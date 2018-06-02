CraveTV Announces its New Original Series, the Darkly Funny Comedy NEW EDEN / Confirms L.A. Screenings Pick-Ups for 2018/2019 Season

CraveTV announced today its latest CraveTV Original, NEW EDEN, a new mockumentary series developed in partnership with Peacock Alley Entertainment. The eight-part, half-hour “true crime” anthology, from two of Canada’s hottest comedic voices – creators and stars Evany Rosen (PICNICFACE, BARONESS VON SKETCH SHOW) and Kayla Lorette (THE BEAVERTON, SPACE RIDERS) – goes into production in Ontario this fall. The announcement comes as CraveTV confirmed today a new slate of pick-ups from the L.A. Screenings, as well as the addition of hit drama THE GOOD DOCTOR.

With a new six-pack of the smash-hit LETTERKENNY around the corner, NEW EDEN joins CraveTV’s growing slate of original programming which also includes the recent stand-up specials headlined by Graham Chittenden, Debra DiGiovanni, and Darcy Michael.

“The runaway success of LETTERKENNY demonstrates that bold, fresh, and innovative comedy resonates with CraveTV subscribers,” said Tracey Pearce, President, Distribution and Pay, Bell Media. “Helmed by two unique female voices, NEW EDEN is a contemporary new series that turns a mockumentary lens on a fictional crime story, with twistedly hilarious results. CraveTV audiences will love it!”

NEW EDEN follows the misguided attempt of two women, Katherine Whitfield (Lorette) and Grace Lee (Rosen), who started what would become the first, all-female cult of its size. After experiencing the oppression of a male-dominated cult, they decided to create a safe space for women, New Eden. In the inexperienced hands of Whitfield and Lee, the community quickly devolves into a drug-addled, pagan, and sometimes alien-worshipping, disaster space… with the possibility of some murders too.

Additionally, CraveTV announced today that that some of the most-anticipated new series coming to CTV and Bell Media specialty channels for the upcoming 2018/2019 season will join CraveTV following their linear broadcasts. As well, CraveTV confirmed for the first time that Season 1 of THE GOOD DOCTOR, the #1 new drama series in Canada last fall, begins streaming in August on the service.

“We’ve locked up SVOD rights for some of the upcoming television season’s must-see series in L.A. for CraveTV,” said Mike Cosentino, President, Content and Programming, Bell Media. “These new pick-ups bolster CraveTV’s already unrivalled offering of binge-worthy television hits.”

NEW EDEN is produced by Peacock Alley Entertainment Inc. in partnership with Bell Media’s CraveTV. Carrie Mudd (TRAVELERS, SANCTUARY) is Executive Producer. Rosen and Lorette serve as writers and showrunners. Production executives for CraveTV are Sarah Fowlie and Chris Kelle

