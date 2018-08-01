CraveTV August Highlights

This month on CraveTV: new episodes of WHO IS AMERICA? and the Season 4 finale of THE AFFAIR; new episodes of psychological-horror series CASTLE ROCK; THE ROAST OF BRUCE WILLIS begins streaming; Season 1 of THE GOOD DOCTOR and Season 2 of GOOD BEHAVIOR are added to the lineup; and more.

New series, documentaries, and specials that begin streaming in August include:

This month from SHOWTIME: new episodes of THE AFFAIR , starring Joshua Jackson, Maura Tierney, Dominic West, and Ruth Wilson, continue to stream Sundays at 9 p.m. ET , with Season 4 concluding August 19 ; Sacha Baron Cohen’s comedy series WHO IS AMERICA? , which is making headlines in Canada and throughout the world, continues to stream with new episodes Sundays at 10 p.m. ET ; OUR CARTOON PRESIDENT , Stephen Colbert’s animated comedy series about the tru-ish misadventures of President Donald J. Trump, continues Sundays at 10:30 p.m. ET ; and IF I LEAVE HERE TOMORROW: A FILM ABOUT LYNYRD SKYNYRD , featuring rare interviews and never-before-seen archival footage of the iconic American rock band, streams Saturday , 18 at 9 p.m. ET .

Following its Canadian broadcast run on CTV, Season 1 of THE GOOD DOCTOR begins streaming Friday, Aug. 10 . Finishing as the #1 new drama in Canada last fall, the series stars Freddie Highmore (BATES MOTEL) as Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore, BATES MOTEL), a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome who relocates from a quiet country life to join the prestigious St. Bonaventure hospital's surgical unit. Shaun needs to work harder than he ever has before, as he navigates his new environment and relationships to prove to his colleagues that his extraordinary medical gifts will save lives.

Additional information about CraveTV’s August lineup is outlined below. Program assets including episode synopses and images are available at BellMedia.ca/pr.

SHOWTIME SERIES, DOCUMENTARIES & SPECIALS:

THE AFFAIR, Season 4, Episode 8 (August 5 @ 9 p.m. ET)

WHO IS AMERICA?, Season 1, Episode 4 (August 5 @ 10 p.m. ET)

OUR CARTOON PRESIDENT, Season 1, Episode 14 (August 5 @ 10:30 p.m. ET)

THE AFFAIR, Season 4, Episode 9 (August 12 @ 9 p.m. ET)

WHO IS AMERICA?, Season 1, Episode 5 (August 12 @ 10 p.m. ET)

OUR CARTOON PRESIDENT, Season 1, Episode 15 (August 12 @ 10:30 p.m. ET)

IF I LEAVE HERE TOMORROW: A FILM ABOUT LYNYRD SKYNYRD (August 18 @ 9 p.m. ET)

THE AFFAIR, Season 4, Episode 10 *SEASON FINALE* (August 19 @ 9 p.m. ET)

WHO IS AMERICA?, Season 1, Episode 6 (August 19 @ 10 p.m. ET)

OUR CARTOON PRESIDENT, Season 1, Episode 16 (August 19 @ 10:30 p.m. ET)

WHO IS AMERICA?, Season 1, Episode 7 *SEASON FINALE* (August 26 @ 10 p.m. ET)

OUR CARTOON PRESIDENT, Season 1, Episode 7 *SEASON FINALE* (August 26 @ 10:30 p.m. ET)

WORTH WATCHING:

CASTLE ROCK, Season 1, Episode 4 (August 1 @ 10 p.m. ET)

CASTLE ROCK, Season 1, Episode 5 (August 8 @ 10 p.m. ET)

THE GOOD DOCTOR, Season 1 (August 10)

CASTLE ROCK, Season 1, Episode 6 (August 15 @ 10 p.m. ET)

GOOD BEHAVIOR, Season 2 (August 17)

CASTLE ROCK, Season 1, Episode 7 (August 22 @ 10 p.m. ET)

CASTLE ROCK, Season 1, Episode 8 (August 29 @ 10 p.m. ET)

#ICRAVEFRIDAYS:

ROAST OF BRUCE WILLIS (August 3)

GEORGE LOPEZ: THE WALL LIVE FROM WASHINGTON (August 10)

BRILLO BOX (3? OFF) (August 10)

DEADLIEST CATCH, Season 13 (August 24)

THE MURDER CASTLE (August 31)

CHANDRA LEVY: AN AMERICAN MURDER MYSTERY (August 31)

DEADLY DENTISTS, Season 1 (August 31)

LAST CHANCE PROGRAMMING:

LUCIFER, Seasons 1-2 (August 17)

PICNICFACE, Season 1 (August 28)

HIGHWAY THRU HELL, Season 2 (August 30)

CARLIN AT CARNEGIE (August 31)

CARLIN ON CAMPUS (August 31)

GEORGE CARLIN AGAIN! (August 31)

GEORGE CARLIN: 40 YEARS OF COMEDY (August 31)

GEORGE CARLIN: IT’S BAD FOR YA (August 31)

GEORGE CARLIN: LIFE IS WORTH LOSING (August 31)

GEORGE CARLIN: PLAYIN’ WITH YOUR HEAD(August 31)

GEORGE CARLIN: WHAT AM I DOING IN NEW JERSEY? (August 31)

HCH: GEORGE CARLIN: BACK IN TOWN (August 31)

HCH: GEORGE CARLIN: DOIN’ IT AGAIN (August 31)

HCH: GEORGE CARLIN: JAMMIN’ IN NEW YORK (August 31)

HCH: GEORGE CARLIN: YOU ARE ALL DISEASED (August 31)

ON LOCATION: GEORGE CARLIN AT USC (August 31)

A VIEW TO A KILL (August 31)

THUNDERBALL (August 31)

CASINO ROYALE (1967) (August 31)

CASINO ROYALE (2006) (August 31)

DIAMONDS ARE FOREVER (August 31)

THE SPY WHO LOVED ME (August 31)

DIE ANOTHER DAY (August 31)

DR. NO (August 31)

THE LIVING DAYLIGHTS (August 31)

THE MAN WITH THE GOLDEN GUN (August 31)

FOR YOUR EYES ONLY(August 31)

FROM RUSSIA WITH LOVE (August 31)

GOLDENEYE (August 31)

TOMORROW NEVER DIES (August 31)

GOLDFINGER (August 31)

LICENCE TO KILL (August 31)

YOU ONLY LIVE TWICE (August 31)

LIVE AND LET DIE (August 31)

MOONRAKER (August 31)

NEVER SAY NEVER AGAIN (August 31)

THE WORLD IS NOT ENOUGH (August 31)

QUANTUM OF SOLACE (August 31)

MCMORRIS & MCMORRIS, Season 1 (August 31)

OCTOPUSSY (August 31)

ON HER MAJESY’S SECRET SERVICE (August 31)

SPECTRE (August 31)

GRIMM, Seasons 1-5 (August 31)

NOTORIOUS, Season 1 (August 31)

WEEDS, Seasons 5-8 (August 31)

THE FLASH, Season 1 (August 31)

FULL CIRCLE, Season 1 (August 31)

DESIGNATED SURVIVOR, Season 1 (August 31)

