CraveTV April Highlights

This month, CraveTV presents its second original comedy special headlined by Debra DiGiovanni, plus the complete series of HBO’s critically acclaimed drama THE LEFTOVERS begins streaming, while the detective drama BOSCH returns for Season 4.

New series, documentaries, and specials that begin streaming in April include:

The 10-episode fourth season of BOSCH begins streaming on Saturday, April 14 . Based on Michael Connelly’s best-selling novels, the series stars Titus Welliver (LOST) as Harry Bosch, a homicide detective with the Los Angeles Police Department who uncovers the dark side of the force. In Season 4, when an attorney is murdered on the eve of his civil rights trial against the LAPD, Bosch is assigned to lead the task force and solve the crime before the city erupts into riots.

begins streaming on . Based on Michael Connelly’s best-selling novels, the series stars Titus Welliver (LOST) as Harry Bosch, a homicide detective with the Los Angeles Police Department who uncovers the dark side of the force. In Season 4, when an attorney is murdered on the eve of his civil rights trial against the LAPD, Bosch is assigned to lead the task force and solve the crime before the city erupts into riots. THE CIRCUS: INSIDE THE WILDEST POLITICAL SHOW ON EARTH , the weekly political documentary series from SHOWTIME, returns with new episodes on Sunday, April 15 at 8 p.m. ET , day-and-date with SHOWTIME in the U.S. Hosted by John Heilemann, Mark McKinnon, and Alex Wagner, who joins the series as a permanent host this season, THE CIRCUS delivers fast-paced, real-time perspective on current political events, taking its cue from the narratives driving the conversation from the White House to Congress to the fast-approaching high-stakes midterm U.S. elections.

, the weekly political documentary series from SHOWTIME, returns with new episodes on at , day-and-date with SHOWTIME in the U.S. Hosted by John Heilemann, Mark McKinnon, and Alex Wagner, who joins the series as a permanent host this season, delivers fast-paced, real-time perspective on current political events, taking its cue from the narratives driving the conversation from the White House to Congress to the fast-approaching high-stakes midterm U.S. elections. Hailed by critics and pop culture aficionados as “one of the best TV shows ever made”, “one of TV’s greatest 21 st century dramas”, and “HBO’s best drama ever”, every season of HBO’s THE LEFTOVERS begins streaming on Friday, April 20 . Based on the novel by Tom Perrotta and co-created by Emmy ® winner Damon Lindelof (LOST), the Peabody Award-winning series depicts the world three years after “The Departure”, an unknown, rapture-like event that caused two percent of the world’s population to disappear without a trace. THE LEFTOVERS stars Justin Theroux, Amy Brenneman, Christopher Eccleston, Liv Tyler, Charlie Carver, and Emmy-winner Anne Dowd.

century dramas”, and “HBO’s best drama ever”, every season of HBO’s begins streaming on . Based on the novel by Tom Perrotta and co-created by Emmy winner Damon Lindelof (LOST), the Peabody Award-winning series depicts the world three years after “The Departure”, an unknown, rapture-like event that caused two percent of the world’s population to disappear without a trace. stars Justin Theroux, Amy Brenneman, Christopher Eccleston, Liv Tyler, Charlie Carver, and Emmy-winner Anne Dowd. On the heels of its recent panel discussion at the 2018 SXSW Festival and a broadcast premiere on HBO Canada, the new HBO documentary ELVIS PRESLEY: THE SEARCHER begins streaming on Friday, April 20 . The three-hour, two-film presentation focuses on Elvis Presley the musical artist, taking audiences on a comprehensive creative journey from his childhood through the final Jungle Room recording sessions in 1976. The documentary also features never-before-seen photos and archival footage from private collections around the world, and includes a musical score composed by Pearl Jam lead guitarist Mike McCready.

begins streaming on . The three-hour, two-film presentation focuses on Elvis Presley the musical artist, taking audiences on a comprehensive creative journey from his childhood through the final Jungle Room recording sessions in 1976. The documentary also features never-before-seen photos and archival footage from private collections around the world, and includes a musical score composed by Pearl Jam lead guitarist Mike McCready. DEBRA DIGIOVANNI: HERE’S THE THING , the second of three CraveTV original stand-up specials, begins streaming on Friday, April 27 . Developed in partnership with Just For Laughs, the special was filmed at the Berkeley Church in Toronto during last year’s JFL42 Festival and features Canada’s original cat lady and master of fast-talking comedy as she hilariously explains her love of otters, male models, and TV shows about murder. CraveTV’s first original special DARCY MICHAEL GOES TO CHURCH continues to stream after debuting in March, while GRAHAM CHITTENDEN: RELUCTANT ADULT arrives in May.

, the second of three CraveTV original stand-up specials, begins streaming on . Developed in partnership with Just For Laughs, the special was filmed at the Berkeley Church in Toronto during last year’s JFL42 Festival and features Canada’s original cat lady and master of fast-talking comedy as she hilariously explains her love of otters, male models, and TV shows about murder. CraveTV’s first original special continues to stream after debuting in March, while arrives in May. It’s GTL and t-shirt time again! MTV’s hit series JERSEY SHORE returns after eight years with JERSEY SHORE: FAMILY VACATION on Friday, April 5 on MTV. CraveTV keeps the fist-pumping going when the entire first season of MTV’s FLORIBAMA SHORE begins streaming on Friday, April 13 . The series follows a group of eight young adults who spend the summer in the hottest beach town on the Gulf Coast, Panama City Beach.

on MTV. CraveTV keeps the fist-pumping going when the entire first season of MTV’s begins streaming on . The series follows a group of eight young adults who spend the summer in the hottest beach town on the Gulf Coast, Panama City Beach. The coolest non-conformist ever. All five seasons of DARIA , MTV’s iconic 90s animated comedy series about the adventures of smart, sarcastic, self-aware Daria as she deals with high school life and the idiotic people around her, begin streaming on Friday, April 13 . A spin-off of BEAVIS AND BUTTHEAD, the series was a biting social satire of popular culture’s obsession with fashion and conformity when it premiered in 1997.

