS , starring Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis, bows on Sunday, June 10 at 9 p.m. ET .

The new Starz documentary series WRONG MAN joins CraveTV's STARZ Selects collection beginning Sunday, June 17 at 10 p.m. ET , with subsequent episodes streaming Sundays at 10 p.m. ET . From award-winning filmmaker Joe Berlinger, the ground-breaking six-part series examines three different cases of inmates who have been incarcerated for decades and claim they are innocent.

New episodes of THE HANDMAID'S TALE continue to stream Mondays on CraveTV following their TV broadcast (Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo). The 13-episode second season of the award-winning drama is shaped by Offred's pregnancy and her ongoing fight to free her future child from the dystopian horrors of Gilead.

The inaugural season of the detective drama HARD SUN joins CraveTV's Dystopian Collection beginning Friday, June 15 . From Neil Cross, creator of acclaimed British crime drama LUTHER, the six-episode, pre-apocalyptic series stars Jim Sturgess and Agyness Deyns as partners (and enemies) Charlie Hicks and Elaine Renko, who inadvertently stumble upon proof that the world is facing certain destruction in only five years.

Season 3 of Space's original series KILLJOYS begins streaming Friday, June 22 . The series follows a trio of interplanetary bounty hunters– or "Killjoys" – as they chase deadly warrants throughout the Quad, a distant planetary system on the brink of a bloody, class war.

Additional information about CraveTV’s June lineup is outlined below. Program assets including episode synopses and images are available at BellMedia.ca/pr.

SHOWTIME SERIES, DOCUMENTARIES & SPECIALS:

PATRICK MELROSE, Episode 4 (June 2 @ 9 p.m. ET)

BILLIONS, Season 3, Episode 11 (June 3 @ 9 p.m. ET)

I’M DYING UP HERE, Season 2, Episode 5 (June 3 @ 10 p.m. ET)

ERIK GRIFFIN: AMERIKAN WARRIOR, (June 8 @ 10 PM)

JUST ANOTHER IMMIGRANT, Season 1, Episode 1 *SERIES PREMIERE* (June 8 @ 9 p.m. ET)

JUST ANOTHER IMMIGRANT, Season 1, Episode 2 (June 8 @ 9:30 p.m. ET)

PATRICK MELROSE, Episode 5 *SERIES FINALE* (June 9 @ 9 p.m. ET)

BILLIONS, Season 3, Episode 12 *SEASON FINALE* (June 10 @ 9 p.m. ET)

I’M DYING UP HERE, Season 2, Episode 6 (June 10 @ 10 p.m. ET)

JUST ANOTHER IMMIGRANT, Season 1, Episode 3 (June 15 @ 9 p.m. ET)

JUST ANOTHER IMMIGRANT, Season 1, Episode 4 (June 15 @ 9:30 p.m. ET)

THE AFFAIR, Season 4, Episode 1 *SEASON PREMIERE* (June 17 @ 9 p.m. ET)

I’M DYING UP HERE, Season 2, Episode 7 (June 17 @ 10 p.m. ET)

JUST ANOTHER IMMIGRANT, Season 1, Episode 5 (June 22 @ 9 p.m. ET)

JUST ANOTHER IMMIGRANT, Season 1, Episode 6 (June 22 @ 9:30 p.m. ET)

LOVE MEANS ZERO, (June 23 @ 9 p.m. ET)

THE AFFAIR, Season 4, Episode 2 (June 24 @ 9 p.m. ET)

I’M DYING UP HERE, Season 2, Episode 8 (June 24 @ 10 p.m. ET)

JUST ANOTHER IMMIGRANT, Season 1, Episode 7 (June 29 @ 9 p.m. ET)

JUST ANOTHER IMMIGRANT, Season 1, Episode 8 (June 29 @ 9:30 p.m. ET)

SPOTLIGHT IN CANADA:

MASTERCHEF CANADA, Season 5 (June 20)

WORTH WATCHING:

THE HANDMAID’S TALE, Season 2, Episode 7 (June 4)

THE HANDMAID’S TALE, Season 2, Episode 8 (June 11)

THE HANDMAID’S TALE, Season 2, Episode 9 (June 18)

THE HANDMAID’S TALE, Season 2, Episode 10 (June 25)

#ICRAVEFRIDAYS:

INSECURE, Season 1 (June1)

WRECKED, Season 2 (June 1)

IF YOU’RE NOT IN THE OBIT, EAT BREAKFAST (June 8)

THE JIM JEFFRIES SHOW, Season 2A (June 8)

ROAD TO THE 2018 FIFA WORLD CUP RUSSIA (June 8)

HARD SUN, Season 1 (June 15)

MARVEL’S AGENTS OF SHIELD, Season 5 (June 22)

KILLJOYS, Season 3 (June 22)

LIFE SENTENCE, Season 1 (June 22)

JEFF ROSS PRESENTS ROAST BATTLE, Season 2 (June 29)

DOCTOR WHO S10 CHRISTMAS SPECIAL: TWICE UPON A TIME (June 29)

DOCTOR WHO: FAREWELL TO PETER CAPALDI (June 29)

LAST CHANCE PROGRAMMING:

SAVING HOPE, Season 2 (June 5)

LIVES THAT CHANGED THE WORLD: MUHAMMAD ALI (June 9)

MAYDAY, Season 8 (June 10)

SATISFACTION, Season 1 (June 14)

THE WHO SENSATION: THE STORY OF TOMMY (June 14)

DON’T DRIVE HERE, Season 1 (June 16)

THE OUT LIST (June 26)

SPRINGSTEEN AND I (June 29)

COMING SOON:

CASUAL, Season 4

BALLERS, Seasons 1-2

