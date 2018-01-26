CraveTV Celebrates Canada with the Canadian Screen Award Nominees Collection

Oh Canada! On the heels of last week’s 2018 Canadian Screen Award nominations, CraveTV has launched a newly curated collection that puts CSA-nominated series and specials front-and-centre in one easy-to-navigate spot. The Canadian Screen Awards take place during Canadian Screen Week, which celebrates the best of Canadian film, television, and digital media from March 5-11, 2018.

The Canadian Screen Award Nominees Collection features more than 20 titles, such as CTV’s acclaimed drama series CARDINAL, which is nominated for 12 CSAs, including Best Limited Series or Program. The drama is currently in the middle of its second season, airing Thursday nights at 9 p.m. ET on CTV, with episodes streaming in advance of their broadcast premiere in a CraveTV First Look.

Also featured in the collection is: the CraveTV original series LETTERKENNY, which is honoured with nine nominations; Space’s ORPHAN BLACK and CTV’s 19-2 with six nominations each; and with four nominations, CTV’s original mystery series THE DISAPPEARANCE, which was last fall’s #1 new Canadian series.

The full list of titles streaming as part of the Canadian Screen Award Nominees Collection includes:

19-2 (Seasons 1-4, The Complete Series)

2017 iHeartRadio MuchMusic Video Awards

THE AMAZING RACE CANADA (Seasons 1-5)

THE BEAVERTON (Season 1 and current Season 2 episodes)

BUILDING STAR TREK

CANADA IN A DAY

CARDINAL (Season 1 and current Season 2 episodes)

THE DISAPPEARANCE (Season 1)

FORT MAC WILDFIRE: ROGUE EARTH

FRONTIER (Seasons 1-2)

HOWIE MANDEL: A BELL LET’S TALK SPECIAL

THE KENNEDYS: AFTER CAMELOT

KILLJOYS (Season 1-2)

LETTERKENNY (Seasons 1-3B)

LONG TIME RUNNING

MASTERCHEF CANADA (Seasons 3-4)

MAYDAY (Seasons 5-10)

ORPHAN BLACK (Seasons 1-5, The Complete Series)

REIGN (Seasons 1-4)

RUSH: TIME STAND STILL

SAVING HOPE (Seasons 2-5)

W5 (New episodes weekly)

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

