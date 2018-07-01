CraveTV July Highlights

This month on CraveTV: the fourth and final season of the Golden Globe®-nominated comedy series CASUAL premieres; SOUTH PARK Season 21 begins streaming; JERSEY SHORE: FAMILY VACATION fist pumps its way into the lineup; homegrown hits CORNER GAS ANIMATED and CARTER begin streaming; CraveTV’s shark collection expands with new titles; the first two seasons of BALLERS join the HBO Collection; and more.

New series, documentaries, and specials that begin streaming in July include:

All eight episodes of the fourth and final season of CASUAL begin streaming on Tuesday, July 31 . Executive produced by Canadian Jason Reitman, the Golden Globe-nominated comedy is about a bachelor brother (Tommy Dewey) and his newly divorced sister (Michaela Watkins) living under one roof again. Together, they coach each other through the crazy world of dating while raising her teenage daughter (Tara Lynne Barr). CASUAL is co-produced by Lionsgate and Right of Way, created by Zander Lehmann, and executive produced by Reitman, Lehmann, and Helen Estabrook. Seasons 1-3 of CASUAL continue to stream on CraveTV.

Additional information about CraveTV’s July lineup is outline below. Program assets including episode synopses and images are available at BellMedia.ca/pr.

SHOWTIME SERIES, DOCUMENTARIES & SPECIALS:

THE AFFAIR, Season 4, Episode 3 (July 1 @ 9 p.m. ET)

I’M DYING UP HERE, Season 2, Episode 9 (July 1 @ 10 p.m. ET)

JUST ANOTHER IMMIGRANT, Season 1, Episode 9 (July 6 @ 9 p.m. ET)

JUST ANOTHER IMMIGRANT, Season 1, Episode 10 *SEASON FINALE* (July 6 @ 9:30 p.m. ET)

THE AFFAIR, Season 4, Episode 4 (July 8 @ 9 p.m. ET)

I’M DYING UP HERE, Season 2, Episode 10 *SEASON FINALE* (July 8 @ 10 p.m. ET)

THE AFFAIR, Season 4, Episode 5 (July 15 @ 9 p.m. ET)

OUR CARTOON PRESIDENT, Season 1, Episode 11 (July 15 @ 10:30 p.m. ET)

THE AFFAIR, Season 4, Episode 6 (July 22 @ 9 p.m. ET)

OUR CARTOON PRESIDENT, Season 1, Episode 12 (July 22 @ 10:30 p.m. ET)

JEFF LYNNE’S ELO: WEMBLEY OR BUST (July 27 @ 9 p.m. ET)

THE AFFAIR, Season 4, Episode 7 (July 29 @ 9 p.m. ET)

OUR CARTOON PRESIDENT, Season 1, Episode 13 (July 29 @ 10:30 p.m. ET)

SPOTLIGHT ON CANADA:

CORNER GAS ANIMATED, Season 1 (July 6)

CARTER, Season 1 (July 20)

WORTH WATCHING:

SOUTH PARK, Season 21 (July 1)

WRONG MAN, Season 1, Episode 3 (July 1 @ 10 p.m. ET)

THE HANDMAID’S TALE, Season 2, Episode 11 (July 2)

THE WORDS THAT BUILT AMERICA (July 4)

WRONG MAN, Season 1, Episode 4 (July 8 @ 10 p.m. ET)

THE HANDMAID’S TALE, Season 2, Episode 12 (July 9)

WRONG MAN, Season 1, Episode 5 (July 15 @ 10 p.m. ET)

THE HANDMAID’S TALE, Season 2, Episode 13 *SEASON FINALE* (July 16)

WRONG MAN, Season 1, Episode 6 *SEASON FINALE* (July 22 @ 10 p.m. ET)

#ICRAVEFRIDAYS:

DAVID BOWIE: THE LAST FIVE YEARS (July 6)

TOUR DE PHARMACY (July 13)

JERSEY SHORE FAMILY VACATION, Season 1 (July 13)

BALLERS, Seasons 1 and 2 (July 13)

AFRICAN SHARK SAFARI (July 20)

GREAT HAMMERHEAD INVASION (July 20)

LAIR OF THE SAWFISH (July 20)

THE LOST CAGE (July 20)

PHELPS VS. SHARK: GREAT GOLD VS. GREAT WHITE (July 20)

RETURN TO THE ISLE OF JAWS (July 20)

SHARK EXILE (July 20)

SHARK SCHOOL WITH MICHAEL PHELPS (July 20)

SHARK STORM (July 20)

SHARKMANIA (July 20)

SHARKS AND THE CITY: LA (July 20)

PICNIC AT HANGING ROCK (July 27)

LAST CHANCE PROGRAMMING:

DEGRASSI, Season 13 (July 10)

FLASHPOINT, Season 3 (July 14)

THE 2017 IHEARTRADIO MUCH MUSIC VIDEO AWARDS (July 17)

ALL ACCESS: MAYWEATHER VS. MCGREGOR, Season 1 (July 27)

DEADLY WOMEN, Season 5 (July 28)

COMING SOON:

THE GOOD DOCTOR, Season 1

GOOD BEHAVIOUR, Season 2