, MTV’s iconic 90s animated comedy series about the adventures of smart, sarcastic, self-aware Daria as she deals with high school life and the idiotic people around her, begin streaming on . A spin-off of BEAVIS AND BUTTHEAD, the series was a biting social satire of popular culture’s obsession with fashion and conformity when it premiered in 1997. CraveTV offers a weekly First Look at new episodes of CTV’s new crime drama THE DETAIL . Episodes are available Saturdays at 9 p.m. ET , one day prior to their broadcast premiere, Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on CTV. From the producing and writing team behind CTV’s hit series SAVING HOPE, THE DETAIL is a female-driven police procedural following the professional and personal lives of three homicide detectives.

. Episodes are available at , one day prior to their broadcast premiere, Sundays at on CTV. From the producing and writing team behind CTV’s hit series SAVING HOPE, is a female-driven police procedural following the professional and personal lives of three homicide detectives. Just in time for the annual high holiday, The 4/20 Collection launches on Monday, April 16 with themed programming such as: documentaries IN POT WE TRUST and WEED WARS: WORLD’S LARGEST MEDICAL MARIJUANA DISPENSARY; series WEEDS, THE TIME TRAVELING BONG, WORKAHOLICS, and BROAD CITY; concert specials BOB MARLEY: UPRISING and THE UP IN SMOKE TOUR, the new comedy special JOE ROGAN: ROCKY MOUNTAIN HIGH, and more.

Additional information about CraveTV’s April lineup is outlined below. Program assets, including episode synopses and images are available at BellMedia.ca/pr.

SHOWTIME SERIES, DOCUMENTARIES & SPECIALS:

OUR CARTOON PRESIDENT, Season 1, Episode 9 (April 1 @ 8 p.m. ET)

OUR CARTOON PRESIDENT, Season 1, Episode 10 *SEASON FINALE* (April 8 @ 8 p.m. ET)

BILLIONS, Season 3, Episode 2 (April 1 @ 10 p.m. ET)

BILLIONS, Season 3, Episode 3 (April 8 @ 10 p.m. ET)

THE CIRCUS: INSIDE THE WILDEST POLITICAL SHOW ON EARTH, Season 3, Episode 1 (April 15 @ 8 p.m. ET)

BILLIONS, Season 3, Episode 4 (April 15 @ 10 p.m. ET)



April 22 @ 8 p.m. ET

April 22 @ 10 p.m. ET

April 29 @ 8 p.m. ET

April 29 @ 10 p.m. ET

, Season 3 Episode 2 (, Season 3, Episode 5 (, Season 3 Episode 3 (, Season 3, Episode 6 (

SPOTLIGHT ON CANADA:

COLD WATER COWBOYS, Season 3 (April 6)

W5, Season 52, Episode 21 (April 6)

THE DETAIL, Season 1, Episode 3 *CraveTV First Look* (April 7 @ 9 p.m. ET)

DEBRA DIGIOVANNI: HERE’S THE THING, CraveTV Original Stand-up, (April 27)

THE DETAIL, Season 1, Episode 4 *CraveTV First Look* (April 14 @ 9 p.m. ET)

THE DETAIL, Season 1, Episode 5 *CraveTV First Look* (April 21 @ 9 p.m. ET)

THE DETAIL, Season 1, Episode 6 *CraveTV First Look* (April 28 @ 9 p.m. ET)

WORTH WATCHING:

COUNTERPART, Season 1, Episode 10 *SEASON FINALE* (April 1 @ 8 p.m. ET)

BOSCH, Season 4 (April 14)

#ICRAVEFRIDAYS:

ANGIE TRIBECA, Season 3 (April 6)

ABORTION: STORIES WOMEN TELL (April 6)

MTV FLORIBAMA SHORE, Season 1 (April 13)

DARIA, The Complete Series (April 13)

AMY SCHUMER PRESENTS: MARK NORMAND: DON’T BE YOURSELF (April 13)

AMY SCHUMER PRESENTS: RACHEL FEINSTEIN: ONLY WHORES WEAR PURPLE (APRIL 13)

THE LEFTOVERS, The Complete Series (April 20)

THE HIGH COURT, Season 1 (April 20)

JOE ROGAN: ROCKY MOUNTAIN HIGH, (April 20)

ELVIS: THE SEARCHER, (April 20)

THE IMMORTAL LIFE OF HENRIETTA LACKS, (April 27)

MOSTLY SUNNY, (April 27)

SAVING MY TOMORROW: KIDS WHO LOVE THE EARTH (April 27)

LAST CHANCE PROGRAMMING:

MARRIED WITH CHILDREN, The Complete Series (April 1)

HIS WAY, (April 3)

THE GREATEST SILENCE: RAPE IN THE CONGO, (April 7)

CATFISH, Season 1 – 4 (April 12)

BEAVIS & BUTTHEAD: THE MIKE JUDGE COLLECTION, Season 1 – 3 (April 12)

SHARK AFTER DARK, (April 14)

THE X-FILES, Season 10 (April 21)

PERCEPTION, Season 1 – 3 (April 25)

THE AMAZING RACE CANADA, Season 1 (April 30)

THE SMOKE, Season 1 (April 30)

COMING SOON:

PATRICK MELROSE

THE FOURTH ESTATE

